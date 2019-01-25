What's Your Sign?

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Astrology of You and Me book
Whether or not you believe in celestial influences, astrology has permeated our culture, with fire, water, earth, and air signs making their way into apparel, jewelry, and home goods. And even if you don’t read your daily horoscope, you probably know you’re such a Cancer because of your deeply intuitive and sentimental demeanor, or a total Sag with an earnest case of wanderlust. So go ahead, folks, start the new year off right and strut your sign.
Astrology of You and Me book
From left to right: Sagittarius Necklace ($34), by Larissa Loden; Zodiac Necklace ($22), from Patina, eight metro locations; Astrology of You and Me Book ($25), also from Patina; Taurus Candle ($12), from Anthropologie, several metro locations; Candle ($35), by Spitfire Girl, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802
Horoscope blouse
Horoscope Blouse ($182), by Fifteen Twenty, also from Stephanie’s
Leo zodiac ring
Leo Zodiac Ring ($69), by Mejuri
Zodiac embroidered sweatshirt
Zodiac Embroidered Sweatshirt ($49), by Currently in Love, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale
Capricorn Star Mate zodiac necklace
Capricorn Star Mate Zodiac Necklace ($70), by CAM, also from Nordstrom