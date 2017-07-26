From Math Teacher to Mermaid

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Matthew Munson Photography Jemma Wahl, owner of Minnesota Mermaid Paddle Board Rental. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Mermaid A group at one of her “Social Paddles." Prev Next

What paddleboard activities would you recommend to people visiting Prior Lake for a day trip?

I offer hourly, half-, and full-day rentals out of both Prior Lake beaches all days of the week. I also have intro classes, kids’ camps, and birthday parties—and hopefully some fitness and pup paddle classes soon. Something for everyone!

What is your connection to Prior Lake?

I grew up here and have lots of family still in town. My grandparents live on the lake and my grandpa is still a competitive water skier and well-known in the community. Their love for the water is how I decided to find my own hobby that turned into something much more. My aunt started it all when she came home with a paddleboard years ago, and I remember thinking how cool the sport was.

How do you share that “cool” with your customers?

My business is centered around fun on the water and community. I want everyone to feel like they can participate, whether it be for socializing, relaxing, or exercise. I work with the Park and Rec department, the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce, and other Prior Lake businesses. I love Prior Lake and I am very fortunate to be able to be out with community members and visitors on a daily basis. Talking to renters is my favorite part!

Tell us about your partnership with Charlie’s on Prior.

Charlie’s was kind enough to allow me to host social paddles from its dock, and return [customers] for drinks and food following the hourlong paddle. Oftentimes people sign up for socials with a few friends, but usually get to know other people in the group after talking and paddling. I have also had a few people that came alone and left with new friends. Paddleboarding can be a very social sport!

What do you do in the winter months?

I am a middle school math teacher and also get the privilege of directing after-school activities and student council for the students as well. Some of the highlights are after-school kayaking and inviting the mayor to the student council ice cream social.

What do the kids think about their teacher turning into a mermaid in the summer months?

I get lots of student visitors during the summer, which I love! During the school year, once they find out this is my summer job, I also get a few mermaid pictures and gifts. One student even got me a mermaid tail blanket! mnmermaid.com