5 Unforgettable Family Weekend Getaways

× Expand Photo by JVL Images Sunset on a winding road

In 2016, more than half of American workers left paid vacation days unused. That claim follows survey data from the U.S. Travel Association, a trade group whose job it is, apparently, to convince the rest of us to skip work.

Employees in the report cited fears of returning from time off to a tidal wave of work—or worse, no work at all, having proved themselves dispensable. Doing the math, U.S. Travel maintains that Americans ultimately forfeited 662 million vacation days—which sounds like the right length for a relaxing lake holiday, if only you could take it all at once.

Something else, though, keeps us chained to the oars of the floating desk. That is, the sense that planning a getaway may demand more work, actually, than going nowhere.

But here’s the thing: We’re going to help. We’ve laid out five unforgettable family getaways that you could squeeze into a long weekend. A Western road trip (with caves and horses and giant president heads!). A houseboat adventure on a limpid lake. A rustic lodge that will turn you into an Instagram legend. We’ll tell you where to sleep, where to hike, where to load up the cooler with brats. We know you can manage these trips, because we tried it first—and lived to tell.

Now log off the company intranet, hustle outside to the Honda Odyssey, and start driving.Pick up the kids or leave them—that’s between you and child protection services.

Oh yeah, and remember to tell your boss you’re taking a break. Unless you’re ready for a permanent vacation.

By Sarah Elbert

It doesn’t take a month to plan an overnight family camping trip to a state park. But—as we found out—a sleeping bag wouldn’t hurt.

By Kelly Ryan Kegans and Mark Kegans

A couple, their 11-year-old son, and their Schnoodle pup set sail on a cabin adventure—floating on a scenic lake near the Boundary Waters.

By Allison Kaplan

Missed out as a kid on an epic drive to Mount Rushmore and the Badlands? A grown-up can go anywhere she wants. Even Wall Drug.

By Drew Wood

With its weathered tipis and wood rackets, Camp Wandawega looks good enough to be the rustic retreat in a Wes Anderson film. Were we hip enough to last the weekend?

By Steve Marsh

Reflecting on years of summers spent traveling to Crane Lake in Voyageurs National Park.