Best of Uptown: Restaurants, Shops, and More

× Expand moto-i rooftop patio Moto-i rooftop Photography by Caitlin Abrams

This is the Uptown where Prince wanted to be (to set your mind free). And while it’s become decidedly more mainstream and frat boy-ish than it was in Prince’s heyday, the lively urban neighborhood, which bridges the lakes and downtown, remains an eclectic destination for dining and shopping. The experience can be as gritty or commercial as you want it to be.

×







Uptown Restaurants

Our favorite bohemian spot consistently cranks out thoughtful French bistro food, great late-night nosh, and some of the best frites around. Check out the extensive list of Champagne and bubblies.1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-827-5710, barbette.com

Dining and bowling are rarely synonymous, but the kitchen at BLB turns out a winning array of creative American fare, much of it local and organic, at virtually all hours of the day. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-825-3737, bryantlakebowl.com

× Expand Photo by Katherine Harris Burch

The chic and sophisticated spot by Isaac Becker on the edge of Uptown is nothing short of a reimagined modern steak house. Order your chop by preferred size, take on a dumpling as a side, or choose a fresh, creative pizza from the basement bar's menu.1933 Colfax Ave. S., 612-843-1500, burchrestaurant.com

Chino Latino is still hot in Uptown after all these years. The menu is culled from many of the equatorial countries of the world and remains more fun than refined. Cocktails are huge and infamous, and the late-night happy hour is a budget-eater's dream. Bring your outdoor voice. 2916 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-824-7878, chinolatino.com

Platters of fluffy blueberry pancakes and crisp and tender waffles star here. You and the kids can get just about any style egg you want (including rancheros) at this funky, no-frills, busy breakfast spot. 2828 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-872-7282, eggandimn.com

The neighborhood hangs at French Meadow all day long, brunching over huge buckwheat pancakes, laptopping with a side of vegetarian chili, coffee klatsching with highest quality baked goods. Plus, there’s Bluestem Wine Bar in the back to roll into evening meetups. 2610 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-870-7855, frenchmeadow.com

× Expand Heyday

Find your coolest cuisine here. Chef Jim Christiansen cooks modern, creative plates with focused flavors and seasonal ingredients. The room is rustic-chic, the art pops, and the vibe is totally original: don't come looking for a burger. 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-200-9369, heydayeats.com

Chef Don Saunders owns this plaid and hunt-club little neighborhood charmer that might be the best place for an actual conversation. Every day brunch means you can have your eggs and eat them, too. Dinner is a bigger affair with plates of accessible, seasonal goodness cooked with classic technique. 2115 W. 21st St., Minneapolis, 612-377-3695, thekenwoodrestaurant.com

× Expand Photo by Katherine Harris Lake & Irving

The brothers Ikeda run this Uptown spot where Asian meets Mediterranean meets Minnesotan. Surprisingly, it all works in a cozy pub-like atmosphere. Try the fried chicken sandwich. 1513 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-354-2453, lakeandirving.com

A local Vietnamese legend returned to Uptown and, thanks to the family’s next generation, it’s refreshed and cranking out solid egg rolls, pho, and lo mein. It’s buzzes for late night and has become a good spot to sight pro athletes after the game. 2841 Hennepin Ave. S., 612-259-7292, lotusuptown.com

The Lowry's motto: Beer, Whiskey, Oysters, and Eggs. From early morning to late night, the fun and fresh menu aims to feed the young and hungry who crowd the neighborhood apartments. 2112 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-341-2112, thelowryuptown.com

LynLake’s newest haunt has people gathering all day. It’s made for the linger, with counter-service and a full bar. Grab some quiche or scones in the morning, have a sandwich meeting at lunch (oh my the house baked bread!), or belly up to the bar for drinks and a killer roast chicken dish. 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Besides being the first sake brewpub outside of Japan, moto-i has really come into its own as a Japanese izakaya with ramen, whole fish, a crazy brunch menu, and one of the more chill rooftops in town. 2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-821-6262, moto-i.com

