The Definitive Guide to Minnesota Ski Resorts

We've tallied up every slope, ski jump, terrain park, snowboard course, chairlift, tubing run, and chalet tap line in Minnesota, and sorted them into this handy geographical guide. Look for pre- and post-ski restaurant recommendations from our Food & Dining Editor, Steph March, as well as an overview of what to expect at each resort. See you on the slopes!

Northeast Minnesota

Chester Bowl

1801 Skyline Pkwy., Duluth, chesterbowl.org

Info:

Vertical Drop: 175 feet

Longest Run: 1,250 feet

Runs: 5

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Under $20

Located in the Central Hillside neighborhood, and owned by the City of Duluth, Chester Bowl takes what most municipalities would call a “neighborhood park,” adds a chairlift, and—bam!—instant ski area.

Steph March's pre-ski pick: At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe provides the farm-to-table fare you need to build a great ski day. Wild-rice French toast, people!

Giants Ridge

6329 Wynne Creek Dr.,Biwabik, giantsridge.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 500 feet

Longest Run: 4,000 feet

Runs: 35

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Tubing

$50–$80

Giants Ridge came into existence in 1958 when a group of Biwabik-area families grew tired of skiing the dregs of old mine dumps. They ripped a bunch of trees off the bluffs overlooking town, fashioned a rope tow from the engine of an old Mack truck, and created what became a top-three resort in the state. The mix of long, tree-lined runs and open faces conveys the feel of big-mountain skiing. Meanwhile, the Bavarian spirit of Biwabik cozies up the mood. The whole operation moves at modern speeds with two new high-speed lifts.

Notable Events:

Jan. 20: Fat Bike Festival.

Jan. 27–28: NCAA Nordic Race .

. Feb. 14: Minnesota State High School League Alpine State Tournament .

. Feb. 15: MSHSL Nordic State Tournament .

. March 17–18: Spring Carnival and Slush Cup.

Steph March's post-ski picks: Head over to The Copper Nickel in nearby Aurora, where the burgers weigh a half-pound and Castle Danger flows from the tap lines.

Mt. Itasca Winter Sports Center

200 Mt. Itasca Dr., Coleraine, mtitasca.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 450 feet

Longest Run: 1,320 feet

Runs: 13

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Tubing

Ski Jumps

Under $20

In 1906, a group of Coleraine ski-jumping enthusiasts got fed up with the lack of a local ski jump. Their remedy? Mt. Itasca, one of the oldest ski areas in the state, and one of only two with a jump. In fact, Itasca offers five jumps: a 10-foot, a 15-foot, a 20-foot, a 40-foot, and a 70-footer—all visible from the chalet. Because, let’s be honest, you’d rather watch.

Notable Events:

Feb. 23–25: Junior Olympic Ski-Jumping Finals and Red Bull Rex Montis.

Steph March's post-ski pick: On your way off the hill, call ahead to Pasties Plus and place an order. By the time you arrive there in Grand Rapids, you’ll have delicious hand warmers to thaw you from the inside out.

× Expand Photo by David Bowman Lutsen Mountains

Lutsen Mountains

467 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen, lutsen.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 1,088 feet

Longest Run: 10,560 feet

Runs: 95

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Above $80

George Nelson returned home from WWII with an idea: He’d turn the Sawtooth Mountains land claim his Swedish immigrant grandfather settled in the 1880s into a ski area. In 1948, he cleared the first two runs and built the first rope tow. By the 1960s, Lutsen stood proud as a bona fide Midwestern skiing destination, with runs as epic as its Lake Superior views. Lutsen even produced an Olympian, George’s daughter Cindy. Lutsen is easily the closest thing to big-mountain skiing in Minnesota.

Notable Events:

Jan. 5–­6: Ski Party Music Festival.

Ski Party Music Festival. Also Family Festivals on Dec. 14–16, Jan. 18–­20, Feb. 1–­3, March 29–31 (with free rentals, kids’ activities, and fireworks).

(with free rentals, kids’ activities, and fireworks). Feb. 10: Cloud Cult plays Papa Charlie’s.

Cloud Cult plays Papa Charlie’s. March 16–17: DuLutsen (three Duluth bands each night).

