5 Brands With Parkas to Embrace Winter This Year

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Eric Dayton of Askov Finlayson Silver lining? The Askov Finlayson parka (modeled here by Eric Dayton himself) includes a pocket designed to block mobile signals, so you can focus on the outdoors.

Getting your first parka should be a rite of passage as a Minnesotan. You can't control the elements, but you can control your winter attire. With unpredictable polar vortexes and snowstorms, having a parka is like having Iron Man's suit: Keeping you cozy and protected during what feels like the state's longest and harshest season. Time is precious, daylight hours are fleeting this time of year, and you owe it to yourself to enjoy every minute outside that you can.

Don't just survive this winter, but thrive in the outdoors. Take our advice: Buy a parka, and you’ll change your life.

Askov Finlayson

With street cred in the business of cold and a commitment to sustainability, Askov Finlayson CEO Eric Dayton has set his sights in a singular direction. The company’s “Keep The North Cold” campaign already contributes proceeds to the fight against climate change. Next: Askov Finlayon’s new parka. Made almost entirely from recycled synthetics, the outerwear piece is the first product to use 3M’s 100 percent featherless insulation as filling.

Before closing the Askov retail store nearly a year ago, Dayton says, “Our branded product category is where we saw the most energy, momentum, and potential.” He adds, “It was time for us to take the leap and go all in.” The direct-to-consumer strategy eliminates the retail markup and positions Askov Finlayson as a disrupter in the premium parka business. Priced at $495, the streamlined, monochromatic hooded coats appear in both men’s and women’s cuts and three colorways.

As for the North Loop flagship? The store’s footprint has been updated to accommodate a smaller assortment of branded parkas, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and (of course) the iconic North hats. Plus, a small selection of lifestyle goods from third-party brands. 204 N. 1st St., Mpls., askovfinlayson.com -MN

Arc'teryx

If you live a more active outdoor lifestyle, the Canada-based brand Arc'teryx has the crème de la crème of parkas, more specifically the ultra luxurious Firebee AR that comes in both firetruck red and a modern black-gold, with a whopping $949 price tag. It's more lightweight than others, should you need something with more versatility and movement in your winter activities. Mall of America (level 1, West), 145 West Market Street, Bloomington, 612-465-0007, arcteryx.com -PD

Patagonia

The Isthmus Parka from Patagonia is '60s inspired, Fair Trade Certified, has a removable hood, and comes in a plethora of colors to fit your taste during the moody months. 1648 Grand Ave, St. Paul, 651-698-1703, patagonia.com. -PD

Eddie Bauer

The Superior Down Parka from Eddie Bauer has been a lifeline for me on my downtown walks to work this year, and is a more affordable option compared to others (as of this writing, it's 50 percent off for $174.50). The coat is waterproof and weather resistant, so you won't feel the wind's chill lashing at your face. Added bonus: Pockets, pockets everywhere! Multiple locations throughout the metro, eddiebauer.com. -PD

Aritzia

The celeb-approved super puff is a serious score for those who live in the sub-zero. Now open at Mall of America, Canadian-based women's retailer Aritzia stocks an array of colors, lengths and weights of puffs for combating temperatures down to -40 degrees. The best part? It doesn't break the bank. If you're looking for a little more personality and pazaaz, consider a cropped corduroy (its cousin, the cloud puff, is just as toasty) or an iridescent pearl grey. Mall of America, Aritzia.com. -MN