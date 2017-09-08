32 Quick Trips for Fall

× Expand Photo by David Bowman Lake Street bridge An autumnal view from the Lake Street bridge in Minneapolis with russet and golden trees hugging the Mississippi.

People who don’t live here don’t know. They don’t know that moment when you spy the first scarlet sumac from the car during your morning commute and you feel that sudden animal awareness. It’s arrived.

Your senses perk up, and suddenly you see it everywhere. Aspens turning to lemon flagpoles along the Mississippi. Bees like storms in the purple asters, filling their cupboards for a winter in the Minnesota River Valley. Squirrels suddenly as fat as ducks in Edina, and ducks as fat as turkeys on Como Lake. Elms along the St. Croix go egg-yolk yellow. The maples near St. Peter turn into scarlet banners.

People who don’t live here can’t know that this is the time. The time to get out of the cubicle or the TV room and to see all the things that are happening all over the state. This is fall in the north. The shorelines as gaudy as a thousand circuses, like a summer flower garden assembled for giants.

It’s a chance and a challenge: Look at me, your world, today, for I will be different tomorrow; I will be gone. Today the apples are green, tomorrow they are red, and next week they are lying bruised on the ground. Today the sky is stamped with V’s of geese, all arrowing one path: south. Tomorrow the sky is clear. Today the aspens are as gaudy as tap dancers; tomorrow they are ivory calligraphy obscured by tamaracks.

That’s why we go. We get on our bikes, we lace up our shoes, we hop in our cars, and we get into it. You can find it on the Gunflint Trail, on Highway 61, in Frontenac State Park, on the shores of Lake Harriet.

In these pages you’ll find the details of what we find when we go looking for fall in Minnesota. People who don’t live here don’t know. But we in the north know that fall is when you catch life at its most changeable. And we don’t want to miss a minute of it.

× Expand Photo by Paul Vincent Poplar River Towering pines and birch along the Poplar River near the Superior Hiking Trail in Lutsen.

North Shore

Whether you look by boat, train, or gondola, be sure to breathe in deeply.

We treasure the North Shore for its clear water and rugged rocky coast, but it ought to be just as famous for its scents. Get your first whiff just north of Two Harbors: air purified by endless clean water.

The lake: a silver plain with no end. Ahead, Split Rock Lighthouse, which stands—like the rest of us—in awe at the frigid magnificence.

Hike through the brown and crunching carpet of pine needles in Gooseberry Falls or Temperance River parks. The perfume is strong now. The scent of dry pine and fresh pine, the faint turpentine of cedar, the humid musk of moss. Intoxicating.

“Though its water are fresh and crystal, Superior is a sea. It breeds storms and rain and fogs, like the sea. It is cold in mid-summer as the Atlantic. It is wild, masterful, and dreaded.” —George Monroe Grant, 1872

Editor’s Picks

Scenic Railroad

Built right along Superior’s shoreline, the NSSR travels 28 miles from Duluth to Two Harbors, taking in breathtaking views. The fall tours sell out, so book early! northshorescenicrailroad.org

Art Studio Tour

Like the metro’s Art-A-Whirl, but with loons and Lake Superior. Cook County artists throw open their studios beginning September 29. Bring a cooler so you can bring home smoked fish. visitcookcounty.com

New Scenic Cafe

Between Duluth and Two Harbors, Scott Graden’s iconic cafe is one of the best restaurants in the state. Sip wine outside looking over the lake while you wait for your table. newsceniccafe.com

Enger Park | This 130-acre park in Duluth is home of the Enger Tower, which offers a panoramic view of Duluth and the changing colors. 16th Ave. W. and Skyline Pkwy., Duluth, 218-730-4300, duluthmn.gov/parks

Quick Stops

Tweed Museum of Art | Duluth’s 14,000-square-foot museum is notable for its contemporary Native American exhibits. d.umn.edu/tma

Vista Fleet Cruise | Sightseeing cruises that start in Duluth’s Canal Park, lasting from 45 minutes to two hours. Enjoy over brunch or a sunset dinner. vistafleet.com

Summit Express Gondola | Ride a gondola to the tiptop of Moose Mountain in Lutsen, 1,000 feet above Lake Superior. lutsen.com

Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory | Known as one of the best hawk-watching locations in the U.S. for fall migration, plus four miles of trails with changing colors. hawkridge.org

Gooseberry Falls | Traverse waterfalls, gorges, and endless trees with more than 225 species of birds that nest or visit the park. dnr.state.mn.us

Hoops Brewing | Check out the newest taproom in Canal Park. hoopsbrewing.com

× Expand Photograph by David Bowman Upper Sioux Agency State Park Sunset on the prairie at Upper Sioux Agency State Park.

