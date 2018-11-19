Twin Cities Neighborhoods to Shop on Small Business Saturday

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams The Foundry The Foundry

It's no secret the Mpls.St.Paul Magazine team loves to shop local—so we consider Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, something of a national holiday. But with so many great deals from stores we adore all across the metro, where does a shopper start? This year, we're expanding our Small Biz Saturday guide to be bigger than ever—and we're breaking it up by neighborhood so you and your #shoplocal cohort can make the most of your day. Go forth!

Northeast

From vintage finds to cider-fueled holiday markets, don’t overlook this ’hood for local shopping and snacking. Round out your day with tacos and margs at Centro/Popol Vuh or take a breather at donation-based, drop-in yoga studio Yoga Sol if consumerism starts to get the better of you.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams findfurnish storefront findfurnish

findfurnish: Vintage fans will find 20 percent off clothing, blankets, barware, servingware, and décor—and the shop’s stunning furniture collection will be 15 percent off all weekend. 13 NE 5th St., Mpls., 612-730-3389, findfurnish.com

Handsome Cycles: The warehouse studio local brand Handsome Cycles calls home is getting a makeover—just in time for Black Friday weekend. Try out their new virtual riding booth (where you can test any of their bikes on a simulator), shop bike discounts, utilize free custom color powder coating services, and get free bike upgrades with purchase all weekend long. 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste. 257, Mpls., 612-353-4035, handsomecycles.com

Mill City Running: Time to burn off that third piece of pie in style. Get a $20 gift card with $125 in purchases or a $50 gift card with $250. Plus, shoppers will receive gift bags with any sales of $100 or more! 411 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-6001, millcityrunning.com

Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday at Sociable Cider Werks: If mall chaos isn’t your thing, head over to Sociable’s annual get-together with the Minneapolis Craft Market. In conjunction with Sociable’s fifth birthday party, they’ll be hosting nearly 20 local makers like Fair Anita, Apothicare, Noble Soap Gallery, and Red Sled Pottery. 1500 NE Fillmore St., Mpls., sociablecider.com

Steller Hair Company: Shop 20 percent off all products Saturday and Sunday, plus get a bonus $25 gift card with the purchase of a $100 gift card. Grab a coffee at Spyhouse (also in the Broadway building) and keep shopping. 945 NE Broadway St., Mpls., 612-619-5212, stellerhair.com

Tandem Vintage: Vintage shoppers, now is your time. Shop 20 percent off the entire collection and enter to win a $50 gift card. Inside findfurnish, 13 NE 5th St., Mpls., tandemvintage.com

Winsome: The vintage-and-modern retailer is holding its only sale of the season: 20 percent all products! Stop by for one-of-a-kind pieces, plus pop-ups by Celina Kane, Daughters and Suns, and Perennial. 201 SE 6th St., Ste. 2, Mpls., winsomegoods.com

North Loop

Tenants of the happenin’ retail hotspot have joined forces to throw the first annual North Loop Lights Small Business Saturday Celebration. Participating stores and restaurants will debut holiday window displays, in-store décor, and special offers. Grab your little ones (they are sure to love the festive twinkle lights), fuel-up at Moose & Sadie’s (we highly suggest the ginger lemonade and heuvos rancheros!), and get into the holiday spirit in this trendy—very walkable— 'hood.

× Expand photo courtesy of Martin Patrick 3 Martin Patrick 3 Martin Patrick 3

Parc Boutique: If you haven't checked out Parc's new minimalistic, sunny digs, you now have the perfect excuse! Take 20 percent off in-store and online purchases (using code: ALLWKD) on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., parcboutique.com

Hazel & Rose: Ethical and sustainable fashion pioneer Hazel and Rose is providing refreshments, plus killer discounts in its new selfie-worthy shop. Save 10 percent on one item, 20 percent on two, 30 percent on three, 40 percent on four, and 50 percent on five. Editor's tip: make sure to check out its selection of vintage clothing. Special weekend hours: Friday 11 a.m.–7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 117 8th Ave. N., Mpls., shophazelandrose.com

Filigree Jewelers: Head to Nolo's new kid on the block for a “bubbles and baubles” event and take 10 percent off your purchase (exclusions apply) while enjoying treats and champagne. 210 N. 2nd St., Mpls., filigreejewelers.com

Statement Boutique: 20 percent off storewide, plus bubbly and sweet treats (Friday–Saturday). 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., thestatementboutique.com

Martin Patrick 3: After you've stocked up at Statement, stumble next door to MP3 (and don't forget to bring your man!) for 20 percent off storewide (Friday–Sunday). 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., martinpatrick3.com

