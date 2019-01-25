What's Your Sign?

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Astrology of You and Me book

Whether or not you believe in celestial influences, astrology has permeated our culture, with fire, water, earth, and air signs making their way into apparel, jewelry, and home goods. And even if you don’t read your daily horoscope, you probably know you’re such a Cancer because of your deeply intuitive and sentimental demeanor, or a total Sag with an earnest case of wanderlust. So go ahead, folks, start the new year off right and strut your sign.

From left to right: Sagittarius Necklace ($34), by Larissa Loden; Zodiac Necklace ($22), from Patina, eight metro locations; Astrology of You and Me Book ($25), also from Patina; Taurus Candle ($12), from Anthropologie, several metro locations; Candle ($35), by Spitfire Girl, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802

Horoscope blouse

Horoscope Blouse ($182), by Fifteen Twenty, also from Stephanie’s

Leo zodiac ring

Leo Zodiac Ring ($69), by Mejuri

Zodiac embroidered sweatshirt

Zodiac Embroidered Sweatshirt ($49), by Currently in Love, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale

Capricorn Star Mate zodiac necklace

Capricorn Star Mate Zodiac Necklace ($70), by CAM, also from Nordstrom