Drink in the Apostle Islands in Bayfield

× Expand Illustration by Drue Wagner Kayaking the Apostle Islands

The beach life isn’t for everyone. A certain set of us get a bit itchy at the idea of just sitting around all day. To our northeast lies an alternative: Bayfield and the Apostle Islands deliver a deep blue for the restless soul.

My best college chum is a doctor in Portland, Oregon, and we meet every few years for a weekend catchup. The destination changes: NYC, Las Vegas, Phoenix. Years ago, I hiked the Inca Trail with Dr. Pepper (yep, that’s her name). But a six-hour coffee will make us both happy. These days (after seven kids between us), it’s all about the mix of action and chillaxtion.

Situated on northern Wisconsin’s Lake Superior, the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore looks like an Instagram come to life: towering sandstone cliffs, darkly cold sea caves, historic lighthouses. You’ll even wash up at a few pristine beaches among the 21 islands. My plan is to make the Apostles our next meeting point on the map.

If it’s just the two of us, we can easily base camp at one of the area’s great heritage hotels. Add a few more members of our college sisterhood, and we can upsize to one of the area’s many adventure-ready home rentals. The extra space—and a kitchen—makes for a comfortable morning hang. But after a while that water beckons.

A handful of outfitters lead kayak tours from Bayfield. It’s big water—a good spot to navigate with a professional guide. Before the weekend’s over, I’m imagining a boat with a different speed. Chartered sailboats along the city dock serve novices and experienced sailors alike. If Dr. Pepper feels like hoisting a jib, great. Or we can just breeze around the point with a little bubbly.

It’s no Machu Picchu. But there’s some quiet, rugged wilderness to hike here. The Lakeshore Trail traces the mainland, while a dozen others take wilder paths over the scattered islands. I’ve got my eye (and my stomach) set on a drive through the Fruit Loop: a circuit that encompasses many of the farms growing apples, sweet and tart cherries, blueberries, and blackberries—the fruit the region is famous for.

By night, rosy-cheeked and full of northern air, we’re usually ready for a stiff drink and a bit of low-key nightlife. It’s an easy ferry ride from Bayfield over to the town of La Pointe, on Madeline Island. There, we can grab a drink at the Beach Club, then stroll over to dinner at locavore HQ, Cafe Seiche. At this point, we’ll have earned our night’s sleep. Knowing us, we’ll stay up talking.

If You’re Going...

Lost Creek Adventures

These trained local pros willguide you on a full-day shipwreck tour, a full day through the sea caves, or an overnight camping adventure. Or they’ll just rent you the gear and let you go. Cornucopia, Wis.

Bayfield Race Week

The Fourth of July brings sailors from across the country to compete in big sailing regattas. Watch giant boats whip around a bay, a rare sight in the Midwest. It’s the biggest party of the year, as the town overflows with revelers.

Fish Boils at Greunke’s Inn

The summer tradition of boiling Lake Superior whitefish in a giant outdoor kettle has carried on at Greunke’s, five nights a week, for decades. Watch the flames reach for the stars, then get in the buffet line for fish, coleslaw, housemade rolls, and raspberry shortcake. 17 Rittenhouse Ave., Bayfield

The Fat Radish

Your locally sourced, slow food, all-day eatery. 200 Rittenhouse Ave., Bayfield

Tom’s BurnedDown Café

Open mid-May through October on Madeline Island, this “eclectic” space—an art gallery and live music bar all in one—epitomizes carefree island culture. 274 Middle Rd., La Pointe

Copper CrowDistillery

Take a sip of cold lake waters in the form of a cocktail. Drink the wheat vodka now; wait for the apple brandy to finish barrel aging. 37395 State Hwy. 13, Bayfield

Raspberry Island Lighthouse

Of the nine historic lighthouses, don’t skip Raspberry—the easiest to reach by kayak or tour boat. It’s been lighting the way since 1863. The rest of the lighthouses may pose a challenge for paddlers—but that’s what you’re here for.

No jet ski

The National Park Service maintains public docks on 12 of the Apostle Islands (overnight fees are available at many). You can cruise these spots by kayak, sailboat, or water taxi, depending on your experience level, skill with a waterproof map, and your comfort in big Superior surf. (Find a list of permitted services and guides at nps.gov/apis/planyourvisit/commercial-services.htm.) The one way you can’t tour the Apostle Islands? A jet ski. Thank goodness.