Patio Perfect: Charlie's on Prior

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jennifer Herz × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Charlie's on Prior Chicken wings and caprese bobbers Prev Next

The vintage railroad crossing sign hanging on the wall at Charlie’s on Prior is a nod to the restaurant’s namesake, Charles Prior, the railroad builder credited with putting Prior Lake on the map in the late 1800s. The sign’s authenticity is a testament to Traci and Jeff Petschl’s vision for a community gathering place. Though Charlie’s is part of a restaurant group the Petschls co-own with another partner (which includes Lago Tacos in Excelsior), the couple is connected to the Prior Lake business on a deeply personal level.

When the property where Charlie’s now sits went up for sale in 2015, Traci remembers talking to her husband about possibly buying it. “He convinced me that the risk of not doing it was greater than the risk of doing it,” she says. “We were so committed to having this be a lasting piece of our community. Charlie’s is a labor of love.”

The couple lives six doors down from the restaurant with their two young daughters. Their lot used to have one of the original cabins from Green Heights Resort, the last mom-and-pop operation left over from the area’s heyday in the 1920s, when the lake supported as many as 18 resorts.

Green Heights closed in 1963, according to Kathy Dawson, great-granddaughter of the resort’s original owner. When the Petschls were designing Charlie’s interior before opening last year, they called on Dawson to help them incorporate some of the history into the new building. A black-and-white photo on the wall depicts a 1928 wooden water slide that stood where Charlie’s current deck meets the shoreline.

With quality food (from walleye tacos to caprese bobbers), signature cocktails, a two-level deck, and patio games, the restaurant is always bustling on warm summer nights. And while it may suffer the same parking challenges that other popular lakefront establishments do, there’s no place like it to escape fora lakeview meal and dream of days gone by.

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, 952-226-LAKE, charliesonprior.com