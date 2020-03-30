Winsome Goods Creates Masks to Give Back to Healthcare Professionals

× Expand photo courtesy of Winsome Goods Winsome Goods

Kathryn Sterner, owner of local sustainable fashion brand Winsome Goods, is among the many designers who are pivoting from producing clothing to making protective equipment due to shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For Sterner, that means repurposing her deadstock cotton fabric—normally reserved for creating made-to-order garments—into CDC-approved facemasks.

On Sunday, the Minneapolis brand launched its first batch of cloth masks and sold nearly 200 in the first 24 hours.

"Unfortunately, I'm not able to do this initiative for free," says Sterner, whose small business and Marcy Holmes storefront are hurting (like many) from weeks of social distancing and the #StayHomeMN ordinance. Using a "buy one, donate one" model, the funds from each Winsome mask purchased goes toward the design of one for a medical or service professional working on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

For the first batch of donations, Winsome is partnering with Trillium Midwifery Care, a Twin Cities home birth midwifery practice that offers prenatal, birth and postpartum care to birthing families. Sterner and her team plan to donate the cloth masks to a variety of local clinics in need.

"I'm thankful for the industry I'm able to be a part of. I love sewing and I love making clothing," says Sterner. "Especially right now—though it's being challenged slightly—it's rewarding that we have the skills and capabilities to do something necessary and helpful for our community."

As long as organizations are in-need—and Sterner's able to source materials—Winsome Goods will continue making and selling masks. The cotton masks come in a variety of colors, three sizes, and two styles—surgical and fitted. Purchase one for $15 or make a donation at winsomegoods.com.