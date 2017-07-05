How to Rent Out Your Home for the Super Bowl

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

While others scramble for tickets to Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium, you could be booking your ticket to the Bahamas with the cash you’ll make renting out your home when the big event comes to Minneapolis.

With most Twin Cities hotels already booked solid for the Feb. 4 game, Airbnb plans to double the size of its host community in the Twin Cities, where there are currently around 1,000 homes and apartments available for rent. It’s an initiative the global home sharing company is calling Project 612. Airbnb is already on the ground in the Twin Cities, offering workshops for first-time renters.

Among the things Airbnb can help with: home staging advice, and pricing. But keep in mind that rental rates on Airbnb don’t tend to skyrocket even during peak times. For the last Super Bowl, in Houston, rentals increased only an average of $20 to $25 per night, says Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit. So any fantasy you have about raking in lottery-level sums is probably just that—a fantasy. “No one’s going to pay $10,000 per night.”

But they definitely will pay to stay at a stranger’s home. When the Ryder Cup came to town last September, Carver County, home to Hazeltine National Golf Club, saw a 732 percent increase in Airbnb guests. Breit expects another surge in the Twin Cities in February, on a much larger scale.

For the Ryder Cup, some Minnesota homeowners used realtors to market their homes to cross-country or international travelers. This time around, says Irene Wright of Edina Realty, Airbnb has emerged as the primary home-sharing tool.

What if you don’t live close enough to see the sun set behind that massive Viking-ship-of-a-stadium from your porch? No problem, Breit says. Airbnb users are looking for more than a place to sleep within walking distance of U.S. Bank Stadium. They’re looking for an authentic Minnesota experience.

“[Airbnb] is a platform that appeals to the type of traveler who doesn’t want cookie-cutter-type, tourism-type things,” Breit said. “Minneapolis and St. Paul are such authentic cities. They’re very unique. People from Minneapolis, from Minnesota in general, are just so attached to the region and so proud.”

Beyond financial motivation, Breit says Airbnb can serve as a postcard for the state. In the spotlight for the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl, Minnesotans have the opportunity to show the rest of the world that Minnesota is still, in fact, inhabitable during the winter months.

“We know these opportunities don’t come very often for northern cities, for colder-weather cities,” Breit said. “This is really an incredible opportunity for Minneapolis and St. Paul to show that, okay, maybe it’s not going to be 70 degrees and shining, but these are incredible cities.”

Intrigued? Pictures may be starting to form in your head of Californians or Georgians shoveling your driveway while simultaneously paying rent, all in the name of authenticity and football. Well, no promises. But here are some tips to help you become a renter.

Who can rent:

Anyone. From studio apartments to multi-story mansions, Airbnb is adopting an “all-hands-on-deck” approach. You don’t have to live close to U.S. Bank Stadium, either. Just make sure your city’s zoning codes don’t ban short-term home rentals.

Where to start:

The website, airbnb.com, or the Airbnb app. Both the website and the app have several resources for addressing 1) if home sharing is for you (because it’s not for everyone, according to Breit), 2) how to register, and 3) how to create an appealing listing for your home.

When to list your home:

As soon as possible. Renting earlier can help you gain experience (and good reviews) before the big day, potentially boosting your chances at a successful Super Bowl weekend rental. But if you’re only interested in renting for the Super Bowl, you could join as late as the month prior to the game—that’s what happened in Houston. The goal of Project 612 is to get new renters up and running before crunch time.

How much can you expect to make?

Anywhere from $50 per night to more than $1,000. It depending on your location, house size, and amenities. Explore Airbnb’s website to get a sense of a realistic price range for your home. And don’t expect prices to skyrocket with demand for the Super Bowl.

I've never rented out my home. Can I still be a good host?

Yes. You’re a Minnesotan. Hospitality’s in your blood. But, if you’re not so sure, you can also attend one of Airbnb’s “Host Clubs,” where you can ask former and current hosts questions and learn about their top suggestions for prepping your home. There will be several in the upcoming months—check airbnb.com for the schedule.

What kind of advice will I get at an Airbnb meeting?

Know the importance of reviews. “Reviews go both ways, and everyone can see that. So if you’re a host who is not being communicative…that’s going to be reflected in a review," Breit says. "And if you’re getting bad reviews, you’re less likely to get guests at the end of the day.”

“Reviews go both ways, and everyone can see that. So if you’re a host who is not being communicative…that’s going to be reflected in a review," Breit says. "And if you’re getting bad reviews, you’re less likely to get guests at the end of the day.” Provide a local experience. “Most guests on the Airbnb platform aren’t necessarily looking to do the thing that everybody does. They’re looking for that hole-in-the-wall café. They’re looking for that under-the-radar shop that only a local would know about.”

I’m not a fan of Airbnb. Is there any other way to rent?

Yes. VRBO and Craigslist offer similar platforms…minus the hipster appeal.