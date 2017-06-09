Taking Root: White Bear Lake

× Expand Photos courtesy of Explore Minnesota White Bear Lake neighborhood A shoreline home catches morning rays off White Bear Lake.

Visitors are drawn to White Bear Lake’s quaint downtown area, but the residents of this 25,000-person city know that there is so much more to it. The city is a place for families to plant their roots and a place where community is made.

Grade-A Education

With nine elementary schools, two middle schools, and a high school with three campuses, White Bear Lake Area Schools are expansive (whitebear.k12.mn.us). The district also provides community education programs for all ages in cooking, recreation, arts, and more.

Academic programming starts in early childhood, and the school system supports youth, adults, and those who benefit from special education so they’re able to shine through high school and beyond. Fifty-four percent of the 2015 high school class enrolled in at least one of the 30-plus college-level course options, and students who chose PSEO got to experience the campus of one of the largest community colleges in the state—Century College (3300 Century Ave. N., century.edu). There, students can take courses in construction, engineering, information technology, and manufacturing. They can also share the stage in White Bear Lake Area High School’s performing arts program, which is consistently recognized in Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Awards. Noteworthy private schools also dot the White Bear Lake area, including Liberty Classical Academy (3878 Highland Ave., libertyclassicalacademy.org) and Hill-Murray School in nearby Maplewood (2625 Larpenteur Ave. E., hill-murray.org). To keep the discussion around education quality going, Liberty Classical Academy holds semiannual conversations about the state of education, and its headmaster hosts an am radio program, Education Nation.

× Expand White Bear Lake at dusk

Out and About

White Bear Lake High School’s top-notch drama department is indicative of the city’s vibrant arts culture. For a night of theater, see what’s on the bill at the Lakeshore Players Theatre, which has performed nine productions in the past year alone (4820 Stewart Ave., lakeshoreplayers.org). The White Bear Center for the Arts covers a wide spectrum of arts, offering classes in calligraphy, painting, pottery, dance, drawing, and more year-round for all ages (4971 Long Ave., whitebeararts.org). After all, what’s life without a little color in it?

With playgrounds, pavilions, and walking trails, White Bear Lake’s 24 public parks afford ample fresh air, and the 320-acre Tamarack Nature Center offers day camps for kids and orienteering classes for adults (5287 Otter Lake Rd., ramseycounty.us). If your leisure is golfing, sailing, or tennis, a membership at the historic White Bear Yacht Club—a private club founded in 1889—should be on your wish list (56 Dellwood Ave., wbyc.com). Or Dellwood Country Club (29 E. Hwy 96, dellwoodcountryclub.com). For racquetball, hockey, and other indoor sports, White Bear Lake Sports Center (1328 Hwy. 96 E., whitebearlake.org) and the 100,000-square-foot dome that marks the Vadnais Sports Center (1490 Co. Rd. E E., ramseycounty.us) are your meccas.

For those who flock to fitness centers, Life Time Athletic (4800 White Bear Pkwy., lifetimefitness.com) and the White Bear Area YMCA (2100 Orchard Ln., ymcamn.org) are just around the corner. If you push yourself just a bit too hard on the tennis courts or at the gym, a variety of health facilities in the White Bear Lake area can get you back on your feet. Entira (4786 Banning Ave., entirafamilyclinics.com) and HealthPartners (1430 Hwy. 96 E., healthpartners.com) both have clinics in White Bear Lake, and Summit Orthopedics just opened a state-of-the-art facility in nearby Vadnais Heights (3580 Arcade St., summitortho.com).

For older residents, it’s not only the arts and entertainment, the recreation, or the health care centers that make White Bear Lake a great place to live. Exceptional senior living communities including The Arbors of White Bear Lake (4800 Division Ave., langnelson.com), The Waters (3820 Hoffman Rd., thewatersseniorliving.com), and Cerenity Care Center (1900 Webber St., cerenityseniorcare.org) help everyone thrive through the years.

Building Faith and Community

Family isn’t only about those who live with you. White Bear Lake has 19 places of worship within its borders, and several others in nearby communities (some are listed at whitebearlake.org). Many are making community in multiple ways. White Bear Lake United Methodist Church has a community bread oven used for open bread baking classes, and once a month takes orders from local residents for homemade bread, putting the proceeds toward the church’s community partners (1851 Birch St., wblumc.org).

Of course, you don’t have to belong to any faith to give back. The White Bear Lake Rotary Club, Lions Club, VFW, and American Legion frequently support community events, fundraisers, and more. White Bear Lake also has many opportunities to make a difference through volunteering, including with the PAI organization, where volunteers give their time and talent to collaborate with the disabled community, bringing smiles by helping out with a cooking class, perhaps, or putting their tool kits to use by helping construct building accommodations (1754 Commerce Court, paimn.org). Volunteering opportunities are also available with Solid Ground, a nonprofit working with homeless families to provide support in multiple areas (East Metro Place, 3521 Century Ave. N., solidgroundmn.org). Many residents also regularly donate items to the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf.