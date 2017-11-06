15 Cool Festivities Worth the Drive This Winter

× Expand Photograph by Ginny Haupert Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth

1. Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Duluth, Nov. 18—Dec. 26

From Nathan Bentley’s backyard to Duluth’s Bayfront Park, this spectacular show of holiday lights has been wowing visitors for 14 years. Glowing tunnels, a towering 150,000-bulb LED tree, cookies and cocoa, Santa and Mrs. Claus—all free and open for five weeks! bentleyvilleusa.org

Where to Stay:

Duluth picks: Pier B Resort Hotel (pierbresort.com), Canal Park Lodge (canalparklodge.com)

2. Red Wing Holiday Stroll

Nov. 24

An old-fashioned Christmas celebration with reindeer, live penguins, fireworks, music, and a parade. redwingstroll.com

3. New Year’s Eve at Afton Alps

Dec. 31

Looking for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration? With lifts open till midnight, Afton Alps will host a bonfire, food specials, fireworks, and more. Plus, purchase a lift ticket after 3 pm on New Year’s Eve, and ski for free the next day. aftonalps.com

× Expand Photographs by Nace Hagemann Dog sledding on the Gunflint Trail

4. Gunflint Mail Run

Jan. 6–7

5. Beargrease sled dog Marathon

Jan. 28–31

Northeastern Minnesota has been making a name for itself as a dogsledding destination, hosting two major races and many other events. The Gunflint Mail Run (gunflintmail.com) consists of two legs of equal distance, separated by a mandatory layover. At 400 miles, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon (beargrease.com) is the longest continuous sled dog race in the lower 48 states, and is a qualifier for the famed Iditarod race in Alaska.

Tip: Try this exhilarating sport for yourself! A handful of local operators offer family-friendly dogsled rides and mushing opportunities: Grand Marais Sled Dog Adventures (grandmaraissleddogadventures.com), Gunflint Lodge (gunflint.com), Points Unknown (points-unknown.com), Stoney Creek Sled Dogs (stoneycreeksleddogs.com).

Where to Stay:

East Bay Suites (eastbaysuites.com) in Grand Marais

Bluefin Bay Resort (bluefinbay.com) in Tofte

Eagle Ridge Resort (eagleridgeatlutsen.com) in Lutsen

6. Ski Party Music Festival

Lutsen, Jan. 5–6

A throwback to a time when skiing was cool and sexy, Ski Party is for music lovers who love to hang on the slopes and in the chalets. The two-day lineup includes Black Eyed Snakes, Dead Man Winter, Charlie Parr, All Tomorrow’s Petty, Roma di Luna, and Invisible Boy. lutsen.com

× Expand Photograph by Kanon Kulpa Hot Air Affair in Hudson, Wisconsin

7. Hot Air Affair

Hudson, Wisconsin, Jan. 26–28

With the St. Croix River Valley as the backdrop, this beloved event wows on many levels. Kick off the weekend with an evening parade on Friday. Look on as upwards of 35 balloons take flight simultaneously on Saturday afternoon, and as they light up during the moon glow on Saturday night. Plus, geocaching, shopping, smooshboarding, crafts, great food, and more. hudsonhotairaffair.com

Where to Stay (The event attracts 20,000-plus visitors, so if you plan to stay the night, book your hotel early!):

Afton House Inn (aftonhouseinn.com)

Phipps Inn Bed & Breakfast (phippsinn.com)

× Expand Photographs by AJ Mellor Ice castles in Stillwater

8. Ice Castles in Stillwater

January–March (depending on weather conditions)

Back for a second year, the towering icy archways, icicles, slides, and tunnels will grace one of our favorite towns. Buy tickets online: icecastles.com.

Where to Stay:

Overnight at one of the Inns of the Valley, with charming options in the heart of downtown Stillwater or in nearby towns of the St. Croix Valley. innsofthevalley.com

9. Ely Winter Festival

Feb. 1–11

Want to get as far away from Super Bowl LII mania as possible? Head to Ely for its annual celebration of winter. The town is transformed into a gallery as snow sculptures fill the park and artwork is displayed in downtown shop windows. elywinterfestival.com

10. International Eelpout Festival

Feb. 15–18

For the past 38 years, crowds have gathered in northern Minnesota for a festival named after one of the ugliest bottom-dwelling fish, the eelpout. Watch out for fish-kissing, the polar plunge, bikini-clad festival-goers, a beer pong tournament, and, of course, a fishing contest. eelpoutfestival.com

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Color the Wind Color the Wind Festival in Clear Lake Iowa

11. Color the Wind Kite Festival

Clear Lake, Iowa, Feb. 17

A two-hour drive from the Twin Cities, this northern Iowa town draws kite-flyers from across the region for the largest winter kite event in the Midwest. Plus, stunt kite teams will perform routines choreographed to music. colorthewind.org

12. International Festival of Owls

Houston, Minnesota, March 2–4

Billed as “the only full-weekend, all-owl event in North America,” this late-winter gathering in southeastern Minnesota is a hoot, with plenty of family-friendly owl-themed activities. New this year, the World Bird Sanctuary will present the live owl programs, featuring a spectacled owl, a Eurasian eagle owl, a flying European barn owl, and more. festivalofowls.com

× Expand Photograph courtesy of August Schell Brewing Co. A frozen mug of Schell's back beer

13. Schell’s Bock Fest

New Ulm, March 3

Schell’s Bock Fest takes place outdoors on the grounds of the historic August Schell Brewery. Enjoy an award-winning beer or root beer beside a big bonfire and a few thousand friends while resounding olde-time music plays. schellsbrewery.com

14. Mille Lacs Kite Crossing

March 3–4

A weekend full of the best kiteboarding opportunities, from freeriding to endurance racing, and more. fleet8.com

15. Swift Lifts

Giants Ridge’s new high-speed chairlifts maybe the event of the season.

In November, the ski and snowboard hot spot northwest of Duluth unveils two lifts that will whisk skiers to the top of the hill so they can spend less time sitting and more time skiing. A new 2,186-foot detachable quad clocks in at only 2.3 minutes (versus eight minutes on the old chair) and slows down at the bottom of the hill, making it easier for beginner skiers. A new 1,825-foot fixed quad lift is located on the resort’s black diamond run. Giants Ridge is the only ski resort in Minnesota to install new chairlifts for the upcoming winter season. giantsridge.com

× Expand Dice

Winter Games

It’s always warm inside these casinos, where the slots hum steady at 70-plus degrees and A-list entertainment is on tap.

Grand Casino Mille Lacs Hotel

Kane Brown - Nov. 11

The social media phenomenon turned country music darling is set to wow the crowds. grandcasinomn.com

Mystic Lake Casino

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Nov. 25–Dec. 3

This critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza is a spectacle, Broadway musical, and family show all in one!

Jewel’s Handmade Holiday Tour - Dec. 16

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter spreads the spirit this season. mysticlake.com

Treasure Island Casino

Loverboy and Night Ranger - Dec. 8

These two iconic bands come together for a night of nonstop hard rock hits. ticasino.com

Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort

A Wynonna & the Big Noise Christmas - Dec. 14

Country singer Wynonna Judd puts on an unforgettable holiday show. prairiesedgecasino.com