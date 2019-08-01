Cabin Pressure

× Expand Illustration by Sven Hauth Everything You Need to Know About Minnesota Cabin Country

Blame the black flies for spoiling the honeymoon period for Sue Remes and her new cabin. She was visiting the five and a half acres she’d purchased with her husband, Matt Pierce, on Twin Lakes, in the Superior National Forest outside Ely. Pierce, a Toronto native, had long hoped to build a modest lakeside cabin in the Northwoods.

Remes, a beauty industry expert who consults for brands that include Lancôme and Frédéric Fekkai, considered herself a city girl. Like many native Twin Citians, she’d spent childhood vacations at resorts up north. But she wasn’t what anyone would call outdoorsy.

During that June weekend, Remes and Pierce cleared brush and felled trees in an effort to carve out a view of the lake from their wall tent. The air was thick with flies and mosquitoes, every one of which seemed determined to leave a mark.

“I woke up and was covered in welts,” Remes said, swatting her arms at the memory. “I had an appointment at Aveda on Monday. I told Matt, ‘This isn’t going to work for me.’”

This is a Minnesota story, so it will come as no surprise that 14 years later, Remes adores her remote-access log cabin: a retreat with no electricity or running water. (She and Pierce reach the property by boat in the summer and snowshoe in after the ice freezes.) She proudly shows me a photo album that documents the construction process, from digging the first privy to hauling the hand-hewn logs with a snowmobile. “We travel all over the world for our careers and have been to magnificent places,” she said. “Yet there is no place we enjoy more than our cabin.”

There are 137,500 seasonal land parcels—111,194 of them with cabins—in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue. (Wisconsin doesn’t monitor cabin ownership.) Most don’t require the Daniel Boone–level of grit embraced by Remes and Pierce. But few are turnkey experiences: Consider the road-construction-season commutes, the sweat equity required to maintain those decks and docks, the upkeep costs and taxes, and the potentially fraught end-of-life decisions about how to pass down such a treasured asset. Cabins can be an amazing bother for homes many people use only on the weekends—if they’re lucky.

So why do cabins exert such an enduring hold on our culture?

A limited number of people retreated to hunting and fishing camps before the turn of the 19th century. Going “up north” started in earnest with the founding of the U.S. Forest Service in 1905 and the National Park Service in 1916. The concept first took seat in areas that had been largely depleted by logging and mining, explains Aaron Shapiro, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the author of The Lure of the North Woods: Cultivating Tourism in the Upper Midwest (University of Minnesota Press, 2013). The decline of the extraction economy left locals eager for new sources of income. The government, hoping to eventually attract new residents, stepped in to promote the northern reaches of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan as vacation destinations.

At first, the lake experience took place almost exclusively at resorts. Most visitors arrived by train; as time went on, some drove their Model Ts and Model As. A few families even built their own cabins and cottages. In the 1920s, Cinosam Club started selling lots to freemasons (“Cinosam” is “Masonic” spelled backward) on a stretch of land between Gull Lake and Round Lake, in Baxter.

The seasonal home craze in northern Minnesota started in earnest during the 1950s and early 1960s, thanks to the post–World War II economic boom and the construction of I-35 and I-94. More people who’d grown up visiting the resorts now had the means to purchase a permanent piece of that treasured experience.

Then as now, the beating heart of “the cabin” experience had little to do with the actual dwelling. “We go to cabins because there’s something there,” said Dale Mulfinger, principal emeritus at SALA Architects and author of six cabin-related books, including The Family Cabin: Inspiration for Camps, Cottages, and Cabins (Taunton Press, 2017). “We want to fish or ski. We want to sit on a porch and look at nature and hear loons.”

That’s certainly what turned Remes into a cabin devotee. “My whole life I’d been walking around the world not looking up at the birds, not looking out into the forest,” she said. In fact, she and Pierce became so enamored of their Northwoods life that they eventually added another 12.5 acres to their original parcel on Twin Lakes. They also purchased a second property on the other side of Ely, where they have built yet another house.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sue Remes the Remes’s cabin. The Remes’s cabin.

Since its early days, the Northwoods also offered another hook. “The lodges aimed to replicate and encourage family togetherness, which is certainly ever-present in the cabin or cottage experience” said Shapiro. “Being there was a time to get away from everything, but you were going to be with your family.”

The cabin, in this view, is the ultimate other. Unlike your home in town, you don’t pay bills or do homework at the dining room table. A cabin is for fun of all kinds: Two people told me they were conceived at their family’s lake hideaway.

One hundred years ago, Christine Poe’s great-great-grandmother started visiting a wood-framed cottage—Poe doesn’t call it a cabin—on Lake Melissa near Detroit Lakes. The family lived in Perley, Minnesota, and traveled to the cottage from Fargo–Moorhead. When I ask Poe to describe her favorite memories, her voice brightens, and she recalls her summer holidays as a young adult in the 1970s. All 10 cousins from her generation (and eventually their spouses) would visit during the annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament, which is held in early August at the Detroit Country Club.

“It was the more the merrier,” she said. “We had people sleeping all over the floor. When someone rolled out of bed at the crack of dawn to go golfing, someone else would crawl into that bed and sleep until noon.” Poe still stores the tagboards from all those Pine to Palms under a bed in the cabin; they date back to the 1970s.

As the family of Poe’s great-great-grandmother grew, family members bought additional cottages on Lake Melissa. There are eight today, and she estimates that 80 family members visit each year, many for Pine to Palm.

