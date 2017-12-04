How Have Minnesota Mountains Made So Many Olympians?

× Expand Photos by Ashley Camper Erich Sailer - by Ashley Camper Erich Sailer

If the history of skiing in Minnesota is anything, it’s a shaggy dog tale. So it’s fitting that on a Saturday in late September, one of the greatest American ski racing coaches of all time, Erich Sailer, sits across from me outside the ticket office at Buck Hill, worried about his sick dog. Sailer isn’t supposed to be at Buck today. In fact, he isn’t even supposed to be in the country. He and his wife, Ursula, spend fall back in their native Austria, but he’s delayed his trip this year due to the sick pooch. It’s too bad, but the canine calamity is ultimately what won me a rare audience with the nonagenarian who conjured a passel of Olympians—including, arguably, the greatest ski racer of all time, Lindsey Vonn—from a ski hill only slightly taller than a pile of snow in the Vail parking lot.

It’s late September and the first day of Buck Hill’s annual ski swap. The Burnsville ski area’s parking lot, just a rope tow away from I-35, teems with bargain hunters, even though the temp is pushing 80—not exactly skiing weather. The table we’re at sits mainly away from the fray, a good thing because Sailer is a soft-spoken guy. And even though he moved to Minnesota to start the now-legendary Buck Hill Ski Racing Team in 1969, he still carries a pronounced accent. I asked him here to talk about Minnesota ski history and culture. How has the state managed to produce such prolific ski racers on such thoroughly unpromising terrain?

It’s part of a theory I’ve been forming lately, now that I’ve started taking my young daughters to a few of the Minnesota resorts I skied as a kid. What if the local ski scene isn’t just adequate—someplace to go in between annual pilgrimages to Colorado, Utah, and British Columbia—but secretly, sneakily, kind of great and actually a destination for future champions?

So far we’re not really getting anywhere. Sailer has been down this road before, and, frankly, I think he’s preoccupied with his sick dog. Then he sees something in the distance and perks up.

“Here comes an Olympian from Buck Hill!” Sailer says, nodding toward a woman with two elementary-aged kids emerging from the back of a ski-swap tent. She’s holding three Santa-size bags of loot. “It’s Tasha Nelson.” (Now Tasha McCrank.) “She was on the U.S. Ski Team. She won a World Cup race. She was in the Olympics twice!”—in 1998 and 2002.

“She started right there?” I ask, pointing to Buck’s storied slalom run, Olympic Dreams, over his shoulder.

“Right there!” he says.

“Hi, Erich!” Nelson says.

“Tashi! Tashi! Tashi!” he says. “Oh my God am I missing you!”

“You look great, Erich. Good to see you,” she says, then cuts to the chase. “How’s Rudi doing?” (That’s the dog. )

“You know, he’s sick,” Sailer says. “I’ve been alone with him for almost three weeks.”

“We saw Phil last week. The vet,” Nelson offers. “And he said you don’t have anything to worry about.”

“No?” he says.

“No,” Nelson says.

“Ah! Wonderful,” he says.

The mentor and mentee. The maker of Olympians and an Olympian he made. Talking about a sick dog like neighbors who just ran into each other at Cub Foods. Sailer introduces me and tells her what he’s up to. Nelson responds by praising Buck Hill, praising Sailer.

When I ask where her kids will learn to race and why Nelson sticks around, she answers me matter-of-factly: “At Buck Hill. Because of Buck Hill.”

Turns out that not only did she learn how to race at Buck, but she came back to coach for a spell. She exchanges a Minnesota goodbye with Sailer, which includes a conversation about Oktoberfest and another about her kids, then she starts back toward the parking lot.

“See?” Sailer says turning to me. “That’s what happens here!”

A week later I’m on the phone with another Minnesota Olympian, Kaylin Richardson, trying to figure out how the Minnesota ski scene transforms flatlanders into Olympians. After racing the downhill and slalom combined event at two Olympics (2006 and 2010) and spending almost a decade on the international World Cup circuit, Richardson bought a house in Utah. There, she serves as the mountain host—a kind of celebrity ambassador—at Deer Valley, while making regular appearances in Warren Miller films. It’s a job that has taken her around the world freeskiing. And yet, when I call her cell, I dial “612” first.

“I haven’t spent the majority of my time in Minnesota since I was 16, but I’m never going to give up this 612 number,” Richardson says. “This number’s non-negotiable.”

Richardson is the rare Minnesota Olympian who didn’t ski for Sailer at Buck. In fact, she spent ages 9 to 12 skiing against him and his biggest star, Lindsey Vonn, as a member of Team Gilboa, which trains at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. The Edina native hasn’t bombed a Minnesota hill in a bit, but that doesn’t dull her affection for the state where she began skiing as a 5-year-old in Skijammers Ski and Snowboard School.

“The first time I was ever like, ‘I love being in a tuck and going fast’ was on Bull Run in Lutsen,” Richardson says. “And I still remember Chicken at Welch Village. It’s steep! All I need is to get up to speed and have four turns where I’m really laying it over. You can do that at Welch. You can do that at Buck. You can do that at Hyland.”

