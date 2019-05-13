Head to Canoe Bay for a Solo Vacation

× Expand Illustration by Drue Wagner Canoe Bay

When are you not yourself? When you’re a crisp ash burned up through unrelenting years of deadlines, coffee, passion projects, giving-back initiatives, kid laundry, kid carpools, amazing kid vacations with jellyfish carted miles in a leaky bucket—I mean, having it all, ladies, am I right?

That’s where Canoe Bay comes in: one of the 80-some Relais & Chateaux ultra-luxury properties in North America, child-free, remote, exclusive, and merely two hours from the Twin Cities. The top-secret directions arrive (by email) on the eve of your departure, and they lead you to the 300 private acres, dotted with almost two dozen cabins and laced with private lakes. There, you find the one thing a busy person can’t ever get: solitude.

My first act upon reaching Canoe Bay was to sit perfectly still in a luxurious chair in front of a luxurious fire in my own cabin and remain there until I could feel my self returning, like a little bird that had been flushed from the nest by too much noise.

Then I walked for a few miles all by myself, among the eastern pines, on private trails snaking up hills as soft as fur with their carpet of brown needles. Every path offered a water view of pine-ringed lakes and small islands spanned by slender birch-log bridges. Every few hundred feet on the paths, Adirondack chairs provided opportunities for rest and reflection. I walked myself right into the high-fenced vegetable garden which supplies much of Canoe Bay’s produce.

Dinner from that garden was one of the few times I saw the other guests. (One woman at a nearby table told me that her private jet and Canoe Bay were the only things that made her life doable.) It was cooked by former Spoon and Stable chef Randall Prudden. Arctic char gravlax, spun by sharp knives, resembled silk ribbons sequined with trout roe. Local chicken was tender, as if poached. But it boasted a mahogany-brown lacquered skin with such a pretty mousseline beneath that my whole soul trilled in admiration.

Filled to bursting, I slept in my Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired cabin, and woke to a cozy box of warm muffins and a whole continental breakfast. Then I did it all again: walking the silent trails; tasting the dishes made from the garden; sleeping till mind, body, and soul knit themselves back into one whole. And I felt ready again for the joys and challenges of a self that yearns to have it all, and sometimes gets it.

If You’re Going...

Solo Vino

Why not pop into a good liquor store on your way out of town for a real bottle of French farmer fizz to pop on arrival? None too far off I-94, Solo Vino always offers a nice selection of French grower–Champagnes from small estates. 517 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Menomonie Antiquing

Three antique malls and shops line Menomonie’s Main Street. Don’t miss the two locations of Town & Country Antiques, a two-part, 5,000-square-foot multi-dealer mall (244 and 222 E. Main St.). Or look for Triangle Art and Antiques, a gorgeous shop with a specialty in jewelry (335 E. Main St.).

Lucette Brewing

An excellent brewery and pizza eatery next to a sparkling river, edged by a hiking-and-biking trail? Yes, this roadside gem makes for a beautiful lunch on your way to Canoe Bay—or a worthy day trip on its own. 910 Hudson Rd.,Menomonie, Wis.

Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts

Tour one of the country’s best-preserved and most beautiful Victorian theaters, or arrange your visit around an annual craft fair. 205 E. Main St., Menomonie, Wis.

Ice Age Trail

The thousand-mile Ice Age Trail that threads through Wisconsin offers hikers an infinitude of exquisite views. The Chippewa Moraine Ice Age Interpretive Center (New Auburn, Wis.) provides an access point that’s mighty close to Canoe Bay’s secret location. dnr.wi.gov

Guest House

Guests must be 21 or older to stay at Canoe Bay. But then, children probably aren’t smitten by a getaway in a Frank Lloyd Wright–style jewel-box guest home. Rounding out the experience: free use of canoes and other boats, a standalone library and lounge, miles of private walking trails, and a garden fit for a French chateaux. It adds up to what must be the most opulent countryside resort between Minneapolis and Chicago. Chetek, Wis.