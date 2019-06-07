Pedals and Pit Stops: Best Spots to Bike (and Brake) in Minnesota

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



A web of bike paths has spread across Minnesota, beckoning bicyclists of all ages and abilities. The trails cross farmland and cut through forests, allowing users to see Minnesota’s natural beauty up close. But even the most hard-core cyclist wants to know where to stop for lunch or a lick of ice cream. Here are some tips.

The charms of Lanesboro are well-known to anyone who has explored southern Minnesota. Nestled in the rolling hills of what geology buffs call the “Driftless Region,” this small town indexes well above-average in terms of B&Bs, art galleries, and good food. There’s also an award-winning theater and an Amish market in the local park on weekends. But biking also brings folks to Lanesboro—specifically the 42-mile Root River Trail, which gambols through some of the loveliest terrain in Minnesota. Cyclists in search of a snack or lunch are advised to stop in the town of Whalan at Aroma Pie Shoppe, a popular spot serving up slices that range from seasonal (rhubarb and raspberry) to experimental (lemon poppy-seed and café mocha). Need something more substantial? Lunch, including sandwiches and salads, is also served.

Cyclists can fuel up before the ride at Nick's Downtown Diner in Cannon Falls, selecting from such mouthwatering breakfast options as country-fried chicken-and-biscuits or Siracha meatloaf benedict. Alternatively, those who prefer a later start may reward themselves in Red Wing with dinner at Staghead (not open on Sundays, FYI), a gastropub that features a rotating menu that includes everything from burgers and BLTs to beef tartare and bouillabaisse.

The Paul Bunyan Trail, of course, is named after a Minnesota icon and, in Bemidji, passes right by the giant statue of the legendary lumberjack and his true-blue companion. But the 120-mile trail—the longest continuously paved rail-trail in the country—winds not only through timberland, but also through mining terrain and lake country. Perhaps the prettiest of all stops along the way is Nisswa, a teeny burg founded by Swiss immigrants and chockablock with charm. The town’s Main Street is filled with quaint shops and restaurants. Need coffee? Try Stonehouse Coffee and Roastery—and grab a pastry, too. Looking for something more relaxing? Drop in at Big Axe Brewing Company, whose rotating tap list features IPAs, stouts, blondes, and even sour beers. If you start (or finish!) your ride farther north, Bemidji’s Big River Scoop serves up (well-earned!) homemade ice cream.

The scenery is hard to beat along the Willard Munger State Trail, which stretches from Hinckley to Duluth. Hinckley, of course, is well-known for the historic blaze that leveled the town in the 19th century, and Duluth, naturally, is known for its Lake Superior port. But the landscape between is less well-known. The show-stopper scenery lies primarily along the trail’s northern end, where the paved path passes through old railroad cuts and over rocky gorges. A quick detour into Jay Cooke State Park, to view the rapids on the St. Louis River, is highly recommended. And near Carlton, trail riders get a beautiful view of the river again, this time from a high-trestle bridge. Food options are few and far between, but one sure bet it Peggy Sue’s Café in Willow River. Start there for breakfast (it generally opens at 7 am) or plan to make a dinner stop. In the evening, the café serves up generous portions of items like walleye, fettuccini alfredo, slow-cooked pork, and steak with shrimp—plus, there’s complimentary dessert.