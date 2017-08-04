Shop Hippie Chic at The Vintage Gypsy

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams × 2 of 3 Expand Owner Marie Hoese in her “lifestyle shop.” × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Marie Hoese didn’t set out to launch a retail movement in downtown Prior Lake when she opened her eclectic shop, The Vintage Gypsy, six years ago.

“It was a complete accident,” says the former guitar player, whose family ties to the city date back to the 1920s, when her great-grandparents had a cottage on the lake. In 2011, Hoese was working full-time as an office manager for her family’s distribution company in Burnsville, but her passion was in refurbishing furniture. She started selling her repurposed gems in the front yard of her vintage Tudor home, just blocks from Prior Lake’s downtown.

“The [yard] sales were a big success,” recalls Hoese, “and my neighbor told me there was a space open downtown. The landlord was cool, and I thought, ‘If it doesn’t work out, no big deal.’”

Not only did things work out for Hoese, she led the way for other entrepreneurs. Since The Vintage Gypsy opened as an occasional shop, five more boutiques (all women-owned) have popped up in downtown Prior Lake, transforming it into a shopping destination with authentic small-town charm.

The shop has evolved significantly in the past few years. It’s now open five days a week, and shoppers can find new clothing with a bohemian flair, one-of-a-kind pillows, Moroccan rugs, creative home accessories, and refurbished pieces. Hoese’s personal style comes through in all her products, and she recently added home decorating services to her menu of offerings, due to customer requests. “That hippie vibe has always been who I am,” she says. “I now call it a lifestyle shop because it’s a good representation of who I am and how I like to live my life.” 16228 Main Ave., 952-226-2400, thevintagegypsy.com