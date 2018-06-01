Why Succulents Deserve a Spot in Your Beauty Routine

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Cactus-based beauty products Clockwise from top left: Cactus Flower and Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist ($18), from Kiehls; Rosehip & Lemongrass Repair Balm ($74), by Eminence Organics, from Denny Kemp Salonand Spa; Cactus Texturizing Shampoo ($25), by R+Co, from Bluemercury; Eye Gels ($12), by Honest Hazel, from Anthropologie; Purifying Mask ($65),by Tata Harper, from Sephora.

Succulents’ prickly, bulbous flesh and leaves contain loads of water to keep plants in dry deserts—or our skin and hair after a long, cold Minnesota winter—nourished. Also known as prickly pear, aloe, and opuntia, cactus products for skin and hair are having a moment.

Moisturize

Cactus flower contains high levels of vitamin B, which helps skin retain moisture. Dry skin is more prone to damage and premature aging. The Cactus Flower and Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist from Kiehl’s is a pick-me-up for your face—wear it over or under makeup, and keep it in an everyday bag for a face refresh on the go.

Stimulate collagen

Prickly pear seed oil, a cactus derivative, contains high levels of antioxidant vitamin E and amino acids, which help cells turn over and stimulate collagen. Incorporate it into your daily skin care routine with Tata Harper’s Purifying Mask, which unclogs pores, and cleanses and hydrates skin, or Honest Hazel Eye Gels. The patches de-puff under eyes while their vitamin C and E rejuvenate the skin.

Reduce inflammation

“Aloe is part of the cactus family, and it’s super hydrating and soothing,” says Jen Lindquist, lead esthetician at Denny Kemp Salon and Spa. “It also brings down redness and helps with inflamed skin.” Lindquist uses Eminence Repair Balm at work and at home as a barrier to harsh sun or dry weather.

Add texture

R+Co Cactus Texturizing Shampoo works best without a conditioner—think beachy waves and hair that holds styling better than your usual day-one wash.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.