Richardson just made the case for Minnesota skiing in its purest form: Who cares if it’s not long? It’s fun, because skiing is fun. She mentions that she used to tap memories of certain steep Minnesota runs during her World Cup races.

“I trained at Coffee Mill before the 2010 Olympics,” she adds. “Which is crazy.”

Coffee Mill: the 14-run, two-lift coulee in Wabasha whose chalet doubles as an outbuilding for the Wabasha County Fair every July? How could that serve as a valid training hill for an Olympian?

“Minnesota skiing is so unassuming,” Richardson says. “When you’re out West, you’re always going to find those locals who are like, ‘This is our mountain.’ You don’t ever get that in Minnesota. In Minnesota, we’re like, ‘This is what we have, and this is our manifestation of how much we love this sport.’ I mean, we get up at 4 a.m. to drive to Spirit Mountain. I know people in Utah who say, ‘I won’t get up to ski unless there’s six inches of fresh.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?!’”

When Cindy Nelson talks about the state’s ski culture, she, too, often ends up talking about the people just as much as the place. These days, Nelson runs a sports-wellness business in Vail. She won’t brag much about her bona fides, but I will: She’s a three-time Olympian (’76, ’80, ’84) and World Cup stage winner.

When she calls me in early October, she’s downright wistful about the “sense of loyalty” and the “kind of kinship” she feels in Minnesota skiing and Lutsen in particular.

Nelson is Minnesota skiing royalty. That history starts with her great-grandfather, who immigrated to Minnesota from Sweden. Instead of homesteading farmland, he staked his claim on a jagged chunk of the Sawtooth Mountains north of Duluth, extending back from Lake Superior. It proved a felicitous choice.

She recalls how her father, a 10th Mountain Division soldier in World War II, returned from the war with a passion for skiing. He convinced her grandfather to add runs to their mountains. That set-up grew into Lutsen, Minnesota’s grand dame ski resort.

“My dad was working at the ski area, my mom ran the shop and the ski school, and us kids, we just went up and skied,” says Nelson. “Lutsen was our playground, and the employees were our babysitters. It was the ultimate.”

What came after “the ultimate” was pretty nice, too. Nelson tells me about winning a World Cup downhill race in 1974—the first such win by an American. This achievement involved beating one of the greatest skiers ever, Annemarie Moser-Proell (whose career win total has only just now been eclipsed—by fellow Minnesotan Lindsey Vonn, no less).

Nelson continues, “The European press was like, ‘Where is she from again? Lutsen? Minnesota?’ And they’re looking at a globe, saying, ‘There are no mountains!’”

Welch Village cofounder Leigh Nelson (no relation to Cindy) thinks he’s figured out that trifling matter of Minnesota’s underwhelming topography.

“My oldest daughter and I would ski 20 runs at Welch in an hour and a half,” he says of the ski area he cofounded in 1965. This lies only a half-mile from their childhood home in southern Minnesota’s Mississippi River coulee. “But that totaled 6,000 vertical feet, and 6,000 vertical feet is two runs at Vail.”

I caught up with Leigh Nelson through his grandson Peter, the current general manager at Welch Village. On the subject of family, he blames his brother Clem for getting him into the ski business. They largely bootstrapped Welch, inventing their first snowmaking guns from scratch.

He still loves skiing. “I take the first runs every year,” he says. “I’m 89 years old and I skied 90 days last winter. And I intend to open the ski season again this year with my grandchildren.”

That’s really the essence of skiing for Leigh Nelson: So long as a family can stand together, a family can ski together.

“Over the years my children developed a limerick song while skiing that has 42 verses,” he says. “And they all still know all the verses!”

In 1973, while Leigh Nelson’s kids were perfecting the limerick equivalent of The Odyssey, storied French ski racer Jean-Claude Killy was mounting a comeback after a string of injuries. Barnstorming the country on the McDonald’s Cup pro tour, Killy chronicled his races for Skiing magazine in a series called “The Great Comeback.” In February, the tour made the least likely of stops: Buck Hill. Killy wrote about the race in Skiing.

“It was a strange feeling, driving out of our motel in St. Paul, Minn., and taking a flat superhighway about a dozen miles to Buck Hill ski area,” Killy said in the piece. “I wasn’t expecting big mountains here—but I hadn’t thought it would be quite like this.”

Erich Sailer watched Killy race that day. In fact, he probably helped to make it happen. That warm September day at Buck Hill, I read him Killy’s quote.

“What Killy said”—Sailer’s face brightens, thinking back on the 50 years he’s spent skiing in Minnesota—“that’s what I said!”

What makes Minnesota an improbably successful ski state? There may be no one answer to that mystery. So here’s a fact instead: The Buck Hill Ski Racing Club holds its first practice of the season at 9 a.m. sharp, December 2 in mountainous Burnsville, Minnesota.