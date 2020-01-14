Healing With Worker B Wellness

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Worker B Wellness Find your center inside the beeswax meditation room at Worker B Wellness.

Now open in the historic Schmidt Brewery, Worker B Wellness, a new holistic wellness center, offers integrative apitherapy, an alternative medicine application of bees and bee products in healing therapies. The first of its kind in the Twin Cities (and one of just a handful around the world), the center is the brainchild of the minds behind local honey-based skin-care line Worker B.

“The culture of integrative medicine is definitely still growing up here,” says Rachel Romanelli, massage therapist, co-owner and COO of Worker B Wellness, and recent transplant from Missoula, Montana. “We want to be a one-stop oasis for people to come and decompress.”

All of the products and services connect to bees, from beeswax-derived massage oils to silk cocoons (said to improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles) used in facials. Even the space will smell of honey—May through October, beehive air will be pumped in from rooftop hives. The beeswax meditation room holds the highest concentration of hive air, in addition to 570 pounds (about ¼ inch thick) of beeswax on the walls.

According to Romanelli, a visit to the meditation room can help relieve allergies, chronic headaches, asthma, sinusitis, and other conditions. Services range from facials and massages to infrared sauna, float tank sessions, and halotherapy. Fun fact: honeybees don’t hibernate in the winter. They stay cozy in their hive, keeping the queen warm.

882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, workerbwellness.com