The State of Winter Getaways: Mini Minnesota Itineraries

As waves dramatically crash and spume against Lake Superior’s icy rock cliffs, the shimmering ridges of Sawtooth Mountains provide a winter wonderland for outdoor enthusiasts. The communities dotting the lake’s craggy coast offer loads of adventuring and unique shopping, dining, and lodging options.

Craft:

Kick Sled Building: Push and Glide // Grand Marais // Dec. 7–9; Dec. 14–16

Survive winter the Scandinavian way: At the end of this weekend course at North House Folk School, you’ll walk away with a tangible product (a shiny, new handcrafted kick sled) and intangible skills (prepare to add “woodworker” to your resume). Hand tools and power tools are used during the project, with tasks ranging from laminating wood to hand-shaping the handlebars used for steering. northhouse.org

Glow:

North Shore photo by Greg Fangel Candle Light Path

Candlelight Ski + Snowshoe Hike // Lutsen // Feb. 16

You’ll hardly consider it exercise as you meander up Oberg Mountain under a blanket of stars, bathing in the dreamy glow of candlelight. Whether you’re gliding on the powder or tromping through the terrain, this event is the perfect way to experience the Northwoods at night, guided by the trailhead’s luminaries. northshorevisitor.com

Rally:

Oh Ole Night Parade, Tree Lighting + Fireworks // Grand Marais // Nov. 23

“Ole,” as in Sven & Ole, this small parade has big Nordic heart. Not to mention, it’s basically a throwdown challenge disguised in pageantry: Local Norwegians, Swedes, and Finns go head-to-head on who has the most Christmas spirit. The winning folks nab the Traveling Gnome trophy and “bragging rights for a year.” The parade trundles down Wisconsin Street at 5:30 pm, and finishes at Harbor Park.Get in on the friendly small-town rivalry and spread a li’l Christmas cheer a month early, why dontcha. visitcookcounty.com

Stay:

Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts along the Lutsen-Tofte stretch for its lakeside views (bluefinbay.com), Lutsen Mountains for the ultimate Midwestern skiing experience (lutsen.com), or Lutsen Resort—the oldest one in MN!—for its wintry, well-grounded Scandinavian ambiance. (lutsenresort.com)

× Expand Bayfield

On the Wisconsin side of Lake Superior is the snowy playground of Bayfield (clocking an annual 100 inches of snowfall!), which comes with beautiful, awe-inspiring terrain—like the world-famous Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. When the ice is thick and slick, visitors can make the trek across frozen-over Lake Superior, where they’ll be greeted by the majestic, 30-foot-tall ice curtain formations of the mainland caves.

Howl:

Shutterstock Dog Sledding Dog sledding is the ultimate winter wilderness experience.

Apostle Islands Sled Dog Races // Feb. 2–3

Where the very good boys go the distance. Watch as mushers take the helm of six- and 10-dog sled teams, geeing and hawing through the woods of the Bayfield Peninsula. Cheer on your favorite from one of many spectator locations, equipped with hot java (and chocolate!), bonfires, and a warming tent. While the dogs provide forward momentum, there will be other goings-on in the meantime: a “Meet the Mushers” dinner on Friday night, a “Musher Mixer” on Saturday, and an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon. aisdr.org

Revel:

Cider Circuit // Bayfield Winery + Seven Ponds Winery // Thursday–Sunday, Nov.–March

On foot, skis, or some combination of the two, wend your way through the orchards, vineyard, and berry patch of the Wineries on Betzold Road—142 acres with a “pastoral view.” So long as there’s white stuff on the ground, trails will be open and groomed. Pick from the Hazelnut Hike, Honeycrisp Haul, Grape Stomp Shuffle, or all the above. Your reward at the end of the trek will come in the form of a glass of wine, a warm fire, and views of nearby Lake Superior and the Apostle Islands from inside the historic farmhouse. New this year: chef-inspired Saturday night dinners and an ice skating rink. bayfieldwinery.com

Stay:

The eight-room Pinehurst Inn is situated along the shores of Lake Superior, and minutes from all the Bayfield buzz. Amenities like a sauna, hearty breakfasts, and a fireplace offer warming antidotes to the winter chill. pinehurstinn.com

Tip:

Before the ice thickens up, people can access Madeline Island in the winter by its eponymous windsled taxi: an enclosed boat-hulled craft that runs on top of the ice but can also float if the ice is still weak.

Where the forested landscape turns frosted, waterways transform into temporary hubs for ice skating and fishing, and its paved 115-mile rail-to-trail takes snowmobilers over the river and through the woods to the east shore of Lake Bemidji. It’s no wonder this great pocket of our state has earned the “Snowmobile Capital of the North” title.

Unplug:

Photo courtesy of Maplelag Resort Vintage train car at Maplelag Resort Stay in a vintage train car at Maplelag Resort.

