10 Destinations to See Peak Fall Colors in Minnesota

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

Lake of the Woods

Peaks mid to late September

If you’ve never been, the wonders of the tippy-top of Minnesota (practically Canada) are not to be missed. Zippel Bay State Park skims the shorelines of Lake of the Woods, giving visitors sandy beaches, whimsical forests, and picturesque views. Right next door, Beltrami Island State Forest is bursting with unique biomes and oodles of foliage. Pine Island State Forest is not to be missed as you meander south. With several peatlands and bogs in the area, you’ll also be able to see tamarack trees as they turn a vivid burnt gold. If you’d prefer to drive around and view the colors, Rapid River Forest Road is a nice stretch recommended by Lake of the Woods Tourism. Stay at one of the many campgrounds or resorts in the area, and you’ll be able to make the long drive worth it. Remember to stop by Baudette, the walleye capital of the world and home of Willie the Walleye, a very large fish sculpture.

North Shore

Peaks mid September to early October

Head east towards Lake Superior and stop and stay at Grand Marais, Two Harbors, and, of course, Duluth. Enjoy the view from the luxury of your car on the North Shore Scenic Byway on Highway 61, an all-American road that will take you from Duluth to Grand Portage. Alternatively, follow the coastline on the Superior Hiking Trail by foot or bicycle. If you make it all the way up to Grand Portage, explore Grand Portage State Park to see Minnesota’s highest waterfall, and if you’re feeling ambitious, climb Mount Josephine for spectacular foliage-filled views. While passing through Two Harbors, stop for arguably the best pie of the Midwest at Betty’s Pies. Then hike off your pie at the nearby Gooseberry Falls State Park and Split Rock Lighthouse and take in the autumnal beauty before hitting the road again. Tettegouche State Park and Temperance River State Park are iconic North Shore stops in Silver Bay that become all the more treasured in the fall. Duluth makes for a wonderful addition to any trip, especially when the foliage reaches its peak. Enjoy the city and brightly toned trees from the Lakewalk, Bayfront Festival Park, and Jay Cooke State Park. For a bit of a break from all of your journeying, stop by one of the many Duluth breweries like Bent Paddle, Fitger’s, and Hoops for a nice cold beer.

Bemidji

Peaks mid September to early October

The birthplace of Paul Bunyan and Babe suggests multiple different methods of enjoying the brilliance of fall. Pick from five different self-guided auto tours, or bike one of many trails in the area such as the Paul Bunyan State Trail, Mississippi River Trail, and paths in Lake Bemidji State Park. Alternatively take in the abundance of lakes and the reflection of colors by canoe, kayak, or motorboat. If you feel like you’d enjoy a more historical experience, enjoy the foliage from a horse-drawn covered wagon. Relax at the Cabin Coffeehouse and Cafe or Bemidji Brewing after your autumn adventures. Nearby, Itasca State Park and Mississippi Headwaters State Forest offer a variety of understory colors, vibrant shrubbery, and treetop bursts of color. Remember to say ‘hi’ to Paul and Babe before heading home.

Mille Lacs and Gull Lake

Peaks late September to early October

Drive around the entirety of Mille Lacs Lake on the Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway to take in 68 miles worth of shoreline. Father Hennepin State Park’s sandy shores and Mille Lacs Kathio State Park’s 100-foot observation tower provide stunning views of fall foliage you won’t want to miss. Head west from Garrison on Highway 18 to relish in the trees of the Brainerd lakes area. Travel along the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway to see the luscious colors surrounding the Whitefish Chain of Lakes, and zoom around on your bike on one of the many local biking trails and hear the satisfying crunch of leaves under your wheels. Stay at one of the many local resorts to make a mini-vacation out of the trip.

Stearns County

Peaks late September to early October

Bike for 65 miles on the mostly flat Lake Wobegon Regional Trail, as you traverse through the small towns and local countryside. If you’re going for the long haul, there are plenty of places to stop for a rest, grab a snack, and hydrate before cycling onwards. For a pleasant pick-me-up, you’ll find delectable coffee and pastries at Gathering Grounds Coffee Shop in Avon and the Local Blend in St. Joseph. Wedged between those towns, St. John’s Abbey Arboretum has over 2,500 acres of prairie, lake, and forest with a plethora of trails for you to enjoy a peaceful walk and autumnal beauty. For more outdoor exploration, visit the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve boasting idyllic fall foliage, scenic overlooks, and numerous biking and hiking trails. Visit downtown St. Cloud’s West St. Germain Street, and peruse Books Revisited, antique shops, and the Spice of Life Tea Shop. To enjoy the reflection of the autumn colors off of the Mississippi River, take your lunch and a book to Munsinger and Clemens Gardens for a relaxing picnic.

Taylors Falls

Peaks late September to mid October

Interstate Park, which has a foot in Minnesota and Wisconsin, is a leafy wonderland of hiking trails and some of the largest explored glacial potholes along the trails on the river bluffs. Float through fall colors with a Scenic Boat Tour on the St. Croix River. Or enjoy colorful River Valley views from your seat on the Fall Color Express with Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway. The scenic railway also has brunch, dinner, and pizza train ride options.

If the leaves are red, your wine should be too–but let’s be honest, wine goes with every season. Imbibe in a wine tasting and stroll through the vineyard at Wild Mountain Winery, nestled in the colorful trees of the Wild Mountain ski area near Taylors Falls. The 1,700-foot alpine slides at Wild Mountain (not the winery) are a must for any Taylors Falls trip. You know your inner child is begging you to! Then, grab your poodle skirt or high-water pants and head to The Drive In Restaurant for milk shakes and hand-packed burgers straight out of Grease, and a round of mini golf behind the restaurant.