DuLutsen (three Duluth bands each night). April 7–­8: Mountain Meltdown season-ending party, with 10 bands on an outdoor stage.

Steph March's pre-ski pick: Lockport Marketplace is a must for stuffing your backpack with snacks and your face with pasties and pie. Grab a coffee at neighboring Fika on your way out.

× Expand Spirit Mountain

Spirit Mountain Recreation Area

9500 Spirit Mountain Place, Duluth, spiritmt.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 734 feet

Longest Run: 5,400 feet

Runs: 22

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Tubing

$50–$80

Created by the Minnesota State Legislature in 1974 to boost Duluth’s winter recreation, Spirit has some of the most insanely spectacular views in the state. But its uniqueness originates as much in its perch above downtown Duluth and the Duluth harbor. Its mighty vertical drop measures 734 feet—second only to Lutsen’s in the Midwest and perfect for families who want to spend more time on the snow than on the lift. It all adds up to make Spirit a go-to for skiing by day and exploring the North Shore’s gilded city by night. $$$

Notable Events:

Jan. 20–­21: Frosted Fatty (a fat-tire biking festival with lift access fat biking, a XC and a downhill race, and a biker vs. skier vs. snowboarder head-to-head dual slalom).

(a fat-tire biking festival with lift access fat biking, a XC and a downhill race, and a biker vs. skier vs. snowboarder head-to-head dual slalom). March: SMASH (an annual end-of-season party that includes a pond skim—a ski run that culminates with you skimming across, and likely splashing into, open water).

Steph March's post-ski pick: Cross the border into Superior, Wisconsin, where The Anchor Bar & Grill’s legendarily good burgers and cold beer await.

Northwest Minnesota

Andes Tower Hills

4505 Andes Rd. SW, Kensington, andestowerhills.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 290 feet

Longest Run: 3,000 feet

Runs: 16

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Tubing

$20–$50

We’re sorry to report that Andes does not derive its name from its uncanny resemblance to the longest continental mountain range in the world. Rather, “Andes” refers to the Anderson brothers, who founded it on decidedly un-Andesian Tower Hill in 1980. In fact, Andes is the only hill in a landscape of runestone-yielding farm fields. That means these modest, cruisable runs offer views that stretch for miles.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Get thee to DJ’s Tap House and Grill in nearby Alexandria for an unpredictable menu that includes craft beer, Angus burgers, banh mi (!), and street tacos (!!).

Buena Vista Ski Area

19600 Irvine Ave. NW, Bemidji, bvskiarea.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 230 feet

Longest Run: 2,000 feet

Runs: 16

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Tubing

$20–$50

Buena Vista began as a hike-up, bomb-down single-runner in 1936 and evolved slowly from there. (BV finally discovered the joy of chairlifts in 1975.) Not feeling the 230-foot vertical drop? How about the pleasure of skiing down the heart of North America? BV perches right atop the Continental Divide.

Notable events:

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Family Fun Night (sleigh rides, special rates, music).

New Year’s Eve Family Fun Night (sleigh rides, special rates, music). Jan. 13: 38th Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn Race and Tour.

38th Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn Race and Tour. Feb. 17: 35th Annual MN Finlandia Ski Marathon (XC ski race).

Steph March's post-ski pick: J.J.’s Dockside on the south shore of Lake Bemidji drops a late-night happy hour from 9 to 11 p.m.

Detroit Mountain Recreation Area

29409 170th St., Detroit Lakes, detroitmountain.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 210 feet

Longest Run: 2,200 feet

Runs: 15

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Nordic Trails

Tubing

$20–$50

Detroit Lakes’ friendly neighborhood ski area closed after more than 50 years in 2004. When the citizenry missed its hill, DMRA mobilized to modernize and update the facility. In 2014, Detroit Mountain reopened, this time with a terrain park, Nordic trails, and tubing.

Notable Events:

Feb. 12: SnoWay But Up, an “anything goes” race down and around the alpine ski area, and SnoWay But Round, a fat-bike version of the race on its trail system.

SnoWay But Up, an “anything goes” race down and around the alpine ski area, and SnoWay But Round, a fat-bike version of the race on its trail system. Feb. 15: Polarpalooza costumed team tubing races.

