Home Alone

Illustration by Drue Wagner Solo Parenting

The moment of departure has arrived. Standing in the entryway of your house, her weekender packed, and her friend’s car idling outside, your spouse somberly (and somewhat dutifully) gives your children long hugs. She promises them she’ll FaceTime as soon as she gets wherever it is she’s going. She promises them that she will, in fact, return.

And then she grabs her bag and turns her attention to you as her expression changes from sadness to something resembling pity. She’ll be back Sunday, she says. Everything will be fine. She promises you that she will, in fact, return.

And with that, she hands you the keys to the kids, and she’s off to a weekend of freedom.

You stand shoulder to shoulder in the doorway, waving. The car disappears. There is a blank moment. A reset of sorts. You shut the door. Will you let this weekend of solo parenting consume you, or will you hitch your wagon to the chaos of your kids and enjoy the ride?

I step into the fray. Would I rather be wherever my wife is going? Hell yes. But am I? Hell no. I’m here, in my doorway, with a 4-year-old already rolling around at my feet, demanding the iPad. The 7-year-old is stealthily scaling the kitchen counter looking for cookies. The divide-and-conquer exploitation of the lone parent has begun.

And it would be easy to let it continue. To turn on all the TVs in the house, fire up the kids’ tablets, allow free access to the pantry and fridge, crack open a beer for myself, and let the weekend go to the electronic gods. But what’s the fun in that?

“No iPad, Matilda,” I say. “Willa, get away from the cookies.”

“But dad,” they plead in unison. “We’re boooooored.”

“Guys, it’s literally been, like, less than 10 seconds since mom left,” I say. “Go potty and get your shoes on. We’re riding our bikes to Sandcastle.”

“But I want baby octopuses,” Matilda says.

“Fine. Calamari at Sea Salt it is.” (The girl has some work to do on differentiating her cephalopods.) “Willa, grab the Frisbee.”

Moments later Matilda has pants on and bounces merrily behind my bike in her red Weehoo trailer. Willa rides ahead, gleefully swerving and, for whatever reason, yelling, “Waka-waka!” as the water of Minnehaha Creek races us to the falls.

Now, I’m not saying that on a regular weekend we don’t, as a family, take bike rides or do fun stuff. It’s just that we do it with a greater sense of responsibility, each parent checking up on the other’s work. So we forgot the windbreakers on a chilly day? We’re headed toward big fun or a lot of whining: Either way, we’re not turning back.

In one parent’s absence, the other is free to follow his or her whimsy. For my wife this means having the kids play at adult things: girls’ outings to the nail salon, destroying the kitchen with baking projects.

For me it means just the opposite. I get to be more of a kid. I laugh harder at the raunchier rated-PG humor in Home Alone when the girls and I catch it at the Parkway. And I chase a lunch of fried seafood and ice cream at Minnehaha Falls with a dinner of cheeseburgers and malts at The Malt Shop.

The difference between Fun Dad and Reckless Dad lies on a continuum. When Willa pedals furiously ahead of Matilda and me, swerving with delight, I catch the bug, and also start to shimmy back and forth. My swerving gets deeper as I go, until I hit a spot of sand, and swerve far off the path and toward a bush.

Matilda signals her realization that I’m no longer in control with a scream—and that’s the moment I get my feet down and we stop. No x-rays today, and no bandages, either.

I laugh and pedal back onto the path to chase down Willa, now football fields ahead of us. I just have to catch up before her mother gets home.