It's Time for a Getaway

The Apostle Islands on Lake Superior

Ready for a weekend of sailing (and sipping) on Lake Superior? How about art-peeping and day-drinking in Des Moines? Or Yahtzee in a yurt? Grab your pals, your gals, your mom, your bae, or your own fine self for a right-now getaway.

You can sail between the Apostle Islands. You can paddle them. Or you can sip the island life of the North, one apple brandy at a time.

Canoe Bay

In praise of the luxurious romantic getaway—with yourself, spend a weekend at Canoe Bay.

Des Moines, Iowa

A visit to the design capital of Iowa is not a joke.

Afton State Park

A cure for the midweek blues? Try a bottle of bourbon, a few buddies, and a $55-a-night yurt in Afton State Park.

Minnehaha Falls

Zen and the art of solo parenting while your partner is away doing something much cooler. Take the kids to Minnehaha Falls.