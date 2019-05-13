Des Moines: Heck Yeah!

× Expand Illustration by Drue Wagner Des Moines

In 2002, the year I moved to Des Moines, Iowa’s capital city got its first Starbucks. The news went national: Even David Letterman quipped, “What’s next? A McDonald’s?”

But that was many years and a few cornfields ago. Today, you’ll find not just a Starbucks, but restaurants helmed by James Beard Award–nominated chefs, notable architecture, and a nationally recognized public sculpture park in what was previously a parking lot and a few closed businesses.

I live in Minneapolis now, but often drive the easy three-and-a-half hours south for a long weekend with friends. The two I’ll hang with on this planned getaway, Shawn and Jessica, share a love of design. (We all worked together at the Better Homes & Gardens HQ in Des Moines.) The city grew on us, and we’ve enjoyed watching it grow, too.

Every place on our laid-back (and, frankly, bargain) itinerary—garden gazing, home décor shopping, and day drinking—falls within a five-mile radius. Our weekend itinerary starts with flaky croissants and strong lattes at La Mie Bakery, a cozy favorite of the city’s culture class. Next, the Des Moines Art Center. An architectural jewel of the city, the museum was completed in 1948 by Eliel Saarinen, and later added onto by Richard Meier and I.M. Pei. We’ll linger long enough and become ladies who lunch by the reflecting pool in the courtyard.

The afternoon takes us to the East Village, where the gold-domed capitol anchors three main streets lined with shops, bars, and restaurants. We check in with our friend Chrissy Jensen at Domestica, a collection of modern handmade décor. (Hit her up for what’s new and hip—she’s the city’s unofficial concierge.)

Dinner finds us nearby at Bubba, so named for its Dixie-inspired dishes (my fave is the creamy shrimp and grits). Next, a walk to Hello, Marjorie for a nightcap. Here, Shawn and I order the bourbon Editor’s Note (it’s a professional duty), and Jessica gets a Harry’s Revival, made with Iowa’s Templeton Rye 4-Year. We sip our drinks from vintage-inspired glasses, near a neon sign of a Jack Kerouac quip, “The prettiest girls in the world live in Des Moines.” This city does love its quotes.

At Raygun, a shop known for its cheeky riffs on Iowa’s flyover status, I pick up a T-shirt: “Des Moines: Let Us Exceed Your Already Low Expectations!” No one does self-deprecation like Des Moines.

If You’re Going...

East Village

Get a little shopping done in this neighborhood. Discover finds from décor to body lotion. Must-stops include Porch Light, Preservation, Domestica, Raygun, and Eden. Between East Court and Grand avenues

Salisbury House & Gardens

Take a guided tour of the 22,500-square-foot Tudor-style manor with Gothic porches, built in the early 1920s. 4025 Tonawanda Dr.

John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Stroll through the four-and-a-half acre park in downtown to see 30 sculptures by artists including Willem de Kooning, Richard Serra, and Yayoi Kusama. 1330 Grand Ave.

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Take a terrarium class or just wander through seven acres of gardens, some housed inside a throwback geodesic dome. 909 Robert D. Ray Dr.

Marriott’s AC Hotel

Stay in the East Village, and if it’s summer, check out the rooftop bar, where you can watch the fireworks after Friday home games at the nearby Iowa Cubs baseball stadium. 401 Grand Ave. E.

High Trestle Trail

Walk or ride a bike on this 25-mile corridor, which includes a 13-story illuminated high bridge across the Des Moines River valley. dsmpublicartfoundation.org

Hotel Fort Des Moines

Reopening any day now, after a $50 million renovation for the Hilton’s Curio Collection, this has been a downtown landmark since 1919 and Iowa’s overnight spot for presidents, royalty, athletes, and Elvis. hospitalityonline.com

Flower

Schedule your trip between May and early October, and you’ll catch the city in its outdoor prime. On Saturdays at the Downtown Farmers’ Market, nearly 300 vendors line the Court district near the Des Moines River. Grab a breakfast burrito and get ready to people watch. If you get in the day before, you can spend Friday lunch (noon to 2 p.m.) at the Better Homes & Gardens test garden. 1716 Locust St., bhg.com/gardening/design/test-garden-secrets