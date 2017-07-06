Best of Wayzata in the Summer

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams J.McLuaghlin storefront

It’s the closest you’ll come to experiencing a Palm Beach vibe this far from the ocean. Just 15 minutes from downtown Minneapolis—a straight shot west on I-394, Wayzata is the first, and largest, of the towns nestled on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. From the moment you roll onto Lake Street, with its stellar view of the open waters, you feel transported. No one is in a rush. Gingham is always in style. And rosé is OK any time of day. With its easy access to the city, wealth of great restaurants and chic boutiques, Wayzata is the perfect choice for an afternoon out, a date night, or family fun. Or—with its new boutique hotel and spa—a weekend escape. Here are the can’t-miss spots.

Shop

44 North: One of the newest additions, in the Promenade development, this chic boutique seamlessly blends preppy and boho women’s contemporary fashion, with nods to everything you need for a Wayzata weekend: a selection of swimwear, a beauty bar, accessories, and gifts to bring your friends with the boat—including our favorite: a flamingo floatie. 823 E. Lake St., 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com

× Expand Anthropologie in Wayzata Anthropologie waits for neighbors at the Promenade, while local businesses seem to favor Lake Street storefronts to the west.

Anthropologie: This is a sunny corner location for the boho chain, which expertly showcases women’s apparel and home accessories. 803 E. Lake St., 952-473-0544, anthropologie.com

Fashion Avenue 2: In a town with nearly as many Louis Vuitton bags as people, you know the consignment shopping will be good. Fashion Avenue 2 is smaller than the original store in Edina, but Wayzata is known as the location to find the best accessories—shoes and bags from Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and the like. Plus a great selection of upscale and designer apparel. 810 E. Lake St., 952-224-7014, fashionavenueresale.com

× Expand Highcroft Highcroft

Highcroft: Highcroft carries the finest luxury linens in the Twin Cities, plus a contemporary assortment of gifts, tableware, luxury cleaning products, loungewear, and jewelry. 770 E. Lake, St., 952-746-5826, highcrofthome.com

Merilou: Where locals pop in for a quick wardrobe refresh, and visitors are always bound to find something they have to have from the mix of classic and contemporary women’s fashion. The focus is apparel, but there’s also a small yet sharp assortment of shoes, jewelry and handbags and lingerie. Prices start in the "wow, what a find" range. 726 E. Lake St., 952-476-0027, merilouboutique.com

Grace Hill: Experience lake living in full color at this furniture store and design studio. While the emphasis is on home furnishings, you’ll find plenty of grab-and-go accessories and gifts including pillows, candles, artwork, and books. 785 E. Lake St., 952-476-2406, gracehilldesign.com

Oh Baby!: If you’re not shopping for a child, you might want to find one—the apparel, the gifts, the store itself are all just about as much cuteness as anyone can stand. While the local retailer’s flagship store is at Galleria in Edina, this location focuses on all of the merchandise designed in-house, for nursery and child. So you won’t find it elsewhere. 757 E. Lake St., 952-476-7662, ohbabystyle.com

La Petite Parfumerie: The Twin Cities one true specialty fragrance shop, La Petite Parfumerie carries European lines you won’t find elsewhere in town. It’s nothing but the finest from Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris, Caudalie, Santa Maria Novella, and many others. 755 E. Lake St., 952-475-2212, lapetiteparfumerie.com

Art of Optiks: Forget your shades? Stop in to this indie eyewear store, but be prepared: those frames could cost nearly as much as a small car. There is a range, to be sure, but it’s nothing but the best and most unusual in modern and funky designer shades from brands including L.A. Eyeworks, Chrome Hearts, Alain Mikli and others. 747 E. Lake St., 952-404-2020, artofoptiks.com

J.McLaughlin: The all-American preppy brand where nautical is never not in style is perfectly at home in Wayzata. The beachy, whitewashed store is filled with apparel for women and men, ideal for boat or country club, or those days when you just want to exude the look. 743 Lake St., 952-473-1053, jmclaughlin.com

Sun & Slope: Celebrating what makes Wayzata special: the lake, the bike trails, and the means to escape to Aspen every winter. Find active apparel, accessories, and swimwear for the whole family from fashion and performance lines such as The North Face, Bogner, Patagonia, prAna, and Trina Turk. Owners Robin and Jim McWethy are knowledgeable about the gear, and the community. 701 E. Lake St., 952-873-7282, sunandslope.com

Blanc de Blanc: This is where the locals have long shopped for fancy gifts: serving pieces by Nambe and Mariposa, thick robes, sleepwear, and plenty of smaller options for the hostess. 691 Lake St., 952-473-8275, blancdeblancltd.com

Evereve: This homegrown chain, which caters to moms, is always reliable when you want to upgrade the basics: trendy top, jeans, even accessories. And animal crackers for the kids! 687 Lake St E, 952-224-9985, evereve.com

