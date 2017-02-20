Your Favorite Hair Stylists + Colorists

× Expand Beauty poll results banner

Now that we know your favorite salons and spas, we had to know your most trusted allies within. Whether you are looking for a trim or full-on platinum blonde, here are your favorite stylists and colorists.

Kristy Wilson, Stylist at Uptown Curl

Perhaps the best way to realize your purpose is to have it thrust upon you, in the form of a bad hair day. Or in Kristy Wilson’s case, way too many bad hair days at the hands of hairstylists who didn’t understand her curls. And so, she determined it was up to her to help “curly girls (and boys) love their hair and feel confident and empowered.” Today, she does this with customized cuts and color, but finds that her specialty is helping women grow out and blend in their natural silver hair.

Hair tip: "No more shampoo! Instead, always use a detergent free cleanser, like a cream cleanser."

Favorite products: DevaCurl and Jessicurl Spiralicious. "These products make your hair look and feel great, plus they are sulfate and silicone free."

Uptown Curl, 2006 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-326-4792, uptowncurl.com

Gillian McNulty-Brown, Stylist + Colorist at Bourbon and Bows Salon

Coming from Aveda and an early self-appointed job of coloring her own hair, Gillian McNulty-Brown knows exactly what she’s doing. And after taking apprenticeships in Minneapolis and Chicago, she has 15 years under her belt to prove it. It doesn’t matter if you want to make a subtle change or be almost unrecognizable, she’s on your side to make it happen.

Winter hair care tip: "Besides getting regular trims, try a Keratin smoothing treatment to make your hair super soft and combat the drying weather."

Favorite product: evo end doctor. “It’s a smoothing sealant and makes the hair look and feel incredible. It’s all my clients’ addiction!”

Burbon and Bows, 331 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-205-8346, bourbonandbowssalon.com

Carol Fackler, Stylist at beKIND salon & spa

For Carol Fackler, it’s all about being caring and kind, whether that is for her friends, her clients, or her son (with whom she started beKIND). And after 37 years of dedicating her life to cosmetology, it’s clear that her clients notice. She’s worked in the bridal industry, she’s had a role in educating others, and now she specializes in up-dos, facials, and hair foiling (all natural and organic, of course).

Hair tip: Make sure you match your hair’s texture to the products you use. “Work with your natural hair--fine hair requires fine product, thick hair requires thick product. When you maximize your natural hair you will find it easier to style, work with, and you won’t be searching for the next big fix.”

Favorite products: neuControl Medium Hairspray and John Masters Organics Sea Mist

beKIND, 2479 E. County Rd. E, White Bear Lake, 651-500-1969, bekindmn.com

Krisi Lang, Stylist at beKIND salon & spa

What began as working towards a degree in mechanical engineering quickly shifted to pursuing her passion at Aveda, and she hasn’t looked back since. She’s here to give you the beautiful change that you’re looking for in the studio, but for her that isn’t enough. Before she lets you leave, she’ll make sure that you have the tools and the knowledge to make your look work for you when you’re on your own at home.

Hair tip: "If you are going to invest the money in a good haircut or color, make sure you make it worth it by using the products needed to continue caring for your hair."

Favorite winter hair care product: Argan Oil. "It does everything you could want for your hair (smoothes, protects, repairs, moisturizes), and can be used for your skin too! And with winter dryness hitting all of us hard, this type of double-whammy is exactly what we need."

beKIND, 2479 E. County Rd. E, White Bear Lake, 651-500-1969, bekindmn.com

Linda Bailey, Colorist at Indulge Salon and Spa

A 40 year salon veteran, Linda Bailey knows what really matters and what she can pass off as a trend. She understands the importance of using products that are organic and healthy not only for our skin and hair, but for the environment as well. And this natural theme doesn’t just reflect in the composition of the products, but her style as well, with her favorite color services reflecting what nature provides, namely, beautiful grey coverage.

Hair tip: The best color results will come to healthy hair, so use a deep conditioning mask on your hair once a week, especially with the winter dryness we are all suffering from. “This is a great time to soak in the tub and take some time for self care.”

Favorite winter care hair product: OI/OIL by Davines. "It comes from the roucou plant from South America and is really healing for any type of hair, but especially good for longer curly hair."

Indulge Salon and Spa, 2183 3rd St., White Bear Lake, 651-797-6440, indulgesalonwbl.com

Ash Romdalvik, Stylist + Colorist at Pink Hair Studio

Ash Romdalvik was always the go-to girl whenever any of her high school friends wanted a hair change, and her parents’ furniture has the hair dye damage to prove it. She realized cosmotology was the path for her. And now, 15 years later, she still loves it, especially her favorite “miracle service” that is the Brazilian Blowout.

Hair tip: "Always use cooler water when washing out your conditioner, so that it will really lock onto the strands of hair."

Favorite product: Moroccanoil. "It works wonders for everyone, but really stands out for frizzy hair."

Pink Hair Studio, 7908 N. Main St., Maple Grove, 952-381-5262

Ami Johnson, Colorist at The Metropolitan

Growing up in an artistic family, Ami Johnson was destined to follow suit, and pairing the art of hair with being able to help people look and feel their best, this trajectory only made sense. No matter what you’re looking for, she’s here to help you do it (she’s even licensed in permanent cosmetics).

Tip for trying a bold new color: Schedule a consultation! She is all for trying new things and mixing up your look, but she wants to make sure that there is a plan in place and that you understand the process necessary to get your desired color.

Spring color trends: “Of course you will hear the standard advice to brighten up your color for spring, since you just went dark for fall. However, I don't necessarily follow trends—it's more interesting to play off of trends giving clients something less predictable and more distinctive. “

The Metropolitan, 7300 France Ave. S., Ste. 300, Edina, 952-288-2230, themonfrance.com

Joy Claeson, Colorist at Rocco Altobelli in Roseville

Color is all she does! After graduating from Aveda, Joy Claeson jumped right in, and has consistently kept up with industry changes by attending classes all around the country. Today, whether she’s painting hair with the balayage technique or giving you the brightest new colors, she’ll make sure you walk out looking your best.

Hair tip: Treat yourself by making sure you are doing everything you can to keep your hair healthy. “Using oils such as argan, coconut, or jojoba frequently can protect both your color as well as your hair itself. The less heat you use on your hair the better, including when you shampoo.”

Favorite product: PRAVANA Hair Color. “It mixes true to tone like paint would, and the botanical extracts and natural proteins leave your hair silky and smooth and your color extremely vibrant.”

Rocco Altobelli, Rosedale Center, Roseville, 651-631-2289, roccoaltobellisalons.com

Lauren Moran, Stylist at Vizi Spa & Salon

Lauren Moran graduated from the Aveda Institute, but what makes her a favorite is that her education didn’t stop there. After school she went on to complete a yearlong apprenticeship program, and she continues to take courses today in order to ensure that she can offer the latest styles and services to her clients. She can do it all, but no matter what change you want to make, she knows how to best customize it to you.

Winter hair care tip: "Keep your hair healthy and shiny by doing deep conditioning treatments weekly."

Favorite Product: STAYING.ALIVE by Kevin Murphy. "It’s a weightless leave-in conditioning treatment that not only leaves your hair shinier, softer, and protected, it also makes it stronger."

Vizi Spa & Salon, 3208 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., 612-822-3303, vizispa.com