Young Entrepreneurs are Mixing Business and Charity

× Expand Photograph by Woodchuck Woodchuck's Ben Vanden planting trees Ben Vanden Wymelenberg of Woodchuck USA, planting trees for every wood accessory sold.

On a warm autumn day when shades of yellow and orange danced around the edges of green leaves, Ben Vanden Wymelenberg drove a shovel into the lawn at Eastcliff, the residence of the University of Minnesota president. This was two years—almost to the day—after his Minneapolis-based lifestyle goods company, Woodchuck USA, pledged to plant a tree for every wood product sold. That’s phone cases, journals, flasks, and more. He set a goal of planting 500,000 trees in two years. Woodchuck doubled that.

The young ginkgo that Vanden Wymelenberg planted at Eastcliff marked Woodchuck’s one millionth tree. Woodchuck trees are growing around the world—from Minnesota to Madagascar. But it seemed fitting for the millionth to go to Vanden Wymelenberg’s alma matter.

He was a senior when inspiration struck during an architecture internship. Vanden Wymelenberg, then 22, affixed a wood veneer to the back of his iPhone. He liked the look, and loved the idea of bringing technology closer to nature. So Vanden Wymelenberg incorporated under the name Woodchuck and quickly placed his wood skins for mobile devices at 750 college retailers around the country.

Vanden Wymelenberg soon realized he could deepen his corporate commitment to nature by following in the footsteps of TOMS, the for-profit company credited with inventing the one-for-one model in 2006: one pair of shoes donated to someone in need for every pair sold. Like a number of Minnesota startups, Woodchuck did the same in 2015: a tree planted for every product purchased. It changed the trajectory of Woodchuck.

“I don’t think the brand would be as successful without the ‘Buy One. Plant One.’ program,” Vanden Wymelenberg says. Woodchuck doesn’t release sales figures, but the founder and CEO says the company tripled its sales this year. Clients include heavy-hitters such as Facebook, Google, and AT&T, and approximately 60 percent of profits currently go toward tree-planting efforts.

It’s tough enough to make a new brand profitable, let alone to give away half its profits. But that is becoming common, according to Jay Ebben, an associate professor at the University of St. Thomas’s Schulze School of Entrepreneurship.

“From my observations of millennials and Generation Z, we see that they have a greater connection to the world around them, and a desire to do something bigger than themselves,” Ebben says. “We encourage students to explore what’s meaningful to them and build a vocation around that.”

It worked for Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller, the St. Thomas undergrads who turned a class assignment into the brand Love Your Melon in 2012. They designed a knit hat and pledged to give one to a child with cancer for every hat sold. When their giving exceeded the number of cancer patients in U.S. hospitals, the company switched to donating 50 percent of profits from each sale. In five years, Love Your Melon has given away 120,000 hats and dedicated $2.7 million to pediatric cancer research.

Now, Love Your Melon makes apparel and blankets, in addition to its signature beanies. Quinn, 25, oversees both product design and philanthropy.

“It’s like running two companies,” he says. And yet, for Love Your Melon and other local cause-related brands, it’s impossible to separate the two.

In some ways, it’s easier for Love Your Melon to give away half its profits from each sale, because the founders have never done anything different. They rely on grassroots marketing to promote the brand and help with charitable giving—that is, social media, and a network of 13,000 college volunteers.

“When your first filter is mission-driven, you have to find creative ways to make it work,” says Amy Grabow, vice president of marketing and business development for The Moscoe Group in Minnetonka. All the Feels, the new bedding line she founded with the company, launched in September and will be exclusively at Target through the holidays. All the Feels gives away a blanket (or the monetary equivalent) to young people in need for every item sold. “The giving comes first,” she says. “Every expense has to be whittled down.”

In the best of cases, that pressure prompts creativity.

Last year, Michael Mader, 24, founded Hippy Feet, a one-for-one sock company, in response to learning that socks were among the least-donated and most-requested item at homeless shelters. Hippy Feet has given more than 6,100 pairs of socks to the homeless so far.

“That’s the easy part,” Mader says. Finding labor proved more challenging, which inspired another form of giving. Hippy Feet employs homeless teens to package socks through Twin Cities–area shelters and social-service organizations.

The one-for-one model may prove to be a trend, but cause-based commerce represents a new standard. A common mantra among young mission-driven CEOs: Purpose is bigger than product. Woodchuck, for example, no longer thinks of itself as a manufacturer of wood accessories. “We’re in the business of creating global connections to nature,” Vanden Wymelenberg says. “Products are just the reminders.”

The next frontier for Woodchuck is creating “nature spaces” with preserved land where people might go for retreats. When pressed, Vanden Wymelenberg says he can see a future where his company no longer manufactures wood-bound journals and phone cases.

“I still love the product aspect of it—designing solutions,” Vanden Wymelenberg says. “But we have to think bigger.”