City Guide: Prior Lake

Photograph by Peter Crouser
Prior Lake
Lakeside dining, downtown shopping, premier golf courses—here's why visitors and businesses are drawn to this south metro suburb.
Day Trips
Golf getaways, downtown shopping, water fun—choose your adventure for a day at the lake!
Shop Hippie Chic
The Vintage Gypsy features new and repurposed gems for the home and wardrobe.
Destination Bakery
Edelweiss Bakery's fresh-baked European breads and pastries are no longer a best-kept secret, so get there early before the croissants are gone!
Patio Perfect
Charlie's on Prior is the only lakefront restaurant in town. Sample its walleye tacos and signature fishbowl cocktail while listening to live music on the two-story deck.
Minnesota Mermaid
When summer hits, middle-school teacher Jemma Wahl is on the lake running her successful paddleboard rental company. Try one of her social paddles, or rent a board by the hour.
Live, Work, Play
Prior Lake combines the best of city living with small-town ambiance, making it one of the most desirable spots in the metro to call home or office.