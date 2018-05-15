Your Guide to Shopping at Art-A-Whirl 2018

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Hazel & Rose Hazel & Rose

The Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association’s annual Art-A-Whirl is back and bigger than ever. From art in nearly every medium to maker demos, food trucks, craft beverages, and live music, there’s no shortage of fun to be had. But with seven blocks of real estate and more than 300 artists ready to open their private studios to the public, it can be tough to sift through and decipher what to see, shop, eat, and drink in just three days. Read on for a roundup of some of this year’s unique shopping events. Oh, and don’t forget to grab your raincoat, because what is #ArtAWhirl without a surprise storm?

Hazel & Rose’s 2nd Shopaversary

The Northeast boutique has plenty of tricks up its sleeve to celebrate both the weekend-long art event and its 2nd shopaversary. Tricks include a pop-up from local ceramic maker Sandwich Ceramic, a chance to draw your own discount, modern dance group performances, and more. Check out the shop’s complete weekend agenda. Hazel & Rose, 945 NE Broadway St., Ste. 220, Mpls., shophazelandrose.com

Minnesota Mobile Market

Sota Clothing and Handsome Cycles are teaming up to launch the first Minnesota Mobile Market. Grab a Freewheeler Dry Apple Cider and some grub from the Red River Kitchen food truck while you explore some of the Twin Cities’ first mobile shops—including Paddle North, Style Trolley, and Mill City Running. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE Fillmore St., Mpls., sociablecider.com

Norseman Distillery Art Giveaway

Norseman is teaming up with local photographer Nicole Flack and Red Bull to bring art into the cocktail room, with a special limited-quantity art giveaway. Stop by on Saturday, May 19 starting at 1 p.m. to purchase a featured Art-A-Whirl cocktail and receive a one-of-a-kind marble coaster designed by Teagan White. Norseman Distillery, 451 NE Taft St., Mpls., norsemandistillery.com

Art-A-Whirl at Larissa Loden Jewelry

Head over to jewelry designer Larissa Loden’s Northrup King Building Studio, where she will release limited-edition designs only available during Art-A-Whirl, as well as upcoming collection sneak peeks. There will be free cookies from Cookie Cart, an organization that Larissa gives back 5% of net sales to. Northrup King Building, 1500 NE Jackson St., Ste. 265, Mpls., larissaloden.com

The Ladies of Studio 247

Celebrate three local female entrepreneurs and studio mates—Laura Roos of Minny & Paul, Ashley Mary of Ashley Mary Art, and Bethany Shrock of Beth Cath Photography & Direction—with special sales and product debuts. Minny & Paul will debut its first retail shop, which will offer curated gift boxes and "binnys," enamel pins, and tote bags, as well as unveil an all-new wall art installation showcasing four local makers. Attendees will also get an exclusive early bird offer on the Minny & Paul Father's Day gift box.

Ashley Mary will have dozens of her colorful abstract paintings for sale, as well as a slew of small goods ranging from $11–$125, including handmade pompom earrings, small pouches and cosmetic bags, lapel pins, and prints. Studio 247, Northrup King Building, 1500 NE Jackson St., Mpls.