Western Prairie

Fiery native grasses, brilliant late wildflowers, and if you’re lucky a fox or two.

Scientists say our native prairies are nearly as biologically diverse as tropical rainforests. But why doesn’t that seem so? Is it because there are no plumed parrots?

Make this the year you can identify the purple spikes of hyssop, the pluming geysers of big bluestem, and the ivory sparkle of boneset. Look within the flower patches for rare Dakota skipper butterflies and dark mourning cloaks.

For a peak prairie experience, hike the winding trails through one of Minnesota’s best grassland state parks, Upper Sioux Agency. The sky becomes something else: an ocean turned upside down.

“To make a prairie it takes a clover and one bee, One clover, and a bee. And revery. The revery alone will do, If bees are few.” —Emily Dickinson

Editor’s Picks

Pelicans

The once nearly extinct American white pelican, with a 9-foot wingspan, is native to the prairie regions of western Minnesota. Look for them above Marsh Lake. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/lac_qui_parle

Tipi Camping

Experience nature up close by camping out in a tipi in Blue Mounds State Park. Each tipi sleeps up to six people and sits on a cedar deck. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/tipi.html

Hallaway Hill

Hike to the top of Hallaway Hill at Maplewood State Park for stunning views of the prairie. There’s a 4.5-mile scenic park drive through the heart of the park. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/Maplewood

Disgruntled Brewery

Say cheers with the grumpy drinkers of the North at this 20-tap brewery in the tiny town of Perham. 735 NE 2nd St., Perham, 218-346-4677, disgruntledbeer.com

Quick Stops

Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway | Find yourself along a route from Belle Plaine to Ortonville and see the cottonwoods, russet oaks, and sumacs. mnrivervalley.com

Viking Café | It’s not retro; it’s original—and it’s nearly unchanged since opening in 1967. Get the hot beef sandwich for a taste of how things ought to be. 203 Lincoln Ave. W., Fergus Falls, 218-736-6660

Swap Meet | The largest regularly occurring swap meet in the state is about 20 miles south of St. Cloud with more than 300 vendors on a typical Saturday. Free admission. wrightcountyswappersmeet.com

Fagen Fighters Museum | See what a World War II bomber looks like up close at this war museum that also has spontaneous air shows. fagenfighterswwiimuseum.org

Minneopa State Park | Instagram the waterfalls and free-roaming bison. dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/minneopa

× Expand Photo by David Bowman Twin Cities Metro River View Fall color from the Lake Street–Marshall Avenue Bridge vantage nearly 70 feet above the river.

Twin Cities Metro

Surprising views and seasonal delights not too far from fancy coffee and top shops.

You won’t read about it on a license plate, but Minnesota is the land of 12,961 bridges. After all, Minneapolis was transformed into a real city the day we got the country’s first permanent bridge across the Mississippi, at what’s now Hennepin Avenue. As Venice is to canals, as New York is to skyscrapers, the Twin Cities is to bridges.

Today there are almost 40 metro Mississippi bridges. Now add in the Minnehaha Creek bridges, the bridges leaping over spits on Lake Minnetonka, pedestrian bridges like Walker Art Center’s, and the Guthrie Theater’s bridge to nowhere.

Make time to take in a new view and walk along one of our bridges. If you’re driving, try to pay attention (it’s not easy). If you’re sitting in the passenger seat, take a photo. You won’t be in the exact same time and place again. And neither will the water flowing down below.