Maplelag Resort // Callaway // Year-round

It’s quaint: Several log lodges trace the pristine shores of Little Sugarbush Lake. It’s homey: Bottomless coffee and five jars of bottomless made-from-scratch cookies are available in the coffee bar 24/7. It’s eclectic: The main two-story lodge is outfitted in salvaged stained glass, and vintage traffic and railroad depot signs; some of the cabins are repurposed old train cars. It’s brimming with equal parts character and versatility: Whip out a book and nestle up to the fireplace (electronics are visibly absent from the rooms, and with reason). If you’re itching to move, test out the private, expertly groomed trails with some cross-country skiing, kicksledding, snowshoeing, or even ice skating. maplelag.com

Sweep:

Curling

Open Curling Nights // Bemidji Curling Club // Fridays

DYK that Bemidji is considered the curling capital of the U.S.? New this season, the Bemidji Curling Club offers open curling on select Friday nights. If you’ve ever wanted to cut your teeth on the ice at the home of America’s only Olympic medal–winning curling team, here’s your shot. Newbies and families welcome. Peep its website for exact dates and details. bemidjicurling.org

Stay:

With photos of its original state and past guests wallpapering the lobby, Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge has the kind of charm you would find in an old family home. One TripAdvisor reviewer said that Disney could take lessons from the resort staff. ruttgersbemidji.com

Tip:

Craving some solitude? Venture east (about an hour’s drive) and seek out the little-known “Lost Forty” in the Chippewa National Forest. The trail winds you through 400-year-old virgin red and white pine trees measuring between 22 and 48 inches in diameter. Legend says a land surveyor accidentally mapped this area as wetlands, saving it from a lumberjack’s axe.

× Expand Central

If not for the 100-plus boutique shops, plentiful parks, and sprawling golf courses, our state’s “lake country” would serve as one giant, glistening skating rink in the winter months.

Hop:

Skal Crawl Alexandria // Year-round

Alexandria, the birthplace of America (look it up!), claims the birthplace of Minnesota’s first wine, liquor, and beer trail. Year-round, crawlers have the opportunity to experience local craft booze while exploring local Viking culture. The crawl kicks off at any of its participating three locations: Carlos Creek Winery, Panther Distillery, or Copper Trail Brewing. skalcrawl.com

Spectate:

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza // Gull Lake // Jan. 26

Even if fishing isn’t your bag, this annual event is well worth the visit if only to witness the tens of thousands of competitors (from around the country!) scattered across the iced-over surface. Participants shell out 50 bucks to drop their fishing lines for a shot at more than $150,000 in cash and prizes. It’s a party on the ice, and all for a good cause—proceeds are donated to area charities. icefishing.org

Play:

Winterama // Glenwood // Feb. 9

Whether your kiddos are thrill-seekers (there will be games on frozen Lake Minnewaska) or chill-chasers (art activities are offered inside the Lakeside Ballroom), there’s plenty to choose from at this annual event. The fun kicks off with the Sweati Yeti run (a two-mile romp through the snowy Barsness Park with natural and manmade obstacles), and ends with a pool party at local GrandStay Hotel & Suites. glenwoodandbeyond.org

Stay:

The legendary Grand View Lodge continues to outdo itself: A leader in the Up North resort experience, it just came off a major expansion project which includes a new wedding chapel, recreation center, and enhanced spa facilities. It will debut a 60-room boutique hotel in May 2019. grandviewlodge.com

× Expand Southeast

Highway 16, the famed scenic artery of Bluff Country, winds for 90 miles among the snow-covered limestone bluffs of the Root River Valley and through storybook towns, rolling hills, and trails that connect to many communities through southeastern Minnesota—from Harmony to Houston. The Great River Bluffs State Park has payoff views of downtown Winona, the gleaming Mississippi, and even Wisconsin.

Charm:

Grumpy Old Men Festival Wabasha // Feb. 22–23

Made famous by the movie, it’s no surprise the town of Wabasha pays annual tribute to the “old man yells at older man” classic. And the festival’s activities are as Minnesota as it gets: hotdish luncheon, minnow races, chili feed, ice shack contest, plaid parade, and more. The standout feature is the Grumpy Plunge, where participants dress as Grumpy Old Men characters before they plunge into the icy waters of the Mississippi. wabashamn.org

Float:

Hot air balloons

Hot Air Balloon Rally Caledonia // Dec. 8–9

That fluffy white stuff isn’t the only thing that floats in the sky—cast your eyes upward and watch hot air balloons launch in this annual rally, or step aboard one and ignite your love for (brisk) air travel. Fun fact: Ballooning in the St. Croix Valley dates back to the early ‘60s, thanks to the idyllic flyover views: glittering lakes, expansive farm fields, river valleys, and the area’s signature bluffs. The event, which also occurs every October, draws pilots from all over the country. caledoniachamberofcommerce.com

Stay:

Charming, unique, and rich with history, Stone Mill Hotel & Suites (stonemillsuites.com)—a converted grain storage building—perfectly embodies the old-timey allure of Lanesboro. Bluff Country Retreat (bluffcountryretreat.com) overlooks world-class skiing destination Root River Valley, and comes with a craft room (chock-full of quilting and scrapbooking supplies) for those too-cold, too-blustery days.