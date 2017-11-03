Best of North Loop: Restaurants, Shops, And More

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams North Loop skyline

Just north of Downtown, on the outskirts of the Warehouse District, sits Minneapolis's fastest-growing neighborhood, North Loop. It’s been showing up with increasing frequency on national lists of “hippest neighborhoods.” It’s the place artists, young professionals, and empty nesters want to live, and it's the place creative agencies and sports teams want to work. It's got the fat stack of indie shops, buzzy restaurants, and edgy entertainment. It's even got the requisite dog park. Some say it's the next Brooklyn; we say it's your new favorite place to be. Let us show you around.

×

North Loop Restaurants

× Expand 112 Eatery

James Beard Award-winning chef Isaac Becker’s first restaurant really started the elevated food scene in the NoLo. It’s still packing them in for late-night eats. The burger is legendary, the foie gras meatballs a new classic. 112 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis, 612-343-7696, 112eatery.com

Modern Scandi décor and a fresh interpretations of food from The North make this a perennial hot spot. The downstairs Marvel Bar is a top contender for best cocktails in the city. 50 2nd Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-206-3920, thebachelorfarmer.com

A big, vibrant Italian haunt featuring a bustling pasta bar with views of the open kitchen and plush dining areas bathed in the amber light of old chandeliers. BLG still rocks the good food and the good times. 800 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-333-3827, barlagrassa.com

This is coal-fired pizza with beautiful crusts, and there's magic in the fresh, robust toppings. The meatball-ricotta is top notch and salads are fresh brightening up the low-key lower level digs. 600 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-342-2625, blacksheeppizza.com

× Expand Cocktails at Parlour

Upstairs, Borough is a modern small-plates restaurant that puts up creative but satisfying dishes. Downstairs in the basement, Parlour is a plush, swank cocktail den with a legendary burger. 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com

Blue Plate's foray into the beer biz, this North Loop brewpub serves its own beer and an ambitious menu of drinker's eats. It's all stylish good fun, plus a parking lot to boot. 701 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com

This North Loop tavern has been serving spicy Cajun entrées and charcoal- and hickory-smoked items for 25 years. Not to mention a giant pork chop that's a great value. 301 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-338-1560, jdhoyts.com

A historic old bar amongst the North Loop newbies, The Monte is old school whether you're bellied up to the bar for crisp wings and a martini, or tucked into a table for supper club eating. 219 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-333-5900, montecarlomn.com

It's a burger-centric menu that includes a lot of snacks for tavern goers, which works out as there's a stellar list of craft beer and wines on tap. The best turkey burger in town. 208 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-238-0050, redcowmn.com

× Expand Chicken Parmesan at Red Rabbit

Sister to the Red Cow empire, Red Rabbit opened with a bunch of warming Italian dishes, don’t miss the Chicken Parm. A robust and rotating cocktail menu is served up alongside hearty pastas, crisp pizzas, plus wood-grilled. 201 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-767-8855, redrabbitmn.com

Josh Thoma's lobster truck evolved into a rocking full-service restaurant with lobster boils, po'boys, two bars, and a giant patio. 603 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com

The hottest restaurant in the hot North Loop neighborhood is Gavin Kaysen’s. Modern American plates are served up in a stylish spot that hits all the right notes of upscale comfort. The place is jam-packed, the bar is well-attended at all hours, and the brunch luxurious. S&S is the new top dog. 211 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

×

North Loop Shops

× Expand Askov Finlayson

The epicenter of the “north” is this men’s specialty shop run by the governor’s sons, Eric and Andrew Dayton—yes, the department store Daytons—who stand for celebrating heritage and embracing the cold…in a slim fitting alpaca blend sweater worn under a tweed sport coat and paired with premium denim. The store’s North branded hats and shirts (a portion of proceeds is donated to climate change education) are essential to the North Loop look, and make for stylish souvenirs. Askov Finlayson features the Twin Cities’ only Warby Parker shop. Be sure to slip across the pocket courtyard to experience the Bachelor Farmer restaurant and café and Marvel Bar, also owned by the Dayton brothers. 204 N.1st St., Minneapolis, 612-206-3925, askovfinlayson.com

Concrete floors, brick walls, exposed ducts, and wrought iron windows set the scene for a colorful assortment of contemporary fashion for men and women. In a neighborhood known for its minimalist aesthetic and if-you-have-to-ask-you-can’t-afford-it price tags, Atmosfere takes itself less seriously. What a relief! 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-333-1843, facebook.com/Atmosfere

