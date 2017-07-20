Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota Nears Opening

× Expand Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota's raft ride

Attention water park fans: you can now make reservations at Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota, which will open in the former Water Park of America space near the Mall of America, on December 15—just in time to make a splash for the holidays.

“We’re thrilled to be one step closer to opening our doors at Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota and welcoming families from the Twin Cities and beyond,” says Angela Reed, the resort’s general manager said of the $30 million renovation.

Great Wolf's $30 million renovation of the Bloomington property includes updates to the water park, restaurants, and 400+ hotel rooms (including suites with bunk beds). Great Wolf is also bringing in some of its signature attractions from its other resorts, including Wisconsin Dells: there's the ice cream-themed Scooops Kids Spa, which offers mani-pedis and more for little princesses...and parents. (You may remember Scooops had a short stint at Mall of America some years back.) The Great Wolf Adventure Park features an arcade, rock wall, ropes course, mini bowling, and—a fan favorite—MagiQuest, a live-action adventure game that sends guests all over the resort trying to defeat goblins and dragons. Score.

For its grand opening celebration, Great Wolf Lodge is offering 30 percent off standard rates if you book before August 31. Book online at greatwolf.com and use promo code “GRAND.” Happy splashing and sliding!