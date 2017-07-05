Taking on Madison, One Bite at a Time

× Expand Photograph by Sarah Eglehoff L'Etoile's Cherry Tomatoes Gazpacho Water L'Etoile's Cherry Tomatoes Gazpacho Water

While you were putting your Badger days of beer bongs and cheese fries behind you, Madison grew up into a sweet little food town. If you haven’t made the drive to Madtown in a while, get ready for a fresh food-lover’s scene with nationally acclaimed restaurants, eateries that are also markets, artisanal meats, a killer sandwich game, and hometown pride for what has become the modern drinker’s mascot, the old-fashioned.

The Scene Setters

To understand the scope of Madison’s evolving food scene, start with chef Tory Miller, the 2012 James Beard Award–winning Best Chef Midwest for his version of L’Etoile (608-251-0500, letoile-restaurant.com), the 40-year-old restaurant he bought from farm-to-table pioneer Odessa Piper in 2005. Under Miller, the restaurant has become a fine-dining icon that showcases local ingredients like jewels of the prairie. Last year, national food critic Bill Addison called L’Etoile the Chez Panisse of the Midwest, and he’s not wrong. One need only dig into a spring dish of morels with wild garlic and spruce tips to prove it. Miller has also launched a mini-empire of eateries, all benefitting from his relationships with local farmers. Graze (608-251-2700, grazemadison.com) is the more casual comfort-food eatery next to L’Etoile; Sujeo (608-630-9400, sujeomadison.com) is a pan-Asian noodle shop where Miller can play with his Korean roots, and Estrellón (608-251-2111, estrellonrestaurant.com) serves up Spanish tapas (and has a hopping bar scene with loose meat-stuffed buns and sangria).

× Expand Photo courtesy of Underground Butcher Underground Butcher exterior

James Beard Award nominee Jonny Hunter and his business partner Mel Trudeau have been quietly shaping Madison’s food scene with the Underground Food Collective. The collective has been proselytizing heritage and artisan meats, which they handcraft at their Underground Butcher (608-338-3421, underground butcher.com) shop. Tight and homey, the shop offers stacked sandwiches, an occasional smoked brisket dinner pick-up, sausages, salami, cookies, and wine and beer (because it’s Wisconsin). While their original restaurant, Underground Kitchen, burned down in 2011, they rallied with the opening of Forequarter (608-609-4717, forequartermadison.com), a slip of a spot with some 30 seats that garnered a 50 Best New Restaurants nod from Bon Appetit in 2013. It’s a locally focused eatery that highlights great butchery with dishes ranging from dangerous double cheeseburgers to crispy lake trout with smoked fumé and pickled lemon.

Adding some unexpected flavor to the Madison mix is chef Gil Altschul, who opened Grampa’s Pizzeria (608-283-9580, grampaspizzeria.com) in 2013. Altschul’s pies are decked with just about everything you can think of—Brussels, bacon, smoked mozzarella—alongside small plates of dumplings or pork confit. In 2015, he debuted Gib’s Bar (gibs.bar), serving craft cocktails in a house next to the pizzeria. Don’t miss the brandy old-fashioned with cognac, which will spin your head. Altschul’s most recent contribution is Porter (608-720-1110, portermsn.co), now open in the Washington Market food hall in the historic train depot, set to open fully next year. It’s a third-wave coffee, breakfast/lunch spot, and mini market where you can pick up milk and eggs. Must-have grabs are the wrapped bocadillo sandwich and the Porter Pocket pastry stuffed with bacon, leeks, and Swiss for the road.

The Next Gen

Casetta Kitchen and Counter (608-467-8108, casettakitchen.com) is the “little house” that a couple of former Tory Miller cooks have built, and it’s worth the turn off I-94 just to grab a sandwich. As an Italian American deli counter, it’s genius as primarily a lunch and after-work gathering spot with great wine, drinks, soups, salads, and sandwiches like the Hoboken with roast beef, peppers, and mozzarella.

Field Table (608-630-2222, thefieldtable.com) serves local food in its restaurant, but it’s also a coffee shop and food market, with a full cocktail bar serving natural wines. Starting at 6:30 am, get fresh donuts, stop in for lunch, or go to a late-night dinner until 2 am with veggie-focused “forest bowls” and Korean meatballs. Taking full advantage of the Dane County Farmers’ Market (the largest producer-only market in the country) right outside its door, Field Table also holds classes, tastings, and workshops around the table from the family farm.

New On The Scene

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lucille's Lucille's food

First Settlement District, situated east of the Capitol, was once a derelict neighborhood that now has thriving small businesses with great dining options. Right off the Capitol, Lucille (608-283-0000, lucillemadison.com) is the gateway to the scene, known for Detroit-style pizza in a historic building with a two-story open space and a secret basement bar. This city is awash with ramen shops, and Morris Ramen (608-416-5547, morrisramen.com) is the standout with a short menu of traditional ramen from noted chefs Shinji Muramoto, Matt Morris, and Francesca Hong. Stop at Great Dane Pub & Brewing (608-284-0000, greatdanepub.com) for a scratch-kitchen burger and locally crafted beer. In the 140-year-old former Fess Hotel, this brewpub has become so successful that it’s opened up four more locations around the state.