Sneak Peek: You're a Gem by Designer Larissa Loden

× Expand photo courtesy of Larissa Loden

As part of #FWMN, local jewelry designer Larissa Loden is straying away from the typical (and expected) designer showcase and runway shows we're used to seeing. This year, she introduces You're A Gem, an immersive art-meets-fashion gallery experience, which kicks off this Friday at the Northrup King Building.

Born out of Loden's desire to create a hyper-local content museum (inspired by popular national museums like The Museum of Ice Cream, Candytopia, and Color Factory), You're A Gem features a series of 360-degree installations—all inspired by the properties of gemstones used in Loden's collections.

Make no mistake: You're A Gem may be the brainchild of Loden's, but she has teamed up with other local A-list artists—Ashley Mary Art, Araya Jensen, Girl Friday Creative, Pink Linen Designs, Celina Kane, Kevin Kramp, LAB MPLS—to bring the concept to life. Each artist has created a uniquely integrated installation, from a giant gem wall, to a life-sized geode, to a 30-foot citrine ball pit.

× Expand photo courtesy of Larissa Loden

The gallery will also include an “amethyst room," where guests can sip, snack, and shop a variety of pieces by participating You're A Gem artists—including Loden's jewelry.

"Our goal is to create a space for local artists, designers, and artisans to test anything that they haven’t been able to try before and give them a platform to share it with the public,” says Loden. “Plus, we want people to come, play, let go of the seriousness of life, and feel like the gem that they are!”

So grab your selfie lights, your portable phone chargers (and your Instagram photographer), because if you don't post from #YoureAGemMSP... did you really go?

The museum kicks off on Friday, May 3 and will run for three weekends (through Sunday, May 19). Tickets, at $20, can be purchased online at youreagemmsp.com.