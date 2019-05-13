It's Time for a Getaway

Rally your squad, we've got your back with ideas for a quick escape, an overnight, even tips for where to sneak away for a few hours.

Ready for a weekend of sailing (and sipping) on Lake Superior? How about art-peeping and day-drinking in Des Moines? Or Yahtzee in a yurt? Grab your pals, your gals, your mom, your bae, or your own fine self for a right-now getaway.

Drink in the Apostle Islands in Bayfield

You can sail between the Apostle Islands. You can paddle them. Or you can sip the island life of the North, one apple brandy at a time.

Head to Canoe Bay for a Solo Vacation

In praise of the luxurious romantic getaway—with yourself, spend a weekend at Canoe Bay.

Des Moines: Heck Yeah!

A visit to the design capital of Iowa is not a joke.

Love Yurts

A cure for the midweek blues? Try a bottle of bourbon, a few buddies, and a $55-a-night yurt in Afton State Park.

Home Alone

Zen and the art of solo parenting while your partner is away doing something much cooler. Take the kids to Minnehaha Falls.