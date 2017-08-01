Prior Lake: Live, Work, Play

× Expand Photography courtesy of Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce Main Avenue in downtown Prior Lake Main Avenue in downtown Prior Lake

Jen Wocelka, who has been with Edina Realty for 13 years and now manages the Prior Lake-Savage office, sees the draw firsthand. “Prior Lake is a very close-knit community,” she says. “People tend to move there and stay for a very long time.” From starter homes to the grand homes on the lake, Prior Lake attracts a well-rounded mix of residents who care about their community and its future. Residents love the convenience of being close to the Twin Cities, but also love seeking out the boutiques and family-owned businesses and restaurants that give Prior Lake its distinct personality. Events at the VFW are a common occurrence, and you can be sure you’ll see your neighbors at the Fourth of July Fireworks over the lake or at the annual Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest.

Success in Schools

The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools (ISD 719) are highly regarded; in fact, people pay close attention to school district lines when deciding where to live. U.S. News & World Report ranked Prior Lake High School 33rd in Minnesota in 2017, and the high school maintains a 95 percent graduation rate. The Minnesota Department of Education named three of Prior Lake’s elementary schools as Reward Schools, which denotes Minnesota’s highest performing Title I schools. These schools have demonstrated success in closing achievement gaps. Furthermore, the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District touts an Environmental Education program in all its schools, several of which have been named U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools. The district also values its E-STEM (Environmental Education, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) curriculum, which provides students in all grades with hands-on problem-solving and experiential learning techniques. Families can also find a mix of alternative schooling options in Prior Lake, like private schools, Montessori schools, and a growing Spanish immersion elementary program called La ola del lago.

Fresh Air and Fitness

Boredom is difficult to come by in Prior Lake, where opportunities for fitness and outdoor recreation abound. Of course, boating and fishing are part of daily life for many, and you’ll find golf aficionados at every turn with the many public course options in Prior Lake proper, and a premier private country club, Brackett’s Crossing, in nearby Lakeville.

The city of Prior Lake maintains more than 1,000 acres of parks filled with hiking trails, nature preserves, picnic shelters, and sports fields. For those new to the area, your first outing should be at Lakefront Park, and, if you can, head there for the annual Lakefront Days event (this year August 3–5), a citywide get-together with food, games, a parade, and fireworks. You’ll be in good company! You can fish from dock or shore at several locations, including Little Prior Lake. And you can skate anytime of year (at the inline skate park in the summer, or the park ice rinks in the winter). Your furry friends will enjoy the off-leash dog areas at Cleary Lake and Spring Lake Regional Parks, part of the neighboring Three Rivers Park District.

Weather getting between you and your workout? Don’t worry, Prior Lake has a number of gyms at the ready, including the YMCA, CrossFit, Club Pilates, 9Round Fitness, Snap Fitness, and Dakotah Sport and Fitness Center.

Entertainment atYour Fingertips

Residents know that Prior Lake is a great place to work and live, but it’s also a great place to play. Some of the best entertainment options in Minnesota are within easy reach of the Prior Lake community, like Mystic Lake Casino, which sits right in their own backyard. With 24-hour games, dining, and entertainment, Mystic, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this summer, is the place for nonstop action. If the thrills you seek are the sort that flip you upside down or drop you hundreds of feet, then zip on over to Valleyfair. Even if you’ve been there before, you’ll want to try out the newest (and second tallest, at 230 feet) ride, North Star, which spins riders more than 20 stories in the air. If the thrill of the race is more your style, head to Canterbury Park, where you can bet on the fact that the food and company will be as great as the horseracing. Need a break from the sun and sweat? Take refuge at nearby Marcus Theatres, where stadium seating, a bucket of popcorn, and a summer blockbuster are the perfect retreat after a busy day.

Getting Down to Business

In the midst of all the amenities of Prior Lake lies the business community, which is like a quilt—various patterns that come together to make up a cohesive design. Prior Lake’s Chamber of Commerce boasts more than 400 members, many of whom are very active within the organization and throughout the community. Chamber president Sandi Fleck says it is a joy to see local business owners succeed. “We encourage people to shop locally because the money stays here in our town, unlike if you buy off the Internet or from big-box stores,” she says. “It makes me proud to see our town supporting growing businesses.” On top of that, businesses support each other, community events, like Lakefront Days, and many nonprofits, like R.O.C.K. (Reaching Our Community’s Kids), an organization that provides backpacks of food to students who live in homes with food insecurity. With local businesses giving both their time and money, R.O.C.K. has been able to greatly expand its services in schools.