Five Swans: Just when you think you’ve hit the last of the boutiques on Lake Street, keep going. Veteran shop Five Swans has been taking care of Wayzata’s entertaining needs for years, from fine china and every day dishes to paper products, hostess gifts, and housewares. 315 E. Lake St., 952-473-4685, fiveswans.com

Eat + Drink

Crisp & Green: For the fresh set looking for healthy bowls of greens and grains, this open and airy counter service spot does the trick. Also, best smoothies on the block. 755 E. Lake St., 952-476-2591, crispandgreen.com

Gianni’s Steakhouse: There’s no better sidewalk patio to see and be seen on, especially given the steak and martini ratio happening under the pergola. They also have dockside service for takeout, so grab your steak sandwich and hit the waves. 635 E. Lake St., 952-404-1100, giannis-steakhouse.com

× Expand Baja Haus tacos Baja Haus

Baja Haus: The only beach shack not on the beach, Baja House is a coastal seafood grill with tacos, whole fish, and plenty of mezcal drinks that help deliver the good vibes. 830 E. Lake St., 952-476-0816, bajahaus.com

× Expand Bellecour sidewalk patio Bellecour

Bellecour: Nationally renowned chef Gavin Kaysen chose Wayzata to open his second restaurant, an ode to his French culinary past. The restaurant gets booked up for fine dinners, but the courtyard patio and friendly bar are always first come first serve. Plus, the bakery out front is one of the best in the state. 739 E. Lake St., 952-444-5200, bellecourrestaruant.com

CoV: Across the street, CoV is a more casual affair with a Hamptons vibe and a lakeside patio that draws a strong cocktail crowd. To really see how much Wayzata loves its trains, be at this bar when one rolls by. In other wealthy towns it would be a nuisance, here it's a celebration. 700 E. Lake St., 952-473-5253, covwayzata.com

The Boatworks: Down the bay, and across the tracks, you can grab a glass of rosé and some upscale bites at the only rooftop bar in town at 6Smith, overlooking the docks of course. And if you’re looking for something more chill, check out live music and beers at neighboring Wayzata Brew Works, the only boat-up brewery in the state.

Caribou Coffee: If you need a jolt, stop into the original Caribou Coffee, this is where it all started. 609 E. Lake St., 953-476-1070, cariboucoffee.com

McCormick’s Irish Pub: There’s a healthy pour of Guinness waiting at the only real pub in town, plus the best burger: The McCormick burger is made with Guinness-tinged beef, pancetta, and white Irish cheddar on hearty roll. The fish n’ chips are crisp and worthy as well. 331 Broadway Ave. S, 952-767-2417, mccormicks.pub

The Muni: Since 1947, this no frills bar is where millionaires and mechanics all come to rub elbows over good cold beer, free bar popcorn, and tavern eats such as nachos, wings, and camp-style walleye dinners. Remember, old money knows how to keep being old money. 747 Mill St., 952-473-5286, wayzatabarandgrill.com

District Fresh Kitchen: Wayzata is a brunch town, and there’s a good and comfortable morning vibe at District on the weekends. They start early at 9am with breakfast burritos, and go late, til 4pm with your eggs bennies and BLTs. 300 Superior Blvd., 952-473 6500, districtfreshkitchen.com

Ben & Jerry's: The late night (for Wayzata) hang is hot in front of this scoop shop (underneath a Barre workout studio!) where families and teens all gather for Chubby Hubby. The game is to grab a scoop and walk across to The Depot area and check out the miniature village set. 539 E. Lake St., 952-473-1705, benjerry.com/wayzata

Do

Wayzata Wednesdays: Every Wednesday, from June to August, stores and restaurants offer happy hour specials and other special events. wayzatachamber.com

Bike the Dakota Trail: Wayzata is the eastern trailhead for this 13 mile paved trail with views of the lake, woods, and wetlands. Free parking available at 175 Grove Lane.

See the Lake: Steamboat Minnehaha is not just a historic old boat, its a chugging museum on the lake. Board in Wayzata for the Gold Coast of Minnetonka tour and check out all the grand homes from a lakeside vantage. Pick up at the Depot, steamboatminnehaha.org

Hit the Beach: Just to the west of the Boatworks is the epicenter of family fun, Wayzata Beach. With a big sandy shore perfect for castle building, a huge playground, volleyball pits, trails, adirondack chairs, and even a summer concession stand called Beachside that sells lobster rolls and hot dogs, you can spend all your summer hours here.

Stay

× Expand Rendering Courtesy of the Hotel Landing Rendering of the Hotel Landing in Wayzata The Hotel Landing is now open in Wayzata.

Hotel Landing: The brand new boutique hotel in downtown Wayzata caters to business and leisure travelers and features a fine dining restaurant and spa. 952 Lake St., 952-777-7900, thehotellanding.com