Lolë: Throughout the weekend, stop by this activewear and outerwear shop for special “door busters” and refreshments. 337 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., lolelife.com

Russell + Hazel: Earn a free monogrammed leather luggage tag with any purchase of $50 or more, double loyalty points on all in-store purchases made, and enjoy delicious holiday cookies and bevies while you shop. Editor's tip: keep an eye out for unique stocking stuffers, from candles to cards to stationery. 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., russellandhazel.com

Pacifier: The baby and child boutique is offering 20 percent off storewide (Friday–Monday), as well as exclusive brand offers on select gear. Restrictions apply—discount not valid on furniture, strollers, car seats, gear, or already reduced prices. 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., pacifierkids.com

Uptown

After devouring eggs benny and "billionaire's bacon" at Muddy Waters Bar and Eatery, hit the ground running for gifts (and perhaps a little something for yourself—YOLO!) in this bustling 'hood. Need a mid-shopping break? Post up at Trapeze—the bubbles bar inside Barbette—for a glass of brut.

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams Pharmacie Pharmacie

Julia Moss Designs: Enjoy apple cider and sweet treats, and take 10 percent off the entire store. Spend $100 or more and receive a Sabre Paris pie server. 2508 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., juliamossdesigns.com

Pharmacie: Friday through Sunday, get your shopping Rx at Pharmacie’s annual "Good Karma Sale.” Customers receive 10 percent off their purchase while enjoying boozy hot cider and treats. Pharmacie will match by donating 10 percent of sales to the MN chapter of the ACLU to ensure all voices in our community have the chance to be heard. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., pharmaciempls.com

Covered: 20 percent off your entire purchase. Up the ante and save 30 percent when you spend $1,500 or more. 1201 Lagoon Ave., Mpls., shopcovered.com

Local Motion Boutique: The Uptown shopping staple is hosting a Holiday open house—punch, snacks, plus 20 percent off all dresses to help everyone look their best for holiday parties. 2813 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., localmotionboutique.com

South Minneapolis (48th and Chicago, Longfellow, 38th and Grand, and beyond)

OK, you might have to drive around to hit all of South Minneapolis’ Small Biz Saturday sales, but street parking is easy (and free!) in these parts. Plus, you’ll find tons of spots for coffee (like the Kingfield Five Watt), an afternoon matinee (48th and Chicago’s Parkway Theater), or a treat-yourselves dinner (Grand Cafe on 38th and Grand, of course).

× Expand photo courtesy of Arlee Park Arlee Park

14 Hill: This sweet little gift shop is donating a portion of Saturday sales to local families in need—plus they’ll serve warm cookies to fuel your shopping and host prize drawings all day long. 4737 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-886-3606, 14hill.com

Arlee Park: Shop vintage goods and unique homewares at Arlee Park’s Saturday sale. They’ll offer in-store and online discounts, host Apricot Design for a holiday wreath pop-up, and give shoppers a chance to enter a neighboring business gift card drawing. 3000 E. 50th St., Mpls., arleepark.com

carousel + folk: It’s time to visit this new vintage shop. Take 20 percent off everything on Friday and Saturday to celebrate shopping local and buying secondhand goods! 4205 31st Ave. S., Mpls., facebook.com/carouselandfolk

Du Nord Craft Spirits: Need a snack break? Join Totally Baked donuts and Crepe & Spoon for gluten-free and vegan treats, plus sips from Du Nord and sales from YL Essential Oils. 2610 E. 32nd St., Mpls., 612-799-9166, facebook.com

Forage Modern Workshop: Shop 20 percent off storewide all weekend, and check out local artist and printmaker Laura Brown’s free pop-up letterpress studio on Saturday from noon­–3 p.m. 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3603, foragemodernworkshop.com

Nokomis Small Business Saturday: It pays to shop around. Stop by Arlee Park, Homespun, Nokomis Shoe Shop, and carousel + folk; get a stamp from each shop; and you’ll be entered to win a $25 gift card to each store.

the fitting room: Mix and mingle with artist Anna Lee and other Fitting Room designers while treating yourself to sips, snacks, and a unique shopping experience—plus receive a free “Show Small” tote with purchase. Need a hand with your ribbons and bows? They’ll even have free gift wrapping all day. 316 W. 38th St., Mpls., 612-345-7391, thefittingroommpls.com

The Foundry Home Goods: The Foundry team (including their sweet shop dogs, Ruby and Turnip) is hosting their annual give-back sale Black Friday weekend. Instead of offering discounts, a large portion of their profits over the weekend will go to a few of their favorite local charities. Now that’s what it means to shop local. 322 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-333-8484, thefoundryhomegoods.com