A Slice of Business Life

Local companies don’t keep it a secret that Prior Lake is a great place to work and do business. Many business owners live or were raised in the community, too, and know the value of building good relationships with their clientele and with each other. Here are just a few of the many business success stories:

Above All Hardwood Flooring & Carpet: Owner Chad LeMair attended Prior Lake High School and was the state wrestling champ in 1986, so he’s had a longtime connection in the community. He built his flooring business steadily over the last 22 years by establishing a high level of customer service. He also offers internships and mentoring opportunities to local high schoolers. “The way we operate our business is that we’re as much a partner in the community as we are a business looking to be financially successful,” LeMair says.

Blahnik Law Office PLLC: Attorney Kim Prchal has seen the law office of Adam Blahnik expand since her days as a part-time intern in law school five years ago. Since then, she has followed her mentor’s example of reaching beyond the legal work and being active in the community: Prchal now sits on the Economic Advisory Committee for Prior Lake and is vice chair of the Chamber of Commerce, which means she will step into the role of chair next year. “Even though our community is growing, it still feels like a small community,” she says. “When I go to the farmers’ market, I run into friends and family and clients. I live and work in this community, and those ties are always going to be there.”

Buckingham Companies: Tom Buckingham started the trash-collection company by working nights and weekends before graduating high school. Next year, the company will celebrate 50 years in business, 23 of which were located in Prior Lake. Son-in-law Michael Buckingham-Hayes pins the company’s success on its commitment to and personal relationships with its customers. “Because we are located in town, many customers stop by our office to pay their bill or just to say hello,” notes Buckingham-Hayes. “The drivers love to interact with their customers as well. Some employees have been with Buckingham for more than 30 years. We’re proud to be a longtime business located in Prior Lake.”

Integrated Business Solutions: Co-founded by Chad Peterson and Gene Grugal in 2013, Integrated Business Solutions aims to simplify the business of being a business. They’ve found their niche in downtown Prior Lake, helping companies manage their marketing and design, IT needs, accounting and taxes, and recruiting. This one-stop shop, which was named Business of the Year, serves as a trusted resource for individuals, startups, and even companies that have been around for decades. “As long as we’re helping those businesses grow, we’re going to find success as well,” Peterson says.

Sailer’s Greenhouse: Owned by self-identified “plant geeks” Peggy and Mark Sailer—who also own the historic Marshall’s Gardens in Eden Prairie—this expansive greenhouse and charming garden shop is a true hidden gem in Prior Lake. From gardening advice to the latest trends in outdoor design and décor, Sailer’s specializes in all things green. The greenhouse also hosts unique events and workshops throughout the year.

Premiere Dance Academy: This nationally recognized dance academy and Industry Dance Award winner specializes in competitive and non-competitive instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical, pointe, hip-hop, and kickline, and even offers preschool and “Dads ‘n Dollz” programs. Owner Dawn Schulberg opened the studio in 2003 and now runs it with her two daughters, Cassie and Callie. A new building was needed to accommodate the studio’s growth from 170 to about 800 students. Schulberg, who was chair of the Chamber of Commerce last year, has a strong commitment to the community. “We are all in it to make Prior Lake a better place,” she says.

Versatile Vehicles: The company kicked off the summer with the grand opening of its new 50,000-square-foot location in Prior Lake and continues to expand its golf car business—leasing to country clubs, selling retail golf cars, and renting to organizers of events like Vikings games and the MLB All-Star Game. Prior Lake was the perfect spot to settle in because it’s in the heart of a recreational area. Not to mention, residents can legally drive golf cars on roads in zones of 35 mph or less. CFO Stephanie Carroll would love to see people using them as a more green way of getting around town for errands or as vehicles for special occasions. “We hope there is going to be a lot of growth in the next five to 10 years,” she says.