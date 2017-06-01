Insider's Guide: White Bear Lake

× Expand Photograph by Greg Ryan/Alamy Sailboats in White Bear Lake

Whether you're looking for a girls' getaway, date night, or family fun, White Bear Lake is well worth the 20-minute drive from the Twin Cities.

Goodthings grows from one shop to three, giving locals and visitors more reasons to stop in.

Big Wood Brewery's brand representative DJ Lafontsee shares his favorite beer, the secret to freshness, and the story behind the bar top that gave the brewery its name.

Escape to a picturesque Italian village, or to the rooftop patio for a Rudytini‚ the Best Western Plus White Bear Country Inn has reinvented itself with renovations that surprise and delight.

Take a mini-vacation at Tally's Dockside & C.G. Hooks BBQ, White Lake's hot spot for food, music, and summer fun.

Women-owned for almost 40 years, Lake Country Booksellers is a mainstay in downtown White Bear Lake.

More than a weekend jaunt—White Bear Lake is also a great place to call home.

From a weekly farmers' market to wow-worthy water ski show—plus, an amazing lineup for MarketFest and the 50th anniversary of Manitou Days—here's a list of events that'll kickstart your summer.

How the White Bear Lake Mitsubishi mascot became an overnight Internet sensation.