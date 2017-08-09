City Guide: Prior Lake

× Expand Photograph by Peter Crouser Prior Lake

Lakeside dining, downtown shopping, premier golf courses—here's why visitors and businesses are drawn to this south metro suburb.

Golf getaways, downtown shopping, water fun—choose your adventure for a day at the lake!

The Vintage Gypsy features new and repurposed gems for the home and wardrobe.

Edelweiss Bakery's fresh-baked European breads and pastries are no longer a best-kept secret, so get there early before the croissants are gone!

Charlie's on Prior is the only lakefront restaurant in town. Sample its walleye tacos and signature fishbowl cocktail while listening to live music on the two-story deck.

When summer hits, middle-school teacher Jemma Wahl is on the lake running her successful paddleboard rental company. Try one of her social paddles, or rent a board by the hour.

Prior Lake combines the best of city living with small-town ambiance, making it one of the most desirable spots in the metro to call home or office.