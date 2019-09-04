9 Tranquil Airbnbs on Lake Superior's Shoreline

× Expand Photo by Seth Hannula

Escaping north to Minnesota’s glistening Lake Superior shoreline is a must-visit destination to mentally decompress if you're stuck in the bustle of the Twin Cities. These upscale, sharp-designed, and unique Airbnbs are the reality of that recurring dream you keep having where you're able to steal away to pure tranquility. All of these picks either have spectacular views of the Great Lake, or are (literally) just steps away.

Note: Prices are as of this writing.

× Expand Photo by Seth Hannula Viewpoint in Lutsen

Location: Lutsen

Cost Per Night: $385

This modern four bedroom holds rustic charm, is well-designed, and only a short walk away from Lockport Market and Fika Coffee. The private spot has spectacular, Instagrammable views that are perfect for watching the sunrise and sunset. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo by Corey Gaffer

Location: Grand Marais

Cost Per Night: $189

This sleek two bedroom, two bathroom located in the heart of Grand Marais, dubbed “America’s Coolest Small Town,” is an extremely unique abode designed by the renowned Minnesota architect David Salmela that'll make you feel sky high. The Nordic-inspired design and picturesque view of the harbor will allow for some serious zen time. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals

Location: Near Two Harbors

Cost Per Night: $295

This cozy two bedroom, one bathroom cabin rests on a very secluded section of the shoreline. Just steps from the door, the crystal clear waters and surrounding woods offer an opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and unplug, since the property has no WiFi available. But don’t worry, in an emergency you can use their landline. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals

Location: Near Lutsen

Cost Per Night: $472

This large, classic cabin is perfect for a two-family vacation in the Northwoods. It’s complete with four bedrooms and three baths, plus a large deck. It’s homey design feels lived-in, and the private, quiet location will not disappoint. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo by Nich Jarlsberg Lake Superior Sea Villa

Location: Tofte

Cost Per Night: $190

This quaint two bedroom, one bathroom townhouse is a perfect opportunity to explore 2,000 feet of shoreline and everything the Lutsen Mountain area has to offer. The upper loft is perfect for kids, complete with three single beds. Guests have access to a communal building with a pool, sauna, hot tub, and play area for kiddos. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals

Location: Hovland

Cost Per Night: $301

This three bedroom, two bathroom is truly an idyllic piece of heaven. It offers 360 feet of private shoreline for all your tanning, swimming, and kayaking needs, is minutes away from outdoor activities at Judge Magney State Park, and comes with a telescope for stargazing at night. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo by Simone Strand

Location: Grand Marais

Cost Per Night: $289

This two bed, one bath guest house has a sleek timber frame for a cozier lodge. The eight large windows allow for peaceful and inviting sunlight. Like to stargaze? The studio features a big skylight made for catching Northern Lights. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, since a tree near the cabin is a popular perch spot. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Cascade Vacation Rentals

Location: Two Harbors

Cost Per Night: $301

Watch the iron ore ships on Lake Superior in this pleasant two bedroom, two bath. The storybook cottage sits on four acres of land with 300 feet of private lakeshore, and no immediate neighbors. Like to get creative on vacation? They have a deluxe art room with drawers of supplies for your use. airbnb.com

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Artisan Crafted Magic

Location: Between Lutsen and Grand Marais

Cost Per Night: $295

This repurposed and historic fish house (one of the few left standing in the North Shore) is located on the edge of Cascade River State Park. The three bed, two bath comes with a private spa-like bathroom and deep-soaking tub in its two bedrooms, and French patio doors that open the dining area to the calm of Lake Superior. airbnb.com