Linden Hills/44th and France

From its independently owned restaurants and cafes to its kind, friendly vibe, it’s no surprise that Linden Hills hosts plenty of Small Business Saturday celebrations. Grab a coffee and croissant at Rose Street Patisserie to fuel a morning walk around Lake Harriet, and end with a relaxed glass of wine at Tilia’s cozy bar.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bean + Ro Bean + Ro

Bean + Ro: Sip some bubbly as you shop Bean + Ro’s compounding sale—get 15 percent off $100–$249, 20 percent off $250–$499, and 25 percent off $500 or more. Gifts for all! 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411, bean-ro.mynewoline.store

Lily and Violet: Get $10 off any $50 purchase on Black Friday. On Saturday, take 30 percent off an item of your choice—plus enjoy wine and chocolates in-store! 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-746-4160, lilyandviolet.com

New Gild: Give back during Black Friday weekend. New Gild will host a Winter Wear Drive (like new hats, gloves, scarves, and socks) for The Aliveness project: Bring one item to get a 10 percent discount, two items for 15 percent, and three for 25 percent. 4250 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., 612-402-0561, newgild.com

Victory Vintage: All Small Biz Saturday shoppers will be entered to win a free hour of styling—and we’ve heard rumors about cocktails and cookies. 3505 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-926-8200, shopvictory.com

50th and France

One of the Twin Cities’ go-to shopping destinations is celebrating Small Biz Saturday in style. Park once and reach some 40 shops and 20 restaurants, with sales and deals galore. Don’t miss Saturday’s winter market, Santa visits, and daycare from College Nannies + Tutors, plus the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pacifier Pacifier

Athleta: We all need a little push to work out around the holidays, so take 20 percent off Athleta’s entire collection of yoga, running, and wear-anywhere clothing and accessories. 5001 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-926-8238, athleta.com

Bluebird Boutique: Just in time for winter, take 20 percent off outerwear (and 20 percent off already reduced styles!) at the carefully curated Bluebird. 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-746-8675, bluebirdboutique.com

Bumbershute: Get holiday party-ready at Bumbershute with $20 off your purchase. 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-475-2684, bumbershute.com

Equation: Take 20 percent off your entire purchase at this contemporary-cool apparel, jewelry, and accessory boutique. 5045 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-2346, equationmn.com

Pacifier: Don’t forget the kiddos! Pacifier will give shoppers 20 percent off items storewide (excluding sale items, furniture, and gear). 4942 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-767-6565, pacifierkids.com

Pink Door: Shop in-store discounts and receive a gift with purchase at this fun and funky apparel and gift shop. 5023 France Ave. S., Mpls., 952-985-4118, facebook.com/pinkdoormn

Prana: If 30 percent off select styles won’t bring you zen, maybe participating in Prana’s season-long coat drive will. Donate your lightly used or new winter coats and receive a discount on your next purchase. 3926 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-884-6672, prana.com

R. F. Moeller Jeweler: Feel like November 24 is the unofficial “treat yo’self” day? Pop into R. F. Moeller and get $250 off purchases of $500 or more. 5020 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-6166, rfmoeller.com

Excelsior

Head to the charming town for its annual Christkindlmarkt, a three-day long festival filled with activities for the whole family. Come for the grand parade and open-air market, and stay for a chilled brew at the biergarten.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Golden Rule Collective Golden Rule Collective

Golden Rule Collective: Free coffee cart beverages from 10 a.m.–noon., custom embroidery on the spot by Dinosaur Hampton, custom hand lettering on the spot from 1130 Forever, photos by Victoria Campbell Photography, plus pop-ups from Dallas Daws Design and Nice Nice Pottery. 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098, shopgoldenrule.com

ACE General Store: In honor of Small Business Saturday AND ACE’s one year anniversary, the little white shop is partnering with BET Vodka to provide complimentary cocktails from noon.–3 p.m.. Plus live music, snacks, and a special pop-up by Amanda Eastvold, a partner at Eastvold Furniture, selling holiday floral arrangements and wreathes. 356 Water St., Excelsior, 952-217-3217, facebook.com/acegeneralmn

GRAY Home + Lifestyle + Brightwater Clothing Co.: The Excelsior shop neighbors are teaming up for Small Business Saturday (and GRAY’s third anniversary) and providing sips and bites.

