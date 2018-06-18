Wit & Delight Launches a Stationery Collection

× Expand Kate Arends from Wit and Delight

If you are a social media aficionado, chances are you’ve nabbed a screenshot of @witanddelight_ from Instagram or perhaps fallen down the Pinterest rabbit hole, pinning away eye-candy photos. If you’re a stranger to the woman behind the images, Kate Arends, here’s the skinny.

She started her branding agency, in 2009, with the goal to build a network of design clients reflecting work she was passionate about, including designing liquor bottles and logos for tech companies, which left her with some creative energy to put toward a side hustle.

“I dreamt of taking my design degree and creating items that I wanted in my home or office, or to gift to family and friends,” says Arends. “But, while a product line was always the end goal, I got sidetracked.” As an owner of both a design studio and Studio 125, an event space in Northeast, and a mother of two, we’ll give her a pass on the delay.

Along the way, Arends was approached by a large retailer to design a line of tech products. While at first she was a little shy on confidence, the first go-round was a hit, and she was asked to do another . . . and another. Two years later, Target approached her to design limited collections.

After getting a taste of success, Arends readily jumped into the deep end with product and last month launched her first W&D Shop series: Essentials Collection. It holds a limited line of prints, affirmation cards, office accessories, and notebook bundles stamped with punchy, inspirational sayings such as “note to self” and “don’t quit your daydream.”

The collection was designed to mirror the brand’s mission to help every person live a life well lived. “The idea with our new stationery line is to get people offline and into the pages to access their potential,” says Arends. “If our products aren’t adding value, whether it be enjoyment, ease of use, or the opportunity to connect with yourself or another human, we don’t make them.”

So, what’s next for the W&D Shop? Arends confirms that the Essentials Collection is just the beginning and they are working to expand product categories. Stay tuned to see what’s in store for future product launches. (Spoiler alert: We may see some apparel and accessories in the fall.)

Editor's Picks

Concrete pencil holders in on-trend hues (set of two for $24), by Wit & Delight Big ideas call for big pages. This blank, cream-paged notebook lies flat when open. Big Idea Sketchbook ($16), from Golden Rule Nothing like a dose of print-spiration to get those creative juices flowing. “Grow Where You Are Planted” print ($16), shopwitanddelight.com

Shop the collection at Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098, shopgoldenrule.com; Paper Source, four metro locations including 4954 France Ave. S., Edina, papersource.com; and the Wit & Delight Shop showroom (Thursdays, 12–4 p.m.) located at Studio 125, 1621 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., shopwitanddelight.com.

