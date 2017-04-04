Epic Minnesota Summer Getaways

Strap your luggage to the roof of the station wagon and get reacquainted with the iconic lodges and lake resorts that define Minnesota summer.

Before an all-inclusive vacay to Cancun was just a pop-up ad away. Before you could rent somebody’s well-appointed beach home in Aruba via PayPal. Before any of the luxuries of modern travel—or air conditioning—there were hot summers spent on the cool lakes of northern Minnesota. As early as the 1890s, family-owned summer resorts began dotting the state’s shorelines. They’d start as cabins, fishing shacks, or homesteads, but would evolve. Nine holes here. Eighteen more there. A cottage here, a main lodge there. In their own way, the families who started these resorts just kept making their little slice of Minnesota a little bit better and a little bit bigger. Many of these stalwarts persist today as throwback, everything-under-the-sun escapes where fams can ditch their routines and dive headlong into good old-fashioned Minnesota summertime. This is an ode to some of those storied resorts. Grab your family and go to one. We’ll be right there with you.

Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge

A bucolic Bay Lake family affair.

Gunflint Lodge

An oasis for outdoorsmen waaaaay up north.

Grand View Lodge

Nisswa's natty grand dame.

Madden’s on Gull Lake

A little slice of the Catskills on Gull Lake.

Ludlow’s Island Resort

Lake Vermilion's rustic island hideaway.

Lodge Living: Cabin-Inspired Decor

Some more of our favorite ideas and products to keep the lodge fires burning at home.

More Iconic Minnesota Resorts Worth a Visit

Even more quintessential Minnesota resorts worthy of a summer getaway.

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™