Drinks and creative small plates are the name of the game at this charming spot that is a stylishly turned neighborhood gathering place. Happy hour brings an astonishing amount of snacky deals and good prices on bubbles. 2551 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-354-7060, nightingalempls.com

Slip into this Japanese restaurant and bar after a movie at next door Lagoon and you won’t be sorry. Top notch sushi, sake, and a nice list of Japanese whiskey will help deconstruct any art house flick. 1354 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis, 612-223-8666, origamirestaurant.com

Carved out of an old bakery spot, this wine bar feels like the Uptown of old, when bohemian bars gathered the cool kids for live music and light nosh. A great list of wines for a chill evening, lacking any bros. 2827 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-871-4073, troubardourwinebar.com

× Expand Photo by Kevin J. Miyazak Milkjam Creamery ice cream cone

This global quick-serve is by far one of the most exciting places to eat in the neighborhood, given that the Bangkok burrito, the Moroccan fried chicken, and the Yum Yum bowl will take you out of your rut. Don’t even try to deny yourself a stop at the next door Milkjam Creamery for Poppin' Bottles champagne sorbet or Cereal Killers ice cream with orange coriander milk and candied fruity pebbles. Plus, adult floats and a bit of wickedness known as the Jam Bun: a donut-banked ice cream sandwich with your choice of flavor. World Street Kitchen, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-424-8855, eatwsk.com; Milkjam Creamery, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-424-4668, milkjamcreamery.com

×







Uptown Shops

Apple

Because you never know when you’ll need the Genius Bar, it’s good to know there’s an Apple store nearby. This is the only Apple store outside a mall in the Twin Cities, and we love the soaring ceilings and huge windows. 3018 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 952-229-1460, apple.com

Bell Weather

When it feels like even the independent gift shops are becoming similar or over-produced, Belle Weather is a sunny alternative. Owner Crystal Zavada gravitates toward vintage and crafty-cool from retro aprons and affordable jewelry to a large assortment of greeting cards. Oh, and the books on the back wall aren't for sale; just take one—and leave another—it's a book exchange, a fittingly homey touch. 3404 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-825-2909

Birchbark Books

Award-winning author Louise Erdrich's full-line bookstore specializes in Native American titles and art, plus you'll find crafts and jewelry. There's a great selection of children's books, literary fiction, and poetry. 2115 W. 21st St., Mpls., 612-374-4023, birchbarkbooks.com

Cal Surf

This longtime shop is just up the street from Lake Calhoun, where you won’t catch any major waves. But this is the place for anything you want to know about snowboarding or skateboarding apparel, gear, and culture in town. 1715 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-822-6840, cal-surf.com

Cliché

For a taste of the local fashion scene, visit this indie boutique, which stocks a wide selection of clothes and accessories from up and coming designers, including many of the Twin Cities’ finest. 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-0420, clichempls.com

Corner Store Vintage

Cowboy meets rocker at this unintentionally cool vintage store, which stocks leather, cowboy boots, vintage clothing for men and women, accessories and jewelry, and apparel from the 1930s through the early '70s. (Unfortunately, the shop isn’t oblivious to its appeal—some of the used jeans are $60 or more.) 900 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-823-1270

A reliable resource for contemporary women’s fashion—especially denim. If you’re on the hunt for that perfect going out top or a great bag to complete the outfit, you’ll likely find it here. 1201 Lagoon Ave., Mpls., 612-825-1610, shopcovered.com

Familia

Known by all the pros, this skateboarding shop boasts a rad selection of sneakers and street wear for men. 2833 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-353-6930, familiaskateshop.com

Best known for its colorful lightweight backpacks, Fjällräven is a complete outdoors brand specializing in technical jackets and apparel. The store features camping gear from complimentary brands (many Scandinavian), such as Gransfors Bruks axes and Hanwag boots. 2912 Hennepin Ave., 612-252-4704, fjallraven.us

Goorin Bros.