Polarpalooza costumed team tubing races. Early spring: Spring Splash, the end-of-the-year pond-skimming event (skiing into a pool).

Steph March's post-ski pick: Pop over to The Fireside, a legendary supper club with a menu that takes advantage of its antique charcoal grill.

Mount Ski Gull

9898 Co. Rd. 77 SW, Nisswa, skigull.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 298 feet

Longest Run: 2,200 feet

Runs: 14

Overnighter

Terrain Park

Tubing

$20–$50

Where the Brainerd-bound go once golfing season closes, Mount Ski Gull offers uber-approachable slopes. Some people even approach by snowmobile.

Notable events:

Jan. 20: Party in the Park Rail Jam.

Party in the Park Rail Jam. March 3: Ski and Board-a-Thon.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Nothing says “I’m living in an actual snow globe” like ensconcing yourself in Sherwood Forest Minnesota Lodge, a chalet-like log restaurant that’s been ticking for nearly 100 years. Get John’s slow-cooker chili with Jackalope sausage.

Powder Ridge

15015 93rd Ave., Kimball, powderridge.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 290 feet

Longest Run: 2,400 feet

Runs: 15

Within two hours of town

Tubing

$20–$50

Like some other neighborhood joints on the list, Powder towers as a hill amidst flat land. That means you can see for an actual country mile from atop its 290-foot peak.

Notable events:

Lazer Light Tubing Dec. 29–30, Jan. 12–13, Jan. 26–27, Feb. 9–10, Feb. 23–24, March 2–3: Powder Ridge turns the hill lights off—save for strobes and a fire pit at the bottom. Tubers slide downhill with a neon glow stick.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Annandale’s Homestyle Country Café offers a real-deal hot turkey commercial (a sandwich covered in mashed potatoes and gravy), pies, pumpkin pancakes, and housemade soups. Take this homey food home!

Twin Cities

× Expand Afton Alps - Ashley Camper

Afton Alps

6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, aftonalps.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 350 feet

Longest Run: 1,000 feet

Runs: 53

Within an hour of downtown

Terrain Park

$50–$80

In 1963, a group of farmers in the flatlands of Hastings figured out a workaround to skiing when you inhabit no hills (let alone mountains). Go down! And so they set about carving a ski area into a 300-acre parcel of the St. Croix River Valley. Little did they know their creation would eventually become the largest ski area in the metro area. Afton has also become Minnesota’s gateway to the West: Industry giant Vail Resorts bought Afton in 2012, partly as a way to funnel Midwestern skiers to its mountain resorts. Even with corporate ownership, Afton maintains its homespun character, with rugged terrain that actually suits all types of skiers and boarders. While, technically, you can start at the bottom of the mountain, you should take advantage of the topography and ski down into the resort from the Highlands Chalet. Afton’s ski school also counts the greatest number of Professional Ski Instructors of America–certified pros in the state and the largest children’s learning center in the Midwest. Another example of how Afton has made a mountain out of its molehill.

Notable Events:

Dec. 31–­Jan. 1: New Year’s two-for-one. Purchase a ticket after 3 p.m. NYE and return the next day to ski for no additional charge.

Purchase a ticket after 3 p.m. NYE and return the next day to ski for no additional charge. Jan. 6: Race for the Tap Line, in which local breweries compete in a pitched slalom race. The prize? A spot on the chalet’s tap lines for a year.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Unwind at Angelina’s Kitchen in Woodbury with a fat glass of red wine and a bowl of ravioli. Or call ahead and order the family-style meal to grab on your ride home.

× Expand Buck Hill

Buck Hill

15400 Buck Hill Rd., Burnsville, buckhill.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 310 feet

Longest Run: 1,250 feet

Runs: 16

Within an hour of downtown

Terrain Park

Tubing

$20–$50

Home to the most vaunted ski team in the Midwest, Buck butters its bread with well-pitched runs for the everyman. Yes, coach Erich Sailer and racers like Lindsey Vonn and Kristina Koznick made the hill famous. But there’s a solid afternoon or fun evening for anyone who rides what must be the longest magic carpet lift in the state—it even threads through a massive tunnel. One Buck bonus? Padraig’s Place, an adaptive snow-sports program for people with physical and/or cognitive disabilities, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in February 2018.

