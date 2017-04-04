More Iconic Minnesota Resorts Worth a Visit

Breezy Point Resort, Est. 1921
The brainchild of Wilfred Hamilton Fawcett, this Pelican Lake resort’s been top-notch since day one, when it was a draw for stars like Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. breezypointresort.com
Photo by David Bowman
Burntside Lodge in Ely
Burntside Lodge, Est. 1913
Started as a hunting camp, this rustic Ely lodge is just a stone’s throw from the BWCA. It’s a handsome spot for immersing yourself in the Northwoods. burntside.com
Chase on the Lake, Est. 1897
After sitting vacant because of a 1997 fire that gutted the original hotel, the belle of Leech Lake underwent a $30 million renovation in 2008 and today is better than ever. chaseonthelake.com
Cragun’s Resort, Est. 1940
Built by a pioneer of Gull Lake tourism, Merrill Cragun, Cragun’s has been run by his son Dutch for the bulk of its history. Dutch was instrumental in adding the Robert Trent Jones Jr.–designed “Legacy” golf courses. craguns.com
Fair Hills Resort, Est. 1906
It’s just far enough out of Detroit Lakes that when it was founded, guests arrived via a canal/lock system on the Pelican River. While arrival by boat was short-lived, thankfully the magic of the resort was not. fairhillsresort.com
Photograph courtesy of Izatys Resort and Lake Mille Lacs Area Tourism
Izatys Resort in Lake Mille Lacs
Izatys Resort
Izatys Resort, Est. 1921
A grand and classic Minnesota resort, Izatys has it all, including thoroughly modern amenities, solid golfing, and a Lake Mille Lacs vista that goes for miles. izatys.com
Kavanaugh’s Sylvan Lake Resort,Est. 1969
Just a handful of cabins spread out around a main residence on Sylvan Lake when Sherman and Mae Kavanaugh bought it. Today, it’s as finely appointed as any resort in Brainerd. kavanaughs.com
Lutsen Resort, Est. 1885
Built on the shore of Lake Superior by Swedish immigrant Charles Axel Nelson, the oldest resort in Minnesota wasn’t named for the town it’s in—the town’s name was inspired by the resort. lutsenresort.com
Photo by August Schwerdfeger
Naniboujou Lodge
Naniboujou Lodge, Est. 1927
What Naniboujou lacks in quintessential resorting activities (they don’t even sell booze!), it more than makes up for in amazing views of Superior and its absurdly ornate design and architecture. naniboujou.com