“But every so often something shatters like ice and we are in the river of our existence. We are aware.” —Louise Erdrich, from The Plague of Doves

Editor’s Picks

Wildlife Refuge

Stretching nearly 70 miles along the Minnesota River, starting in Bloomington, the MN Wildlife Refuge is a habitat for migratory waterfowl, fish, and other wildlife. fws.gov/refuge/minnesota_valley

Fall Flower Show

Como Conservatory’s annual Fall Flower Show starts October 7 (comozooconservatory.org). Pair the magnificent chrysanthemum display with a visit to Como Dockside restaurant. comodockside.com

Taylors Falls

Take a boat tour excursion along the St. Croix River Valley to see the changing colors and some outstanding natural rock faces. wildmountain.com

Minnetonka Orchards

Explore more than 40 acres of nature by trails and walking paths or take a hayride around the orchards. There’s also a corn maze, U-pick apples, and activities for the kids. minnetonkaorchards.com

Quick Stops

Shafer Corn Maze | The largest, most ambitious, and most difficult maze in the metro—are you up for the challenge? shafercornmaze.com

Minnehaha Falls | Eat the best fish tacos under the magenta leaves at Sea Salt Eatery, then wander down the path to the river for the best urban leaf peeping. seasalteatery.wordpress.com

Pryes Brewing | This new taproom right on the banks of the Mississippi with Red Wagon Pizza and colorful riverviews—yes, please! pryesbrewing.com

Hyland Hills Overlook | Ride the Hyland Hills Fall Color Chair Ride to the top of Mount Gilboa to see one of the highest elevations in Hennepin County. threeriversparks.org

Dock Café | Walk around beautiful Stillwater, then get the best seat along the St. Croix River here with all of Wisconsin’s leafy glory across the river to behold. dockcafe.com

× Expand Photo by David Bowman Red Wing Minnesota Downtown Red Wing and the Mississippi, as seen from Skyline Drive in Memorial Park.

Mississippi Valley

The roads wind up and down, through low river towns and high bluff parks.

How did the Mississippi River Valley come to be our Grand Canyon of the North, dotted with pines and filled with bald eagles? It took time. Four hundred and fifty million years ago the Mississippi River Valley was a flat sea floor with layers of sand compressed into sandstone. Twelve thousand years ago the Mississippi River, fed by the melting glaciers of the ending Ice Age, began to gouge a channel through the rock.

After 450 million years, you can see it in a day. Meander to the bluff-tops of Frontenac, where the river is a silver snake in a garden and the bluffs the fortress walls. Or get to Alma and look up: Now, on the low shore of the river, you’re a tiny elf, gazing up from the bottom of a green well. In Winona, hike Garvin Heights Park, where the Sugar Loaf Bluff towers above. The stone is spooky, wise, and ancient.

You don’t become a landmark overnight.

“The Mississippi River towns are comely, clean, well built, and pleasing to the eye, and cheering to the spirit. The Mississippi Valley is as reposeful as a dreamland, nothing worldly about it . . . nothing to hang a fret or a worry upon.” —Mark Twain, from Life on the Mississippi

Editor’s Picks

Pizza Farms

Enjoy pizza alfresco at Red Barn Farm in Northfield, above (redbarnfarmofnorthfield.com), Stone Barn (thenelsonstonebarn.com), and Stockholm’s A to Z (atozproduceandbakery.com).

Weaver Bottoms

Raptors, tundra swans, and shorebirds visit this marshy habitat. Drive southeast on Hwy. 61 past Hwy. 74, then take the spur road to the top of the hill fora view. bit.ly/2v3YV0S

Cannon Valley Trail

With more than 19 miles of paved, flat trail with bike rentals at both ends, it’s no wonder the CVT is a top choice for chasing leaf color—just remember you’ll need to buy a Wheel Pass. cannonvalleytrail.com

Sheldon Theatre

Since 1904, this gilded Red Wing jewel box has been one of the country’s most exquisite theaters. This fall, see magicians, a film festival, and even a celebration of Neil Diamond! sheldontheatre.org

Quick Stops

Lark Toys | Like the Louvre of toy stores, Lark Toys in Kellogg is 20,000 square feet of kid-friendly exploration, including a hand-carved carousel, a bookstore, an ice cream shop, and more. larktoys.com

Island City Brewing Company | This is the Winona destination brewery city slickers have been waiting for, and you’re encouraged to bring a picnic basket. islandcitybrew.com

Grape Harvest | Get a hands-on harvesting experience and a catered alfresco meal during one of the fall harvests at Cannon River Winery in Cannon Falls, beginning September 9. cannonriverwinery.com

J & J Barbecue | Jim and Laura Grandy have been barbecuing since 1970, and they have a full-on dining room for their famed ribs to better showcase their 100bourbons! jandjbbq.com

Hansich Bakery | Would it be a road trip without donuts? Stop at this Red Wing store for paczki to journey down Hwy. 61.