More Iconic Minnesota Resorts Worth a Visit

Breezy Point Resort, Est. 1921

The brainchild of Wilfred Hamilton Fawcett, this Pelican Lake resort’s been top-notch since day one, when it was a draw for stars like Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. breezypointresort.com

× Expand Photo by David Bowman Burntside Lodge in Ely Burntside Lodge

Burntside Lodge, Est. 1913

Started as a hunting camp, this rustic Ely lodge is just a stone’s throw from the BWCA. It’s a handsome spot for immersing yourself in the Northwoods. burntside.com

Chase on the Lake, Est. 1897

After sitting vacant because of a 1997 fire that gutted the original hotel, the belle of Leech Lake underwent a $30 million renovation in 2008 and today is better than ever. chaseonthelake.com

Cragun’s Resort, Est. 1940

Built by a pioneer of Gull Lake tourism, Merrill Cragun, Cragun’s has been run by his son Dutch for the bulk of its history. Dutch was instrumental in adding the Robert Trent Jones Jr.–designed “Legacy” golf courses. craguns.com

Fair Hills Resort, Est. 1906

It’s just far enough out of Detroit Lakes that when it was founded, guests arrived via a canal/lock system on the Pelican River. While arrival by boat was short-lived, thankfully the magic of the resort was not. fairhillsresort.com

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Izatys Resort and Lake Mille Lacs Area Tourism Izatys Resort in Lake Mille Lacs Izatys Resort

Izatys Resort, Est. 1921

A grand and classic Minnesota resort, Izatys has it all, including thoroughly modern amenities, solid golfing, and a Lake Mille Lacs vista that goes for miles. izatys.com

Kavanaugh’s Sylvan Lake Resort,Est. 1969

Just a handful of cabins spread out around a main residence on Sylvan Lake when Sherman and Mae Kavanaugh bought it. Today, it’s as finely appointed as any resort in Brainerd. kavanaughs.com

Lutsen Resort, Est. 1885

Built on the shore of Lake Superior by Swedish immigrant Charles Axel Nelson, the oldest resort in Minnesota wasn’t named for the town it’s in—the town’s name was inspired by the resort. lutsenresort.com

× Expand Photo by August Schwerdfeger Naniboujou Lodge Naniboujou Lodge

Naniboujou Lodge, Est. 1927

What Naniboujou lacks in quintessential resorting activities (they don’t even sell booze!), it more than makes up for in amazing views of Superior and its absurdly ornate design and architecture. naniboujou.com