That willingness (and financial ability) to keep buying new cottages has probably protected Poe’s cherished family memories from the scrapes of interfamily land disputes. Today, Poe, who is retired and lives in Plymouth, owns the original home with her husband, Tom. It has been updated a few times since her great-great-grandmother’s day—there’s now a bathroom and a screened-in porch—but she says nothing has changed since the 1950s. Her brother and sister each maintain their own cottages nearby.

Poe says she’s certain the cabin will never leave her family. But while her daughter visits often with her young family, her son serves in the Coast Guard and currently lives in Hawaii. The Poes plan to take legal steps, possibly a trust, to secure the cabin’s future in a way that’s equitable to both children. The parents don’t want to burden the children with sorting out ownership.

Not all families plan so deliberately for what will happen to their cabins after they die, a scenario that experts say rarely ends well.

“If the intention is to keep the cabin or cottage in the family, it’s important to remember that failing to plan is planning to fail,” said Mark Kellogg, attorney at the Cottage Law Center in Lansing, Michigan.

Among the more common scenarios he sees: Parents leave their cabin—and its taxes and other expenses— to their children, not taking into account that each child has a different financial situation. Does the daughter who is a surgeon get the right to this precious family treasure simply because she pulls down a higher salary than her brother who works for a nonprofit (and therefore can’t contribute much financially)?

As the baby boomers age, Minnesota’s cabin culture will become part of the biggest intergenerational land transfer in the history of the United States. When Minnesota Lakes & Rivers Advocates (MLR), an environmental nonprofit, commissioned a survey of lake home and cabin owners in 2016, they found that the average age of a cabin owner was 68, up from 62 in 2005. Yet only 11 percent of these owners were considering selling as a response to aging and maintenance challenges.

“Cabins are heirlooms, not assets,” said Jeff Forester, MLR’s executive director, by way of explaining the emotional weight these second homes carry. Unfortunately, good intentions don’t always add up to a viable plan. Forester’s rustic family cabin, for example, sits on an island in Lake Vermilion. It’s the handiwork of his great-great-grandfather, who was a miner in Tower. While his parents had always planned on passing the cabin down to Forester and his three sisters, they didn’t plan for the fact that they would face high healthcare costs as they aged. To raise funds, Forester and one sister bought some of the land from their parents—Forester now keeps a yurt on the property—and sold another parcel. His other two sisters purchased the cabin.

While the siblings managed to stay connected to the land and the cabin, Forester doesn’t understate the emotional toll the process exacted. “My mom and dad had the assumption that all the kids love the island—and we all do—and it was going to be there forever,” he said. “They’d been telling themselves, and us, that story our entire lives, without providing practically for the mechanism to do that, and not really wanting to talk about the end of their lives.”

Beyond the boomer transition, another cultural shift may endanger the Minnesota cabin lifestyle. “We’ve got a new generation”—that is, the millennials, Forester says—“that has tens of thousands of dollars in college debt, if they’re lucky. And there’s just no interest in owning stuff.” This tribe may find it preferable (and more affordable) to spend a week here and a week there at a different VRBO. That’s especially true now that cabin prices in the Brainerd Lakes area can start at around $300,000 and can easily climb past $1 million.

When I started telling people I was researching Minnesota’s cabin culture, I was surprised to encounter a number of gloomy predictions. Fishing, I heard, has lost its hold on younger Minnesotans. Local municipalities now depend on higher property taxes, especially if that property includes waterfront. As a result, owners subdivide their lots, which leads to more homes and lawns, which then threaten the quality of our lakes and rivers (which doesn’t help the fishing). And have I mentioned the arrival of aquatic invasive species in waterways across the state?

Despite all these challenges, some Minnesotans still want to get in on this state tradition. And by some Minnesotans, I mean my husband and me. In the summer of 2017, we bought a cabin on Lake Superior, realizing a dream we’d nurtured for almost 20 years.

We now spend our weekends and several weeks in the summer indulging in all those cabiny pastimes that make you feel like time has hit the pause button. We hike. We swim—yes, in Lake Superior (although a nearby river is a more palatable temperature). We pick berries and tend the fire in the hearth. We play backgammon and 5ive Straight and a 1980s version of Trivial Pursuit.

Our children are teenagers, so they grumble about the enforced family togetherness, but eventually the pull of the lake and the scent of the cedar trees wins them over—at least some of the time. The truth is, I love this place so much that I hope I’ll get to walk these same trails with my grandchildren, holding the promise that long after I’m gone, our cabin will tie their children to my husband and me.

At the very least, we’ll tie the children to each other and give them something lasting to fight over when we’re gone.

By the Numbers

▼ 111,194 - Number of cabins in MN

▼ $218,855 - Average value of a cabin lot in MN (as estimated by the MN Dept of Revenue)

▼ 12,309 - Number of cabins in Crow Wing county (home of Brainerd, Crosby, and Nisswa)

▼ 17.8 - Weight, in pounds, of the heaviest walleye caught in MN (an unbreakable record since 1979)

▼ 1, 2, 3 - Rank of Mud, Long, and Rice as MN’s most common lake names

▼ 2,560,299 - Total lake and river acreage in MN—roughly ¾ the size of Connecticut

▼ 5,400 - Fishable lakes in MN

▼ 1:6 - Number of boats per capita in MN

▼ 13,500 - Number of caramel and cinnamon rolls Tobies—the ultimate I-35 pitstop—sells in an average summer week

