The Best of Minnesota Skiing

× Expand Photo by Ashley Camper Skiing on Spirit Mountain

Our mountains may look more like hills, but our slopes have given rise to champions. Now you can get your winter on with our guide, and find an epic ski experience at every resort in the state.

Our peerless guide to every darn ski resort in Minnesota. (And one in Wisconsin.)

The hills may be small. So why do Minnesota ski legends describe our hills as an epic place to ski?

The height of mountain gear and fashion (skiing optional).