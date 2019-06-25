Minnesota’s Best State Park Camping

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Summer and fall are prime seasons for camping in Minnesota. Why? Because the weather is gorgeous, naturally, but also because the state has a wealth of great parks. Whether you’re considering an overnight trip or a week-long excursion, here are four parks you should check out.

Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park

The sweep of time is on display at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park, in southeastern Minnesota. Water passing through limestone over millions of years resulted in Mystery Cave, a 13-mile maze of stalactites, stalagmites, underground pools, fossil formations and more that visitors can view on a variety of tours. It’s cold down there—48 degrees year-round!—and maybe just a bit spooky, but the underground scenery will impress.

Above ground, visitors can view the ruins of a frontier town that once served as a hub for local commerce. Farmers flocked to little Forestville (population roughly 100) until 1868, when the railroad bypassed the town and locals began to drift away. The ghost town they left behind is a fascinating remnant of early Minnesota, and a reminder that neither towns nor troubles last forever.

There’s hiking, horseback trails, trout streams, and plenty of birding opportunities here. Campers have nearly 100 sites to choose from, most of them nicely distant from the neighboring sites.

21071 County 118, Preston; 507-352-5111

Banning State Park

The fast-flowing Kettle River runs through much of Banning State Park, slicing through the pink sandstone and carving out potholes (special formations that form when pebbles gets caught in an indentation and drill a cylinder into the rock). Stoneworkers later cut into the same formations, leaving behind a quarry that visitors can hike to. Kayakers and canoeists like to shoot the river rapids in the spring, but the landscape is enjoyable year-round. In addition to birds, you may spot one of the 17 species of reptiles and amphibians that inhabit the par—or perhaps one of the 34 species of mammals, including black bears, fox, raccoon, beaver, and ruffled grouse.

The park features 33 wooded drive-in sites as well as 11 electric sites, as well as—if you’re willing to brave the rapids—five canoe sites that are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

61101 Banning Park Rd., Sandstone; 320-245-2668

Frontenac State Park

Located just north of Lake Pepin, Frontenac State Park sits on a bluff high above the Mississippi River. The park terrain features bluffs, prairies, hardwood forests, and floodplain forests, and campers can choose between regular camping sites and more secluded cart-in sites (in which you pile your stuff into a wheeled cart and transport it a short distance to a canopied campsite). Don’t worry—there’s an outhouse nearby. There’s plenty to explore in the park, but it’s worth taking a drive into old Frontenac, which feels a bit Southern (perhaps influenced by folks who used to come north via paddleboats to escape hot summers), making the trip to Red Wing to do some antiquing, or visiting the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.

29223 County 28 Blvd., Frontenac; 651-345-3401

Jay Cooke State Park

A stone’s throw from Duluth, Jay Cooke State Park is among Minnesota’s most scenic parks. The main attraction is the St. Louis River, which cascades and crashes in spectacular form as it slides through fractured rock formations at the center of the park. There’s a swinging bridge, as well as access to the Willard Munger bike trail, offering visitors multiple ways to explore the park. You can visit anytime, but autumn—which comes early in the Northland—sets the park ablaze with gorgeous reds, oranges, and yellows. With some 80 drive-in campsites and 21 electric sites, camping is plentiful, but reservations are recommended.

780 Hwy. 210, Carlton; 218-673-7000