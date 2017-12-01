Fight Off the Winter Doldrums With These Eight Tips

×

It’s that dreaded time of year in the Twin Cities: heading to work as the sun goes up and catching its last fleeting rays as you leave for the day. Pair that with freezing temperatures and dumps of snow and, well, hibernation suddenly seems tempting.

But this is a key time to keep yourself active and healthy. In a given year, roughly five percent of the American population will experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The risk runs higher the further you are from the equator. The coldest season on the 45th parallel is a slog, but we’ve got some tips to beat those winter blues.

Exercise

We get it—crawling out of your warm, comfy bed as the weather grows colder feels like purgatory. Consider recruiting a workout wingman or signing up for a recurring workout class to hold yourself more accountable. If you’re the type to keep hitting that snooze button, try to squeeze in a quick workout at lunch. For an after-work sweat, install some basic equipment like a stationary bike or dumbbells in your home. If you want something even more simple, download an iPhone exercise app like 7 Minute Workout or Full Fitness.

Enjoy the Outdoors

Easier said than done, right? But really, the Twin Cities are chock-full of fun winter activities including sledding hills aplenty (Lake Waconia and Staring Lake are a guaranteed thrill). For something more unconventional, try snowkiting, a winter sport which involves being pulled across snow or ice by a kite. Cross-country enthusiasts will love the trails in Theodore Wirth and Fort Snelling State Park. And what’s a real winter without lacing up those skates at least once, right? Plus, skating is free at St. Paul’s Landmark Plaza from Thanksgiving until Feb. 1, so there’s no excuse.

Eat Healthy

Winter cooking tends to conjure up a lot of heavy stews and holiday feasts. But try to balance those dishes with some clean, lean dietary choices. Think: recipes with nutritious, in-season ingredients like beets, kale, broccoli, and butternut squash. Indoor Netflix marathons can also tempt you to gorge on sweets and carbs. Opt for some healthier snacking choices instead, such as popcorn and pretzels.

Boost Your Omega-3 Intake

Start your morning by taking a shot of cod liver oil. No, really. It’s packed with vitamins A and D and omega-3 fats, which all help keep your body healthy during the winter. How? They support digestive health, brain function, and eye health, while also promoting a healthy nervous system.* Best of all, they can contribute to a positive mood—which we all know is often lacking during the winter.* Nordic Naturals products help nourish brain and body, with 100 percent natural supplements including liquid, soft gel and gummy omega-3s, probiotics and multivitamins.

Take Probiotic Supplements

Probiotics are live microorganisms that can keep our immune systems in tip-top shape. In fact, taking probiotic supplements is beneficial for thwarting common upper respiratory infections such as colds and flus.* Some studies found that adults who took probiotic supplements during winter training had a significant reduction in the frequency of these infections.* Adding supplements such as probiotics to your diet is an easy way to stay in peak health when the weather takes a turn for the worse.*

Try New Restaurants

The Twin Cities’ culinary scene is still buzzing even when the patios are closed. One of the best choices is the glass-encased rooftop patio at Union, which lets you enjoy a view of the snowfall. For a midday pick-me-up, sip on an espresso and crack a good book by the fire at Peace Coffee or Wilde Café & Spirits.

Sip on Wintery Concoctions

A wintery cocktail is the perfect antidote to a glacial climate. Try the Smoking Baptist at Uptown, made with mulled whiskey, orange tea, and a splash of Laphroaig scotch. Or go for the aptly named Jolly Poltergeist at Hola Arepa, which combines vodka with a ginger-spiced cranberry grenadine, thyme liqueur, vermouth, and spice bag bitters.

Relax at the Spa

Holiday stress can take its toll, so unwind with some much-needed pampering. Go the sustainable route with beKIND salon & spa which donates hair, recycles foil, and properly gets rid of all unused color from each appointment. Or, if your wallet is feeling too light for a cabin retreat, recreate a getaway at Bourbon and Bows Salon. It features gorgeous wood walls and cozy décor that you can enjoy while sipping a cocktail—the perfect place to forget about those winter doldrums.

