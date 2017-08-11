Prior Lake: Day Trips

In the late 1850s, homesteaders flocked to Prior Lake’s vast fields and big waters. Years later, those with farms bordering the lake began building cottages and opening vacation resorts where city dwellers could spend weekends on the water. Thanks to railroad builder Charles Prior, visitors could reach the town by train from Minneapolis and St. Paul. At its peak in the 1920s, Prior Lake’s shoreline supported 18 resorts—many of them mom-and-pop operations—as well as private cabins. By the 1930s, drought and Depression had forced many of the resorts to close. By the 1950s, most of the summer cabins had been converted to year-round homes, and a community had grown around them.* That community today offers a quaint downtown, excellent eateries, public beaches, premier entertainment, and acres of lush golf courses to enjoy. Choose your pleasure for a day at the lake!

Downtown Shopping

Browse:

Downtown Prior Lake has seen several new boutiques pop up. For handcrafted home goods, try Love Feast (16224 Main Ave. SE, lovefeastshop.com) and The Magnolia Shop (4773 Dakota St., facebook.com/TheMagnoliaShop). For a knitter’s paradise, visit Twisted Loop Yarn Shop (16210 Eagle Creek Ave., twistedloopyarnshop.com)

Splurge:

Long before the new boutiques arrived, there was D Copperfield Jeweler, the kind of old-school, family-owned jewelry store that’s hard to find these days. You’ll likely be greeted personally by owners Mike and LuAnn, and their dancing pug, Ella. 16180 Hastings Ave. SE, dcopperfieldjeweler.com

Outfit:

For boho-chic apparel, shop The Vintage Gypsy (16228 Main Ave., thevintagegypsy.com). For contemporary trends, visit gg Boutique (16180 Hastings Ave., facebook.com/ggPriorLakeBoutique). For lake-themed fashion for the whole family, try the newest shop on the block, Sweet Nautical (16228 Main Ave. SE, facebook.com/sweetnautical).

Refuel:

When you’ve shopped till you dropped, elbow up to the bar for a mai tai and apps at longtime local hangout Fong’s Restaurant, whose owners are 20-year Prior Lake residents. 4770 SE Pleasant St., fongspriorlake.net

On the Water

Taste:

Soak in the sun and scenery on the deck at Charlie’s on Prior with a signature fishbowl cocktail in hand. Dive a Big Buoy Pretzel in beer cheese or sample some caprese bobbers and walleye tacos to top it all off. 3950 Green Heights Tr. SW, charliesonprior.com

Paddle:

Try the hottest activity around at Minnesota Mermaid Paddle Board Rental, offering hourly, half-, and full-day rentals, and intro classes. August 9 and 12, head mermaid Jemma Wahl will lead hourlong social paddles from Charlie’s, followed by food and drink. mnmermaid.com

Pontoon:

Grab a group and tool around the lake on a brand-new Crest pontoon. Listen to tunes with your drink of choice in hand, or take a dip from the swim deck. Full- or half-day rentals from Knotty Oar Marina. 15862 Eagle Creek Ave. NE, knottyoarmarina.com

Picnic:

Lakefront Park is a landmark in Prior Lake, with its vast fields, picnic pavilions, amphitheater, skate park, walking paths, and swimming beach. You could easily spend the entire day there, but then you’d miss out on all the other fun! 5000 Kop Pkwy., cityofpriorlake.com

Golf Getaway

Natural:

Surrounded by 11 acres of wildflowers, prairie plants, a stream, and five waterfalls, The Meadows at Mystic Lake offers the ultimate setting. It recently added new white-sand bunkers and a cool app so golfers can book tee times, read hole descriptions, and get playing tips. 400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW, golfthemeadows.com

Elevated:

The championship course at The Wilds Golf Club offers 150 feet of elevation changes. Spy the Minneapolis skyline while you unwind with a drink (or walleye sandwich!) on the patio of the Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired clubhouse. 3151 Wilds Ridge Ct., golfthewilds.com

Award-winning:

The only Midwest golf course honored as National Course of the Year, Legends Golf Club is nestled in a wooded, yet marshy, area on the border of Prior Lake and Lakeville. Bonus: live entertainment on Friday nights on the lower terrace through August. 8670 Credit River Blvd., legendsgc.com

Public Gem:

The hugely popular Ridges at Sand Creek has five sets of tees, making it accessible for players of different abilities. The rocky creek cuts through the course, creating a rugged landscape below the ridge, and the outdoor patio is one of the best in the area. 21775 Ridges Dr., Jordan, ridgesatsandcreek.com

Mystic Lake Escape

Game:

Try your luck at some of the 4,000 slot machines and 100 table games, or join the ever-popular Cosmic Bingo nights.

Eat:

Seven restaurants, one epic buffet. What more can we say?

Spa:

Try the Signature Massage with Swedish strokes and aromatherapy, or the Mystical Facial with a deep cleansing, skin analysis, exfoliation, extractions, and treatment mask.

Stay:

For the full experience, overnight at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. A new nine-story tower is set to open in February 2018, featuring 180 additional rooms with stunning views of the golf course. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW, mysticlake.com