From berets to fedoras, this cozy little shop offers top-notch headwear, both classic and trendy. 2906 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-827-1895, goorin.com

H & B Gallery

Bringing some of the finest consignment furniture, art, antiques, jewelry, and home accessories to the Upper Midwest for decades, this is where decorating pros shop. 2730 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-874-6436, handbgallery.com

Julia Moss Designs

Known for her modern makeovers of vintage silver, Julia Moss also stocks gifts and home décor. 2508 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., juliamossdesigns.com

× Expand June Resale

June Resale

Women’s designer clothing, shoes, and accessories in a setting so chic, you won’t believe it’s resale. Owner Daune Stinson is extremely selective and knowledgeable. She find the gems from Alexander McQueen, Isabel Marant, Prada, and the like, so you don’t have to dig. 3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-354-3970, juneresale.com

John Fluevog

Shop the full collection of funky shoes for men and women from a brand that does not believe in basic. 2900 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., fluevog.com

Kitchen Window

The largest cooking source in the Midwest with more than 8,500 square feet of retail space divided into several mini-departments, including cookware, gadgets, cutlery, grilling, bakeware, electrics, barware, and coffee and tea. Calhoun Square, Mpls., 612-824-4417, kitchenwindow.com

Local Motion

Long before shopping local had a hashtag, this indie store specialized in local and independent fashion design, and continues to offer some of the best. 2813 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-871-8436, localmotionmpls.com

Magers & Quinn

A bookstore with soul, in the heart of Uptown. The independent shop offers new and used books—from current best sellers to hard-to-find editions. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-822-4611, magersandquinn.com

My Sister

Shop the full collection of girl power shirts worn by Chelsea Handler, Amber Tamblyn, Amy Poehler, and others. My Sister launched in 2015 with a goal of fighting sex trafficking through ethically sourced, statement making apparel. A portion of every purchase is donated to the cause. The store, in a quaint house tucked back from the street, serves as headquarters for the brand and showcases jewelry and small gifts from like-minded brands. 1616 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-400-1194, mysister.org

Patina

The popular hometown chain of gift boutiques, with eight locations around the metro, is always ahead of the trend and filled with inspiration, from stationery to kitchen to apothecary, baby goods, Minnesota themed items, and much much more. Expert merchandising brings it all together. 1009 Franklin Ave. W., Mpls., 612-872-0880, patinastores.com

× Expand Pharmacie store

Pharmacie

Prescribed shopping for the home, this sunny corner shop is filled with design objects large and small, from vintage Herman Miller chairs to colorful travel accessories, cool canvas bags, and apothecary items, plus apparel for men. Go in the afternoon—you’ll probably be invited to stick around for happy hour. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-200-9633, pharmaciempls.com

Proper

Boutique shopping for women on a Forever 21 budget. Great for little party dresses and trendy tops. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486, properprim.com

Roam

Sleek, and locally owned. This high-end furniture retailer sells Blu Dot (another Minneapolis original) as well as Alessi, Tom Dixon, and many other furniture and accessories lines. 2914 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-377-6465, roaminteriors.com

Showroom

This Lyn-Lake boutique spotlights independent fashion, jewelry, and accessories from some of the most promising local designers. Even the furniture is locally designed, as well as the art on display. 615 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-345-7391, showroommpls.com

You won't find a broader assortment of Air Jordans in the Twin Cities, including vintage styles from owner Moh Habib's personal collection. Also find streetwear from brands such as WeSC, Staple, Obey, Converse, LRG, and Freshjive. as well as revolving art displays.

Via’s Vintage

If you only have time to hit one vintage store while in Uptown, this would be a good choice. A longtime trusted resource, Via’s specializes in women’s clothing and accessories from the 1920s to the 1970s. 2408 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-374-3649, viasvintage.com

More shopping: Uptown is also home to a bevy of big-name chain stores including: