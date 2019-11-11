Your Shopping Guide to Twin Cities Holiday Markets

× Expand Courtesy of Plate and Parcel Holiday Market Plate and Parcel Holiday Market

Forgo big-box bonanzas and cyber sales—every holiday season, there seems to be a maker market (or two, or three) to hit every weekend. With each one offering fresh handcrafted gifts (perhaps even something for yourself!), and cocktails and craft beers to boot, there are many ways to shop local this season. Consider this your pocket guide to where the local craft purveyors are popping up this holiday season—just don’t forget your Glühwein mug.

We'll continue to update this list of local markets throughout the season. Keep checking back, or send us your event to include in our roundup!

Mill City Thanksgiving and Holiday Markets: Bundle up and peruse ver 40 local farmers, makers and artists for are providing weekly groceries, unique handmade gifts and holiday meals inside Mill City Museum. Nov. 2, 16, 23, Dec. 7, 14, Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market

Plate & Parcel Holiday Market: Formally known as the Linden Hills Holiday Market, this bigger and better market is now taking place at Wagner Garden Centers, where more than 60 vendors sell food, crafts, winter home and outdoor decor, and gifts galore. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 2-Dec. 22, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., facebook.com

MN Christmas Market at Nicollet Island Pavilion: The annual pavilion pop-up is back on Sunday, Nov. 17 but this time, with a charitable twist. All vendors will donate 7 percent of sales from the shopping event to a local charity that is fighting for kids in the Twin Cities. Nov. 17, Nicollet Island Pavilion, facebook.com

Hometown for the Holidays: Take advantage of discounts and sales at local businesses, as well as goods by local makers on Stillwater's historic mainstreet. November 22-December 31, Main Street in Stillwater, events.discoverstillwater.com

Christmas at the Historic Courthouse Holiday Bazaar: The 27th annual Stillwater event is back. Head to the courthouse (no scheduled hearing necessary) to shop local goodies, jam to live music and put in a good word with Santa. Nov. 23, Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 Pine St. W., Stillwater, discoverstillwater.com

Black Friday on Broadway: Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) and West Broadway Business & Area Coalition teams up to present Black Friday on Broadway—a two-day shopping extravaganza featuring local shops and businesses. Nov. 29-30, NEON, 1007 W. Broadway Ave., Mpls., facebook.com

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt: Downtown Excelsior becomes a German open-air market for this holiday festival. Bundle up and enjoy holiday foods and entertainment and shop decor and gifts for the entire family. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Downtown Excelsior, excelsiorchristmas.com

Thanksgiving Winter Weekend Markets: After coming out of the turkey tryptophan coma, shop small at Sociable Cider Werks' annual three-day long small 'biz event: Nov. 29- Dec. 1, Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE., Mpls., facebook.com

Holidazzle: The Minneapolis holiday tradition in Loring Park will include dozens of local artisans and makers, a skating rink, local entertainers, classic holiday movies, visits from Santa, giveaways, drinks and treats, and a few surprises along the way. Thursday-Sunday, November 29-December 22, Loring Park, holidazzle.com

Merry Maker's Studio: This inaugural holiday pop-up created by True North Collaborative is an experiential market concept designed to celebrate local makers and make memories during the holiday season. Each weekend will feature interactive (and 'gram-worthy) installations, shop 'opps, and creative activities for families. Nov. 30-Dec. 22, Third Haus, 4420 Drew Ave. S., Mpls., truenorthcollaborative.com

6th Annual Made By Hands Holiday Sale: Bauhaus Brew Labs will be buzzin' on Small Business Saturday. Expect local goodies and yummy brews, plus savory snackage from Butcher Salt food truck. Nov. 30, Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., facebook.com

North Loop Holiday Bazaar: Minneapolis Craft Market returns to Modist Brewing Company for an indoor market filled with artisan-made gifts from some of the coolest local makers. Dec. 1, Modist Brewing Company, facebook.com

Unique Markets: Shop a number of small biz' makers and companies at Nordeast's Machine Shop. Bonus: The complimentary mini manicures and spa treatments and gift wrap station. Dec. 1, Machine Shop, uniquemarkets.com

Holiday Gift Gallery: Art Resources Gallery and Jella are hosting their annual Holiday Gift Giving Event kickoff at International Market Square with special guest and artist Tom Foty. Dec. 3, IMS, Ste. 166, artresourcesgallery.com

St. Paul European Christmas Market: Shop handmade gifts, sip Gluhwein, and taste traditional European treats at Union Depot’s open-air Austrian-inspired holiday market. December 6-22, Union Depot, 214 4th St. E., St. Paul, uniondepot.org

Hygge Holiday Market: Head to South Minneapolis' festive Lawless Distilling to hygge like the best of 'em. A new lineup of makers will set up shop every Sunday in December. Dec. 7-28, Lawless Distilling, 2619 28th Ave. S., Mpls., facebook.com

Betty Danger's Bizarre Bazaar: Betty's fourth annual Bizarre Bazaar is back with quirky must-haves and cooky crafts. Dec. 7-8, Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall Ave. NE, Mpls., facebook.com

American Craft Council's Craft Bash: Get first dibs on homemade gifts while scoping out works from over 70 artists including Hennepin Made, Printerette Press, SCARFSHOP, and more. Dec. 7, Parallel Café + Events, 145 Holden St. N., Mpls., craftcouncil.org

A Handmade Holiday Market: Sip beer while shopping for gifts from local makers such as Larissa Loden, True Ethic, Cherry Rock Design, Radiate Activewear, and nearly 20 more. Hosted by the Minneapolis Craft Market. Saturdays, December 7-21, Lakes and Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Mpls, lakesandlegends.com

A Very Vintage Holiday Market: For the Minneapolis Vintage Market's December edition, pick up up-cycled treasures for that special someone on your list (and even something for yourself). Pro tip: Buy an early bird ticket to shop before anyone else. Dec. 8, Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE., Mpls., facebook.com

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar: Minneapolis Craft Market is decking the Machine Shop halls with two full floors of handmade goods for everyone on your list—from jewelry and apparel to home and apothecary goods. Dec. 15, Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE., Mpls., facebook.com