Notable Events:

Dec. 31: NYE Party .

. Jan. 19: Buck Hill Invitational .

. Feb. 23–24: Shred-a-Thon .

. March 10: Subway Bedrace for Bridging (racers ride queen mattresses to their peril/glory).

Steph March's post-ski pick: Hit Shogun in Burnsville for some hot hibachi action.

Como Park Ski Center

1431 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, skimtcomo.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 150 feet

Runs: 15 skiable acres

Within an hour of town

Nordic Runs

Under $20

Affectionately referred to as “Mt. Como,” the City of St. Paul’s contribution to local ski culture might not be the biggest. But the $15 adult ticket ($12 for kids) achieves peak affordability. Como even hosts Family Fun Nights on some Fridays. From 5 to ­10 pm, families of up to five can ski or board (with rentals!) for only $60.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Slices and suds with a side of Fontina Fondue at Delicata Pizza & Gelato.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Three Rivers District Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area

Elm Creek Winter Recreation Area

12400 James Deane Pkwy., Maple Grove, threeriversparks.org

Info:

Vertical Drop: 100 feet

Longest Run: 400 feet

Runs: 4

Within an hour of town

Terrain Park

Nordic runs

Tubing

Under $20

A treasure of the Three Rivers Park system. What Elm Creek lacks in vertical drop—at 100 feet, Elm Creek is 50 percent shorter than the next shortest hill—it delivers in ease of use and approachability. The 19 kilometers of Nordic trails make for a longer trip.

Notable Events:

Dec. 9: Minnesota Nordic Ski Opener.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Maple Tavern is that perfect family-friendly neighborhood tavern with big burgers and craft beer, plus a welcome unwillingness to charge for kids.

× Expand Hyland Hills

Hyland Hills Ski Area

8800 Chalet Rd., Bloomington, threeriversparks.org

Info:

Vertical Drop: 185 feet

Longest Run: 1,200 feet

Runs: 12

Within an hour of town

Terrain Park

Ski Jumps

$20–$50

With an iconic ski jump casting a shadow over the 494 strip, the wintertime gem of the Three Rivers Park District makes a perfect, low-commitment trip. Could be a few runs. Could be a day spent taking laps while the kids take lessons. Hyland also acts as the base camp to one of Minnesota’s most storied racing clubs, Team Gilboa—the first lift for Olympian-turned-Warren-Miller-film-skier Kaylin Richardson.

Notable Events:

Feb. 2: Hyland Winter Festival Slope Style snowboard event .

. Feb. 3: Under-the-lights Hyland Winter Festival Big Airevent .

. March 10: Härdsmälta Festival and Pond Skim.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Dan-dan noodles await you at Grand Szechuan.

× Expand Trollhaugen - Ashley Camper

Trollhaugen

2232 100th Ave., Dresser, WI, trollhaugen.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 280 feet

Longest Run: 2,500 feet

Runs: 24

Within an hour of downtown

Terrain Park

Tubing

$50–$80

Trollhaugen might technically exist in Wisconsin, but its traffic jams happen because of the Twin Cities. That makes it ours. Established in 1950, Trollhaugen compensates for its relatively short vertical drop with challenging runs built around its diverse forested terrain. But the real strength is the terrain park, rated the third best in the Midwest by national magazine TransWorld Snowboarding. The resort also can claim a solid learning center, with options like Explorer Corps, which teaches kids big-mountain skills, as well as the region’s only Burton Learn-To-Ride Center, which trains new boarders on how to hit the slopes without doing too much actual hitting of the slopes.

Notable Events:

Dec. 16: Burton Qualifiers (Midwest stop of the global snowboard terrain-park competition).

(Midwest stop of the global snowboard terrain-park competition). Feb. 4: Tell-a-Friend Tour (freestyle-skiing pro-tour stop from Line Skis).

(freestyle-skiing pro-tour stop from Line Skis). Feb. 11: Courage Kenny Cup (benefit ski race).