Cathedral Hill

This St. Paul neighborhood is filled with historic charm and character. Start your day with a Creole-inspired brunch at French Hen Cafe (while they don't take reservations, you can wait inside neighboring Fleur de Lis fresh flowers and bask among the greenery), or get your noodle fix at Tori Ramen. Looking for a dinner spot? La Grolla takes best Italian, while Happy Gnome's beer list is top-notch.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Idun Idun

Idun: 25 percent off in-store and online (Friday–Monday). Psst: make sure to peep the shop's new library section, which includes several unique publications ranging from travel guides to design candy. 495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, shopidun.com

BlackBlue: Starting on Friday, the men's retailer is hosting a Thanksgiving sale that will continue through Cyber Monday. Customers will receive 20 percent off any purchase. Folks on the other side of the river, make sure to stop by BlackBlue's new Minneapolis location. 614 Selby Ave., St. Paul, blkblu.com

Macalester-Groveland/Highland Park

So we grouped two neighborhoods in one (we promise, they are close), but these east-of-the-river shops are too good to miss. Before a day filled with retail therapy, get your brunch on with French-inspired small plates at Bar Brigade or classic comfort dishes at Highland Grill. Looking for a caffeine fix? Rose Street Patisserie opened its St. Paul location and the pastries are to die for.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Valise Boutique and Apothecary

Valise Boutique and Apothecary: 20 percent off skincare and makeup, 20 percent off all clothing and accessories, and 30 percent off all clothing and accessories when you purchase three or more items. 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul, valiseboutique.com

Stephanie's Shop: The boutique is moving up its end-of-season sale for just two days. The entire store will be on sale, up to 50 percent off. 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com

Flirt: Receive a $10 gift card with a purchase of $100 or more, and enter a drawing for a $50 gift card with purchase of $250 or more. Plus, free shipping on phone orders, and champagne and sweets. 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, flirt-boutique.com

Pacifier: 20 percent off storewide (Friday–Monday), as well as exclusive brand offers on select gear. Restrictions apply—discount not valid on furniture, strollers, car seats, gear, or already reduced prices. 714 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, pacifierkids.com

White Bear Lake

Take your shopping out of the city (just a little) and plan a day-cation to WBL. Stroll along the lakeshore—weather permitting—or celebrate your successful shopping day with unique cocktails at The Alchemist. Cheers!

× Expand photo courtesy of The Minnesotan The Minnesotan The Minnesotan

Emily Gray Koehler Printmaking: Shop local printmaker Emily Gray Koehler’s annual studio open house. She’ll display her most recent nature-inspired woodcuts and landscapes and collaborate with local potter Carolina Niebres for a full day of shopping, treats, and celebrating local businesses. 2168 3rd St., Ste. 2A, White Bear Lake, emilygraykoehler.com

The Minnesotan: This new shop is redefining Minnesota pride gear. Cross off those hard-to-buy-for people on your list, and receive a gift with every purchase. 2186 4th St., White Bear Lake, theminnesotan.com

GoodThings: Enjoy sips, snacks, and in-store product demos while shopping one of WBL’s classic gift stores—and get a free gift with purchase! 2182 4th St., White Bear Lake, 651-426-8585, shopgoodthings.com

Primp: Shop 20 percent off your entire purchase on Black Friday, and get a gift item for $1 on purchases more than $50 all weekend long. Small Business Saturday follows with free small gift boxes with purchases over $150—and shop new Local Love items for the first time! On Cyber Monday, get 20 percent off your entire online purchase and receive a free gift with every order. Several metro locations including 4766 Banning Ave., White Bear Lake, primpyourself.com

Sassafras Health Foods: White Bear Lake’s own health food store is turning 10, just in time for Small Biz Saturday. The first 100 people in the store Saturday will receive gift bags, plus shop special foods and vendor sales all weekend long. 2186 3rd St., Ste. 110, White Bear Lake, 651-426-0101, sassafrashealthfoods.com

Also on our radar:

Sota Clothing Co.: What better time to visit Sota’s new St. Louis Park brick-and-mortar than Small Biz Saturday? Shop their compounding sale with 15 percent off purchases less than $50, 20 percent off $51–$100, 25 percent off $101–$200, and 30 percent off $201 and up. 6518 Walker St., St. Louis Park, sotaclothing.com

Milkweed Books: Stop by for coffee and treats and select discounts. Receive a $10 gift card after purchasing a gift card for $50 or more, and a tote bag with the purchase of three or more books.

Kisa Boutique: Stop by this skyway shop for snacks and surprise vendor trunk shows. 651 Nicollet Ave., Ste. 221, Mpls., kisaofficial.com