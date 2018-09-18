Your Guide to Minnesota Fall Fashion Week 2018

× Expand photo by Laura Rae Photography Karin Morris Millinery Karin Morris Millinery

The weather might be cooling down, but the fall fashion scene in Minneapolis is heating up quicker than your inaugural pumpkin spice latte. As we all know, fall in Minnesota can be a bit fussy—chilly mornings turn to afternoons in the high-70s, leaving those of us who jump the sweater weather gun way too hot and longing for a simple T-shirt (layers, people). Whether or not you've mastered the intricacies of dressing for autumn, Fall Fashion Week MN has fall style on lockdown. The week-long event showcases the designers, retailers, stylists, models, and other creators that put Minnesota fashion on the map.

This year, the team at FWMN is all about getting Minnesota's diverse talent out there. People of color, the body-positive movement, and LGBTQ+ creators are at the forefront of this year's lineup. “This year’s expanded lineup helps give additional voice to emerging talent and the diversity of the Minnesota fashion community, and truly showcases a cross-section of local fashion,” explains FWMN co-founder Jahna Peloquin. And with a whopping 24 events throughout the week, get ready to see a whole menagerie of chic styles that offer something for everyone—regardless of the weather.

MNFW's fall lineup runs September 23–29. Here are some of our top picks from local creatives:

Minnstafashion: Official FWMN Kickoff

Don your best duds and mingle with other fashion enthusiasts at the Foshay Tower—where guests can shop local pop-ups, watch live garment and accessory presentations, and show off their eye for style at the photo wall. Entry is free, but don't forget to register. Thursday, September 20, 7–9 p.m., The Foshay, 821 Marquette Ave. S., Mpls., 612-215-3700, fashionweekmn.com

MN4MN presents Right Justified by Ini Iyamba

Get the first look at Right Justified, a new menswear collection by MN4MN co-founder Ini Iyamba. Designs featuring clean and classic lines mix with a subtle, "je ne sais quoi" edginess that make for a casually cool lineup. Tickets are $30. Saturday, September 22, 6:30–10 p.m., Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Mpls. fashionweekmn.com

Local Coterie

This showcase spotlights local brands and designers from all over the style spectrum. Pop-up shops from ACG, Slate Collective, WAY the Label and more will be available to shop before and after the runway show. Plus, stay for the afterparty for a chance to chat with the designers. Tickets begin at $30. Tuesday, September 25, 6–10:30 p.m. (show at 7:30 p.m.), Warehouse Winery, 6415 Cambridge St., Mpls., 612-940-9463, fashionweekmn.com

Fulbe Couture by FulbeKloset Fashion Show

Nigerian-Minnesotan designer Aisha Umar started Fulbekloset with the intent to bring African luxury fashion to the masses without keeping the luxury price tag. Musical performances from Carolyne Naomi and Redji King accompany a showcase of Umar's latest collection. Tickets start at $10. Monday, September 24, 7–10 p.m., Uptown VFW, 2196 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-823-6233, fashionweekmn.com

Century Gone By - Karen Morris Millinery

Karen Morris Millinery is turning up the nostalgia with 100 years of fashion inspiration. Looks borne from each decade, between 1920 and 2020, will hit the runway in a showcase of outfits made by local designers and retailers (Scarborough Fair, nine56 studio, Robin Ann Meyer and more) with headpieces by Karen Morris. Tickets begin at $15. Wednesday, September 26, 6–9 p.m., Studio 125, 1621 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

Queen Anna presents The Art of Leather with Bano eeMee

The perfect leather jacket is so dang hard to find, why not make your own? Designer Aleem Arif of couture leather goods brand Bano eeMee is here to help. Choose your own leather, lining, and hardware to create a unique piece with the help of Arif and the fashionistas at Queen Anna. Register to reserve your spot. Thursday, September 27, 5–7 p.m., Queen Anna, 109 N. 2d St., Mpls., 612-888-5153, fashionweekmn.com

Pharmacie - Amalgamation

Men's apparel, home and gift boutique Pharmacie is keeping its fashion week festivities casual: This open-house-style event is free and showcases the boutique's unique collection of high-end menswear and modern home furnishings. Thursday, September 27, 6–9 p.m., 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., 612-200-9633, fashionweekmn.com

The Fitting Room Streetside Fashion Show

Ten local designers showcase their work at The Fitting Room—well, outside, that is. Hang out streetside for a fashion show featuring pieces from Alma Mia, Vikse Designs, Tessa Louise and more. Then, head inside to shop the looks hot off the runway. Tickets are $10. Saturday, September 29, 2–6 p.m., The Fitting Room, 316 W. 38th St., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

S'habiller Avec Amour - To Dress with Love

Artist and photographer Shelly Mosman's fashion showcase celebrates the beauty of both youth and aging through artistic lighting, music, and yes, local couture. The runway show features pieces from iconic TC designers—Shenendoah Bauer, Stephanie Lake, and Celina Kane, to name a few. Tickets are $65. Saturday, September 29, 7–11 p.m. (8:30 p.m. show), Workshop, 1300 NE Quincy St., Mpls., 612-361-0000, fashionweekmn.com

