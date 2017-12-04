The Best of Minnesota Skiing

×
Photo by Ashley Camper
Skiing on Spirit Mountain
Our mountains may look more like hills, but our slopes have given rise to champions. Now you can get your winter on with our guide, and find an epic ski experience at every resort in the state.
The Definitive Guide to Minnesota Ski Resorts
Our peerless guide to every darn ski resort in Minnesota. (And one in Wisconsin.)
How Have Minnesota Mountains Made So Many Olympians?
The hills may be small. So why do Minnesota ski legends describe our hills as an epic place to ski?
The Best Ski Retailers in the Twin Cities
The height of mountain gear and fashion (skiing optional).