Bonobos is an Internet-first menswear brand known for custom-like fits at off-the-rack prices. The Guideshop serves as a showroom where men can try on the entire line, which includes casual and tailored clothing, and place orders via iPad that are shipped directly to customers. 125 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-258-1150, bonobos.com

C’est Chic

French- and European-inspired fashion reigns supreme here. Owner Pam Pappas Stanoch stocks her warm North Loop boutique with apparel and accessories from global and local brands that exude that inimitable European flair. 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-339-1600, cestchicboutique.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill

For more than 40 years, this St. Paul-based gourmet food store/cooking school/culinary retailer has been without peer. From the huge cookbook selection to tools of the trade to sauces and snacks, it satiates even the hungriest cook's appetite for knowledge, inspiration, and gear. 208 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, 612-223-8167, cooksofcrocushill.com

The name stands for Destination: North Loop, and this fashion cooperative does its happening neighborhood proud. Raw and spare, with concrete floors and soaring ceilings, D.NOLO feels like a cohesive boutique but actually represents several retailers with their own buyers, but complementary looks and brands. The space is also home to InVision Distinctive Eyewear. 219 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-584-3244, dnolo.com

This outdoors inspired American heritage brand is known for its durable leather goods and timeless style for men and women. The woodsy, yet modern shop is connected to sister brand, Shinola. 228 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-338-5506, filson.com

× Expand The Foundry Home Goods

The beauty is in the simplicity. Glass carafes. Crisp white linens. Thick sheepskin rugs. Objects so classic they would be perfectly at home in a traditional Colonial, or a modern loft. But it’s the presentation that really makes the objects pop, and makes this popular 5-year-old shop a source of constant inspiration and Instagram posts. Currently in the midst of a major expansion, the Foundry has moved just a couple of doors down from its corner of the old Commutator Foundry building, but from the beautifully merchandised tables to the soft lighting, you’d never know it was temporary. 121 N. 1st St., Minneapolis, 612-333-8484, thefoundryhomegoods.com

Nationally recognized for its top-notch assortment of designer brands both emerging and established, Grethen House is one of the Twin Cities’ longest running family-owned boutiques. The flagship is at 50th & France, but the North Loop outpost is a great place to get a taste of the retailer’s fashion-forward aesthetic, from Comme des Garcons to Jenni Kayne. 212 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-339-5702, grethenhouse.com

Lole

This Montreal-based brand offers women's clothes for being active, and an active lifestyle—from yoga pants and zip-up jackets in technical fabrics to jersey dresses and cardigans that are ideal for travel. 337 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-584-3014, lolewomen.com

MartinPatrick 3

If you had time to see just one North Loop store (and that would be a bummer), it would have to be this neighborhood anchor, which spans half a block with its boutique department store approach to fine menswear, apothecary, gift, jewelry, and home furnishings. MP3 has the Twin Cities exclusive on Ligne Roset, Jonathan Adler, Aespo, and many other luxe brands. But it’s the unparalleled merchandising and service that really makes this store a knock-out to locals and visitors alike. 212 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com

× Expand Pacifier

Pacifier

A locally owned urban baby boutique featuring a cool array of baby and children's apparel, gear, and gifts. Bring the kids: there’s a roomy play area. 219 N. 2nd St, Minneapolis, 612-623-8123, pacifier.me

The flagship store for hometown stationery brand russell + hazel goes well beyond chic binders and journals to feature leather goods, jewelry, small gifts, and a mini hair salon. 219 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612- 353-4149, russellandhazel.com

Made in Detroit, sold in Minneapolis. Shop this American revival brand’s full collection of watches, leather goods, and bicycles. For a great last-minute gift that looks like you planned it: get initials embossed on a journal for no extra charge while you wait. 228 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-338-5493, shinola.com

Shoesters

Before your walking tour of the city, stop off at Shoesters for Birkenstocks and other high end comfort footwear for men and women. 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-836-1121, shoesters.com

Statement

One of the more accessible boutiques in this high design neighborhood, Statement showcases locally made jewelry along with women’s clothes, chic handbags, and gifts. The vibe is West Coast casual. The attitude is warm and inviting. 212 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis, 651-808-7663, thestatementboutique.com

× Expand Queen Anna

From former NFL wife Nicole Jennings, an inspiring women’s boutique filled with contemporary fashion brands you won’t see everywhere else in town. Don’t miss the designer consignment in back. Queen Anna donates a portion of proceeds each month to a local charity. 109 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis, 612-354-7581, queenanna.co