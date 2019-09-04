9 Tranquil Airbnbs on Lake Superior's Shoreline

Photo by Seth Hannula
Escaping north to Minnesota’s glistening Lake Superior shoreline is a must-visit destination to mentally decompress if you're stuck in the bustle of the Twin Cities. These upscale, sharp-designed, and unique Airbnbs are the reality of that recurring dream you keep having where you're able to steal away to pure tranquility. All of these picks either have spectacular views of the Great Lake, or are (literally) just steps away.
Note: Prices are as of this writing.
Photo by Seth Hannula
Viewpoint in Lutsen
Viewpoint
Location: Lutsen
Cost Per Night: $385
This modern four bedroom holds rustic charm, is well-designed, and only a short walk away from Lockport Market and Fika Coffee. The private spot has spectacular, Instagrammable views that are perfect for watching the sunrise and sunset. airbnb.com
Photo by Corey Gaffer
The Skyhouse
Location: Grand Marais
Cost Per Night: $189
This sleek two bedroom, two bathroom located in the heart of Grand Marais, dubbed “America’s Coolest Small Town,” is an extremely unique abode designed by the renowned Minnesota architect David Salmela that'll make you feel sky high. The Nordic-inspired design and picturesque view of the harbor will allow for some serious zen time. airbnb.com
Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals
Highway 61 Revisited
Location: Near Two Harbors
Cost Per Night: $295
This cozy two bedroom, one bathroom cabin rests on a very secluded section of the shoreline. Just steps from the door, the crystal clear waters and surrounding woods offer an opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and unplug, since the property has no WiFi available. But don’t worry, in an emergency you can use their landline. airbnb.com
Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals
Foxfire
Location: Near Lutsen
Cost Per Night: $472
This large, classic cabin is perfect for a two-family vacation in the Northwoods. It’s complete with four bedrooms and three baths, plus a large deck. It’s homey design feels lived-in, and the private, quiet location will not disappoint. airbnb.com
Photo by Nich Jarlsberg
Lake Superior Sea Villa
Lake Superior Sea Villa
Location: Tofte
Cost Per Night: $190
This quaint two bedroom, one bathroom townhouse is a perfect opportunity to explore 2,000 feet of shoreline and everything the Lutsen Mountain area has to offer. The upper loft is perfect for kids, complete with three single beds. Guests have access to a communal building with a pool, sauna, hot tub, and play area for kiddos. airbnb.com
Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals
Heaven Sent
Location: Hovland
Cost Per Night: $301
This three bedroom, two bathroom is truly an idyllic piece of heaven. It offers 360 feet of private shoreline for all your tanning, swimming, and kayaking needs, is minutes away from outdoor activities at Judge Magney State Park, and comes with a telescope for stargazing at night. airbnb.com
Photo by Simone Strand
Água Norte Cabin
Location: Grand Marais
Cost Per Night: $289
This two bed, one bath guest house has a sleek timber frame for a cozier lodge. The eight large windows allow for peaceful and inviting sunlight. Like to stargaze? The studio features a big skylight made for catching Northern Lights. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, since a tree near the cabin is a popular perch spot. airbnb.com
Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals
Water and Woods
Location: Two Harbors
Cost Per Night: $301
Watch the iron ore ships on Lake Superior in this pleasant two bedroom, two bath. The storybook cottage sits on four acres of land with 300 feet of private lakeshore, and no immediate neighbors. Like to get creative on vacation? They have a deluxe art room with drawers of supplies for your use. airbnb.com
Photo Courtesy of Artisan Crafted Magic
Artisan Crafted Magic
Location: Between Lutsen and Grand Marais
Cost Per Night: $295
This repurposed and historic fish house (one of the few left standing in the North Shore) is located on the edge of Cascade River State Park. The three bed, two bath comes with a private spa-like bathroom and deep-soaking tub in its two bedrooms, and French patio doors that open the dining area to the calm of Lake Superior. airbnb.com