(benefit ski race). Feb. 11: Mt. Trollhaugen Rail Slalom (all-ages snowboard banked-slalom event).

(all-ages snowboard banked-slalom event). March 4: Master Shredder (freestyle ski competition).

Steph March's post-ski pick: After a cold day, The Village Pizzeria in Dresser, Wisconsin, is a must-stop for a hot pie. Don’t forget the hand-cut fried calamari.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wild Mountain Wild Mountain

Wild Mountain

37200 Wild Mountain Rd.,Taylors Falls, wildmountain.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 300 feet

Longest Run: 5,280 feet

Runs: 25

Wild Mountain nestles perfectly into the eastern bluffs of the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls. The resort routinely claims the distinction of being the first hill to open for the season across the Midwest. Though lengthy, tree-lined grooms represent Wild Mountain’s natural strength, its four terrain parks flex some man-made muscle. $$$

Steph March's post-ski pick: Wild Mountain Winery stays open year-round. Here’s your spot for post-telemarking tannins.

Southern Minnesota

Coffee Mill Ski and Snowboard Area

99 Coulee Way, Wabasha, coffeemillski.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 425 feet

Longest Run: 4,300 feet

Runs: 14

Within two hours of town

Terrain Park

$20–$50

Don’t sleep on Coffee Mill. Sure, it only has two lifts and 14 runs. But one of those runs, O’Chute, just might be the most ferocious ripper in the state. And the others are lengthy, tree-lined cruisers akin to what you’d find in the Rockies. What makes Coffee Mill’s 425-foot vertical drop (the longest south of Duluth) so gnarly? It’s carved into a natural bowl in the Mississippi River coulee, making for steep, highly vertical terrain. Adding to the ambiance? A thoroughly ’70s chalet, replete with vintage pinball machines and classic rock that you can hear blasting all the way down the hill. (“Immigrant Song,” anyone?)

Steph March's post-ski pick: Hit Los Portales for great enchiladas. After, down a Grain Belt (Premium!) at Slippery’s.

Mount Kato

20461 Hwy. 66, Mankato, mountkato.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 240 feet

Longest Run: 2,800 feet

Runs: 19

Within two hours of town

Terrain Park

Tubing

$20–$50

Mankato’s go-to neighborhood aspiring mountain celebrates 40 years of cruisable corduroy.

Notable events:

Dec. 11–17: Kids Ski Free Week (12 and under get free lift tickets and half-priced rentals and lessons).

Kids Ski Free Week (12 and under get free lift tickets and half-priced rentals and lessons). Saturdays January–February: Live music.

Live music. Jan. 21: Military service day (current/former military members and their guests get discounted lift tickets).

Military service day (current/former military members and their guests get discounted lift tickets). Feb. 4: Olympic Spirit Day.

Olympic Spirit Day. March 10: pond skim (you know the routine) and Spring Fling.

Steph March's post-ski pick: Stop by Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen for harissa-glazed pork wings and an old-fashioned.

Welch Village Ski Area

Cannon Valley Trail, Welch, welchvillage.com

Info:

Vertical Drop: 360 feet

Longest Run: 4,800 feet

Runs: 60

Within an hour of town

Terrain Park

$50–$80

A huge part of Welch’s appeal is the throwback charm. Take MADD JAXX Bar & Grill, a ’70s ski roadhouse, or the sleepy old milling town of Welch itself appearing in the distance. Since Leigh Nelson and his brother Clem launched it in 1965, the Nelson family has operated this resort. But the real secret to Welch’s success is its steep river bluff terrain, be it runs like Chicken and Dan’s Dive or the black- and double-black diamond runs unearthed when Welch opened up its back bowl in 2009. Can you handle all those steeps? Take some lessons at PMTS Direct Parallel Ski School (the only one in the country), where skiers learn from day one to descend with skis parallel.

Notable Events:

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Family Night (music, fireworks, etc.).

(music, fireworks, etc.). Saturdays January–March: Live music series.

Live music series. Early March: End-of-the-year pond skim (ski-pool-splash!).

Steph March's post-ski pick: Burger bar King’s Bar and Grill is the stop for greasy griddled patties. It’s just across the river from the slopes in downtown Miesville.