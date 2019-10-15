Chasing Mountains and Dreams

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Greg Hennes Hennes on Wallowa Lake in Oregon, in the canoe he crafted in Minnesota.

Any downhill sport-loving Minnesotan worth his weight in lift tickets will tell you there comes a moment when the call of the mountains is so loud it can’t be ignored. For Greg Hennes, who grew up in Sartell, that call came right out of high school. At the time, his passion was snowboarding. But as he made his way West, it became clear his fiery spirit (matched only by his beard) was impossible to extinguish—when the right inspiration struck...

Hennes first landed in Portland, piecing together a living with a mosaic of entrepreneurial projects. Meanwhile, he was taking trips to the remote northeastern corner of the state, where he became enamored of the Eagle Cap Wilderness and the Wallowa Mountains. He stumbled upon the tiny town of Joseph—once a center of the regional logging trade. On the main street was a century-old brick building with a checkered past that sparked a fire in him.

The Jennings Hotel, once prim and tidy, had declined over the decades, housing a tattoo parlor, a boarding house, even a brothel.

“I was totally taken with the untapped potential of the building,” says Hennes. “The bones are incredibly beautiful, but so many bad decisions had been made on the inside over the years that negated the smart design and architecture of the building as it was built in 1910.”

Hennes learned to make things with his hands at North House Folk School in Grand Marais. He built a timber-framed cabin with his dad on the North Shore, and a canoe he named after his grandmother.

With the help of a group of like-minded craftspeople (and a $107,000 Kickstarter purse), he set out to give the Jennings a second life, living in the half-finished rooms as he tore down old drop ceilings and walls to reveal the building’s original brick and hidden gems. Each of the eight rooms was designed by a different artist. The hotel’s shared kitchen, sauna, and library create a communal vibe that has attracted wanderers from across the country and reviews in The New York Times.

Hennes’s next passion pursuit? A folk school in Joseph offering workshops in traditional craft skills.