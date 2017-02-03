Your Favorite Salons + Spas

× Expand Beauty poll results banner

Our glowing skin and well-coiffed hair? It’s due in no small part to the good fortune of living in a city with so many great salons and spas—a couple hundred in fact. But we wanted to know your favorites. So we asked for your go-to salons and spas in our first-ever Beauty Readers’ Poll, conducted in 2016. Here are your picks.

beKIND salon & spa

Taking care of hair, skin, body, and the environment is the mission of this White Bear Lake salon. After years in the industry, mother and son team Alan and Carol Fackler realized that no matter how happy their clients were, most salons were using (and throwing away) way too many chemicals. BeKIND, which opened in 2015, donates every clip of hair, recycles every foil, and properly disposes of all unused color. The products are organic and responsible, and the atmosphere of the salon mimics that philosophy with natural recycled woods. Says Alan Fackler “If you can be kind to your skin and hair, you will always look naturally beautiful.” 2479 E. County Rd. E, White Bear Lake, 651-500-1969, bekindmn.com

Bourbon and Bows Salon

If you were to pair the coolest cabin with your dream salon, this is where you’d end up. With its wooden walls, brightly colored décor, and welcoming, cozy atmosphere, the two-year-old shop is a great place to hang out, and get pretty. You can get your hair colored, cut, smoothed with the Keratin treatment, and styled—with a bourbon in hand. 331 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-205-8346, bourbonandbowssalon.com

Indulge Salon

In a space focused on overall wellness, the elements of Feng Shui not only add to the comfort, but the purpose of the salon. The atmosphere is clean and inviting, and the entire first floor is built to be accessible to all physically challenged clients. The services and products are almost all organic and natural, whether for a haircut, balayage, facial, massage, or mani/pedi. But their true passion is providing women who are experiencing hair loss due to alopecia or other medical conditions a treatment or wig. 2183 3rd St., White Bear Lake, 651-797-6440, indulgesalonwbl.com

HAUS Salon

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams HAUS Salon in the North Loop

Hard to believe HAUS has only been in business six years—the salon’s original South Minneapolis location has a devoted following, and the newer North Loop salon is an often-Instagrammed showpiece for its modern, industrial vibe, with service to match. HAUS has a reputation for being the place you want to go when you’re ready to step up your game, thanks to the vision of Creative Director Charlie Brackney. HAUS North Loop offers spa services including massage, facials, wraps and body waxing. 4240 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls.; 730 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.; 612-827-4287, haussalon.com

Uptown Curl

Uptown Curl lives up to its name, and not just because it’s located on Hennepin. This is the curly hair-centric expertise you didn’t even realize tyou needed. Since opening in 2014, it’s become the go-to spot for those struggling to style the tightest curls or loosest waves. If you’re really feeling lost, they’ll even teach you some styling tricks. But don’t come in looking for a blow out or chemical straightening— celebrating the curl means embracing, it not changing it. 2006 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-326-4792, uptowncurl.com

Crutchfield Dermatology

This clinic began 15 years ago, and has a lot to show for it—besides being highly awarded, Dr. Crutchfield is the team dermatologist for the Twins, Wild, Vikings, and Timberwolves. Don’t be intimidated by the medical practice—the MediSpa is separated to create a soothing atmosphere. While this isn’t the spot you’d come for a quick massage and manicure, the MediSpa offers many treatments that will leave you feeling pampered while addressing all types of skin concerns.1185 Town Centre Dr., Ste. 101, Eagan, 651-209-3600, crutchfielddermatology.com

Spa Sweet

After years in California, Sonja Boatman Anderson, who started out at the Aveda Institute, was ready to come home. And lucky for us, she had a lot of knowledge and experience to bring back with her. In 2012, her dream of creating the full spa experience for her clients was realized, and she opened Spa Sweet by Sonja Eileen Aesthetics. Today, whether you’re looking for facials, massages, waxing, or tinting, this is your one-stop shop. And not surprisingly, their most popular service is the 60-minute Spa Sweet Signature facial, which, besides being tailored to your skin and its needs, also includes a face, neck, shoulder and hand (or foot) massage. 4747 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-799-3588, spasweet.com

Future Concepts Studio + Spa

This veteran salon on the edge of Eden Prairie, Edina, and Minnetonka, has long been a go-to for the western suburbs for everything from hair and nails to waxing and an in. the spa has a separate entrance so that you aren’t distracted by blow-dryers while you’re getting your foot soak in the waiting room. Their most popular services are their massages and facials, and just in time to start repairing the havoc that dry winter weather has wreaked, stop in to check out their hydration options for your skin and hair. 6403 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, 952-942-0252, futureconceptsalon.com