8 Awesome Spring Break Ideas for Families in the Twin Cities

We know that it can be hard to avoid being a procrastinating parent. If your family is sticking around this spring break and you've got no plans on the books, fear not! We asked the top experts—local kids—what you should be doing.

1) Minnesota Zoo

“To see the new baby tapir that was born!” —Madeleine Lahouze, 6, Eden Prairie

2) Smaaash

“I went to this virtual reality gaming center at Mall of America for my 13th birthday, and it was awesome. The Drone Racing VR game was my favorite. You get to race against your friends on a virtual 3D racetrack with tons of loops and turns. You even get rockets to fire at the drones ahead of you, just in case you fall behind. This place has games for all ages and interest levels—all the way from young video game enthusiasts to their aging parents. (Mine raced against each other on the multi-level Sky Karting track and said it was actually worth the $25 price for only 6 minutes. They even bought a gift card for my racecar-driving uncle.)” —Sebastian Tangelson, 13, St. Louis Park

3) Franconia Sculpture Park

“A few of the sculptures are ones that kids can play on, with slides, swings, and secret passages. Then you can go to the drive-in that’s not too far away in Taylors Falls; they make their own root beer and they have really good hot dogs and burgers, and you can choose the color of your ball if you play mini-golf.” —Tobi Grumdahl, 9, Minneapolis

4) The Bakken Museum

“I would recommend it to everybody, even adults, because you can learn new things no matter how much you already know about electricity. Plus it’s not all about learning, there’s a lot of fun things to experiment with.” —Jackson Vogt, 9, Minneapolis

5) Schaper Park’s “Ninja Warrior”

“It’s cool to do the obstacles and time yourself running on the track. But watch out: It gets very crowded!” —Ezra Wolfe, 9, Golden Valley

6) The Minnesota History Center

“If you haven’t thought of this as a fun place for kids, you should. You get to go into what looks like a real mine and pretend to blow stuff up. There’s also a fake bison with all the different body parts, and you can scan the parts to see what Native Americans used them for. My brother is 13, and he loves the World War II part [“Minnesota’s Greatest Generation”] where you can pack bullets and see real military equipment.” —Lucas Tangelson, 10, St. Louis Park

7) Leonardo’s Basement

“I’ve been taking classes here for years, and what’s cool is how it lets kids unleash their imaginations and build whatever comes into their heads. They trust you to use real tools, and it makes you feel like an actual grownup. One time I built a project with other kids that was like a vertical pinball machine, and we were really proud of it.” —Asa Grumdahl, 12, Minneapolis

8) The Works

“My favorite part is the microscope where you can look at your own skin and it’s really gross! I like to draw, and I got to learn about animation.” —Jada Thate, 8, St. Louis Park

Spring Break Camps:

Robocoding | March 26–29 and April 2–5

Build little robots using LEGOs and program your creations. theworks.org

LEGO Engineering | March 26–29 and April 2–5

Explore gears, pulleys, and other moving parts when you build machines with LEGOs. theworks.org

Creature Camp | March 26–29

Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Frankenstein as you design and build your own creature and bring it to life. thebakken.org

Mad Scientist Sampler | April 2–6

Technology- and code-themed daily classes. thebakken.org