Don’t forget to stop at the Franconia Sculpture Park on your drive to or from Taylors Falls for some creative art installations in a field. You’ll know it when you see it.

Stillwater

Peaks late September to mid October

The original home of the mammoth scoops at Nelson’s Ice Cream (now also on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul), Stillwater has ample fall color views in a Hallmark-like riverside setting.

The Brown’s Creek State Trail is 5.9 miles of fall color touring, starting in Stillwater and connecting to the Gateway State Trail in Grant. The Brown’s Creek route follows its namesake trout stream for two miles and following the St. Croix for a mile with fantastic National Scenic Riverway views. Join other autumnal enthusiasts for a fall colors walk on Brown’s Creek Trail on September 28, and get romantic with a candlelit walk on October 18.

If your sea legs are stronger than your hiking muscles, cruise the St. Croix with Stillwater River Boats. Bright fall colors meet vintage paddle boat vibes. Stroll down Main Street and stop in at vintage shops and local boutiques for unique finds, and don’t forget the always Insta-worthy Mara-Mi (stop at the in-store coffee shop for a PSL to go with the crisp air and changing leaves). Revival, MADE, and The Daily Grind are other caffeination options, and MN Nice Cream is serving up gold-dusted swirls of artful ice cream in Stillwater, too.

Riverfront dining abounds, with great views from Freight House, which claims the largest patio in the area, and Dock Cafe, closest to the water. Maple Island Brewing has park and river views, flights, and free popcorn, so drop your non-outdoorsy friends here and meet them after your hike. The Velveteen has an edgy, First-Ave feel in an underground speakeasy (to escape the foliage), and The Tilted Tiki is a slice of Hawaii on Main Street. LoLo American Kitchen also has a hub in Stillwater, for a modern mishmash of American cuisine. Enjoy the brief moment known as Minnesota fall with a stroll through the riverfront park, and cross the recently restored Lift Bridge. Finish off your Stillwater adventure with drinks at a local brewery. Lift Bridge Brewery seems fitting, and their seasonal beers include Fireside Flannel, how cozy!

Red Wing

Peaks late September to mid October

Put those Minnesota-made hiking boots to work among the scarlet trees of this river bluff town. Memorial Park has excellent views of the city and surrounding landscape from the top of Sorin’s Bluff. Bonus: a 9-hole frolf course adds extra fun to this top of the world party. Hike, bike, or rollerblade for almost 20 miles on the scenic Cannon Valley Trail between Red Wing and Cannon Falls. About five miles of the trail will be closed starting October 1 until Spring 2020. But, the trail from Welch to Red Wing will remain open. Campsites, hiking trails, and equestrian paths wind through prairie grasses, forests, and along Lake Pepin’s shores in Frontenac State Park’s 2,300 acres. Birders can watch for Red Wing’s signature eagles in the parks or from the water on a Bald Eagle Tour with Brian Klawitter.

Enjoy a brew at Red Wing Brewery or treat your inner sommelier at Falconer Vineyards. Stay for great sunset views from the deck and wood-fired pizza (like their signature Grapes of Wrath). Stroll downtown streets for dinner options, like the riverside panorama of The Veranda inside the St. James Hotel, or Bev’s Cafe, the oldest restaurant in Red Wing. It’s a classic diner-type joint, opening at 5 a.m., but serving breakfast all day. An all-day coffee supply costs “Eleventy Billion Dollars.” We love these people already.

St. Peter and Mankato

Peaks late September to mid October

Between St. Peter and North Mankato off Highway 169, 7 Mile Park is over 600 acres of forest hugging 7 Mile Creek, with eight miles of trails, great for hiking, biking, blading, and getting lost in nature… or really just getting lost. Just outside Mankato, Minnemishinona Falls is a scenic overlook with a wide falls area. The Minnesota River Trail goes from Riverfront Park through Mankato’s City Center to Sibley Park, with views of the vibrant fall hues along the Minnesota River. This trail is less mud-caked backwoods and more city stroll. The Red Jacket Trail is a 6.3-mile trail that winds through rolling hills and bluffs, stretching from Mankato to the Rapidan Dam. Elevate your heart rate and your ride as the trail crosses the LeSueur River on railroad tresses more than 80 feet in the air. Finish with pie at the Rapidan Dam Store.

Minneopa State Park is near the Red Jacket Trail and just a jaunt from Mankato. The bison, introduced to the park in 2015, give a glimpse of the South Dakota landscape in southern Minnesota. The quickest–and least terrifying–way to see the Minneopa bison is through the windows of your vehicle on Bison Drive Road.

Lanesboro

Peaks early to mid October

This town of about 750 people is known throughout the Minnesota biking community for its pedal-friendly trails and town. (They don’t discriminate, rollerbladers are also welcome.) Take the 42-mile Root River State Trail that runs through the town, and connect with the Harmony Preston Valley State Trail for another 18 miles of cruising. Fall colors paint the view from 300-foot limestone bluffs. Lanesboro is also the Bed and Breakfast Capital of Minnesota, go figure. If you’re looking for a bed after all that biking, walking, and blading, choose from many Victorian-era B&Bs in the town, or stay in a historic in like Stone Mill Hotel & Suites or, if your name is Anne, try Green Gables Inn downtown.